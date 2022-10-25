Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Maine State Police warn of scam calls
(WABI) - The Maine State Police would like to alert the public about some ongoing scam calls. The caller claims to be raising money for the Maine State Trooper’s Association. When asked which Troop they are calling on behalf of, the scammers hang up. The Maine State Trooper’s Association...
wrif.com
Police Officer Retires Then Starts a New Career as a Drug Dealer
A former police officer in Maine who had just retired in January of 2021 was given four years in prison for drug charges. The crazy part about it is he was busted just six days after resigning and serving his final two weeks. He was arrested in the parking lot of a high school where he allegedly gave drugs to a minor.
alaskasnewssource.com
Maine man appeals convictions, sentences in Alaska murder
LEWISTON, Maine - A Maine man who was convicted of killing and sexually assaulting a woman in Alaska in 1993 is appealing his convictions and sentences. The Sun Journal newspaper reports that Steven H. Downs filed a notice of his appeal Monday with the Alaska Court of Appeals. A jury...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of October 27
ELLSWORTH — Maine State Police Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor is investigating a theft of four catalytic converters, which were removed from vehicles while parked at a fire department training site Oct. 13. Burglary. Trooper Einar Mattson is investigating a burglary at a Route 1 residence in Sullivan that resulted in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Maine begins removing those naughty license plates
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is cleaning up its roads one naughty license plate a time. The state is enforcing new rules to eliminate vulgar vanity license plates that proliferated after the state effectively eliminated its review process. That laissez-faire approach brought scores of complaints before lawmakers reinstated a review process. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says she supports freedom of expression, but said profane language shouldn’t be on state-issued license plates. The state began sending letters this month recalling offensive license plates.
wwnytv.com
Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of evading police and crashing a stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving. St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say 37-year-old Ian Johns Sr. was driving the stolen vehicle when they tried to pull him over on Irish Settlement Road in the town of Oswegatchie.
nbcboston.com
Court Documents Offer New Details on Murder Case Against Harmony Montgomery's Father
This week, the father of Harmony Montgomery was charged with murder in the presumed death of his daughter. Now, we have new clues about what may have led prosecutors to charge him with the crime in the high-profile case. New Hampshire officials announced Monday that Adam Montgomery was arrested on...
wabi.tv
Missing teen from MA believed to be in danger, could be in Maine, police say
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WMTW) - Police say a missing teenager from Massachusetts is believed to be in danger and could potentially be in southern Maine. Police in Raynham say Colleen Weaver, 16, has been missing since she left her home sometime early in the morning on Oct. 18. She is described...
fallriverreporter.com
23 arrested from Massachusetts charged in organization that allegedly trafficked tens of thousands of counterfeit pills
BOSTON –Twenty-three individuals in Massachusetts have been charged in connection with a Massachusetts-based drug trafficking organization that allegedly manufactured and distributed tens of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills containing narcotics. The defendants were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances. According to...
Try This Trick Next Time You Drive By a Maine State Police Car
This may be the simplest advice I'll ever give in my life. And hopefully it's the easiest advice to digest for you and also some of the best you'll ever get. Because it's mostly just basic common sense. Look, no one ever wants to get pulled over by a police...
New York State Police Investigate Huge Crash That Involved 20 Vehicles in Lower Hudson Valley
The morning commute was an absolute nightmare in parts of the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday after over 20 vehicles were involved in what police are saying were a "series of crashes". Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.
WRGB
5 arrested, accused of burglarizing gun store, stealing several firearms
KINGSBURY, NY (WRGB) — 5 have been arrested, accused for their role following the theft of several guns from a store in Kingsbury, according to police. Back on October 21st, police responded to Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes on Dix avenue for reports of a burglary. On...
Police investigating incident on Cape Cod that left man with serious injuries
FALMOUTH, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in an incident near a highway on Cape Cod late Monday night. State and local law enforcement officials responding to Route 28 near Davisville Road around 11:30 p.m. found a man in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.
WMTW
Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine
BALDWIN, Maine — Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had similar...
wabi.tv
2 hospitalized after St. Albans crash
ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in St. Albans Monday afternoon. St. Albans fire officials tell us it happened just after 1:30 p.m. Two cars T-boned at the intersection of Dexter Road and Melody Lane. There were five total occupants. One...
Police: Cape Cod man seriously injured from stabbing that left trail of blood across the highway
Authorities said they do not think this is a random event, and they believe “the public is not in any danger.”. A man was stabbed at a Cape Cod residence Monday night, police said, and an investigation is underway to find the perpetrator. Falmouth Police received a 911 call...
wymt.com
Tennessee pair charged with trafficking three pounds of meth
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two Tennessee men and charged them with trafficking multiple pounds of suspected meth. Deputies pulled over a gray Toyota Camry after the driver, 43-year-old Kenneth E. Broyles of Mosheim, Tenn., ran a stoplight. After the driver and passenger, 48-year-old Ernest W. Triplett Jr. or Rogersville, Tenn., were acting suspicious, the deputy deployed his K9 officer, which gave a positive signal to the deputy.
Neo-Nazi ‘Building White Ethnostate’ in Maine Now Working With Local Extremist Group
A neo-Nazi and ex-Marine coordinating an online movement to turn Maine into an all-white ethnostate, is building a property there—while also working with a violent extremist group in the region, VICE News has learned. Christopher Pohlhaus, 35, who goes by his online alias “The Hammer” and is a significant...
24 Small Restaurants in Maine That Are Worth the Drive
We all have a favorite restaurant. And some that no matter how far away it is, you're going to get in your car and make the trip. It's just that good. And of course, we all know the big restaurants in Maine or the chain places that are in basically every town and city in the state.
WGME
Bus driver shortage forces Maine school districts to get creative with recruitment tactics
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some Maine school districts are desperate for bus drivers. This is forcing them to get creative. Incentives, bonuses, radio ads, and signs are some of the new attempts to recruit more bus drivers. There is a sign in the Best Western parking lot in South Portland...
