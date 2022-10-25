ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Core Acquisitions picks up Skokie retail for $13.5M

Chicago retail property investor Core Acquisitions picked up a Skokie shopping center for $13.5 million, placing a bet on the continued strength of suburban retail. An LLC tied to Northbrook-based Pine Tree was the seller of Skokie Fashion Square, Cook County public records show. The 85,000-square-foot property was built in 1985 and sits on a 6.4-acre lot, according to an online listing.
Chicago eyes $137M to build, upgrade senior housing

With Chicago’s population of older adults set to explode in the next three decades, the city is pouring money into senior housing projects, handing wins to developers such as James D. Montgomery along the way. City council is set to issue up to $137 million in financing for senior...
Landmark gathering allies for One Central megadevelopment

The developer behind a proposal to build a massive transit-oriented development on top of the Metra tracks across from Soldier Field claims he’s making headway with securing support of public officials who would need to sign off on pricey infrastructure funding. Bob Dunn, president of Landmark Development, recently told...
