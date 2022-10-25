Read full article on original website
HOPE LaREE (DECKARD) ARNOLD
Hope LaRree (Deckard) Arnold, 32, of Lebanon, died Sept. 26, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident on Sept. 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother and grandfather, Alfred and Geraldine Ruth Deckard; father, Dale Eugene Deckard; paternal aunt and uncle, Bobby and Joyce Massey; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Marilyn Calhoun Massey and Duffy Midyett..
JASON ALLEN GORING SR.
Jason Allen Goring Sr., 46, of Eldridge, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 20, 1976, in Waukesha, Wis. to Jerry Goring Sr. and Cheryl Palmer Goring. On March 20, 2021, he was united in marriage to Susan Benson and they shared one year together.
CHRISTOPHER “CHRIS’’ R. MOYLE
Christopher “Chris’’ R. Moyle, 62, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Dec. 3, 1959, in St. Louis, Mo. to Donald Leigh and Helen Frances “Tobi’’ Tennyson Moyle. On Oct. 6, 2002, he married Catherine “Cathy’’ Brantingham....
Republic ends Lebanon’s season in districts
The Lebanon High School volleyball program has been a consistent, winning program under head coach Jenny Collins. The 2022 season was no different, as the Lady ‘Jackets finished the season with an 18-8-6 overall record. Lebanon fell to Republic on Saturday in the first round of the Class 5 District 6 tournament in three sets (11-25, 21-25, 16-25). “Always tough ending a season on a loss, and for every team in the state but one, this is the eventual end result,” Collins said about the loss. “Republic is a very athletic team and tough to defend along the net with their front row standing 5-foot-9 and above.” For more on this story see the LCR.
MILEEN STEPHENS
Mileen Stephens, 66, of Stoutland, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Stoutland. She was born March 13, 1956, in Aberdeen, S.D. to Maclyn and Katherine Howe Bennett. On Feb. 18, 1979, she married Nathan Brian Stephens. Mileen graduated from Stoutland High School in the class of 1974. She continued her...
WARD ALAN LEDBETTER
Ward Alan Ledbetter, 70, of Richland, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Lebanon North Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lebanon. He is survived by one sister, Anna Bryan of Crocker; brother-in-law, Rex Gerber off Watertown, S.D.; nieces and nephews, Kathy Lefebvre of Watertown, S.D.; Steve Gerber of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Rex Gerber Jr. of Watertown, S.D.; Mark Bryan of Crocker; Becky White of Republic, and Susie Bryan of Springfield; several great nieces, great nephews, special cousins, and many friends.
Miss Merry Christmas registration is open
Christmas is just around the corner and preparation is underway for Lebanon’s annual Miss Merry Christmas Scholarship Pageant. Registration for the 2022 Little Miss Merry Christmas/Junior Miss Merry Christmas and Miss Merry Christmas Scholarship Pageant is now open to residents of Laclede County. For more on this story see the LCR.
No one injured in fire on Prosser Street
Shortly before 11:40 p.m. Monday, Lebanon police reported a house on Prosser Street as fully engulfed in fire. Its occupants were reported to be out of the home. City fire crews were dispatched to the house shortly after. A report of a full propane tank behind the home prompted LPD officers to evacuate the homes in the danger zone. For more on this story see the the LCR.
JOHN D. McGLYNN
John D. McGlynn, 75, of Marshfield, formerly of Willow Springs, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Cox Hospital in Springfield. He was born May 16, 1947, in Kokomo, Ind. to Ernest D. and Lillian (Poston) McGlynn. On Nov. 28, 1968, he married Cheryl Hayes. He was an insurance agent for...
Lebanon Man Escapes Serious Injury In Semi Truck Accident
A Lebanon truck driver escaped serious injury at 12:15 this morning in Carter County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that the rig driven by 47-year-old Rex C. Kelly of Lebanon ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, and overturned. Kelly was taken to Mercy Hospital in Mountain View with minor injuries. The accident occurred on Highway 60, 3 miles east of Van Buren.
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
GEORGE WHEELER
George Wheeler, 74, of Waynesville, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in his home. He was the former Waynesville Mayor and Ward I Councilman. Survivors include his wife Linda Wheeler of the home; two children, Brent Walters (Bernice) of St. Robert, and Neda Walters of Waynesville; five grandchildren, Noah Walters of Waynesville; Jason Tinsley of St. Robert; Quenton Tinsley of St. Robert; Ariel Barbarick (Travis) of Denver, Colo., and Coty Eady (Brian) of Springfield; five great-grandchildren, Jack, Beau, Ella, Denver, and Jason; other relatives and friends.
ROGER JAMES LaMOUNTAIN
Roger James LaMountain, 84, of Waynesville, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in his home near Waynesville. He is survived by his wife Pauline of the home; three children, Reda Tomason and husband Todd of Lenexa, Kan.; Robin Smith and husband Paul of Owens Cross Roads, Ala., and Randy LaMountain and wife Deborah of Crocker; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Shirley LaMountain of the state of Nebraska; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
YLLONDA JEAN WENZEL
Yllonda Jean Wenzel, 72, of Laquey, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in the Life Care Center of Waynesville. She is survived by her husband Don Wenzel of the home; two sons, John Wenzel (Chris) of Laquey, and Mike Wenzel (Barbie) of Laquey; six grandchildren, Amanda, Reth, Kaitlyn, Alex, Max, and Bailey; two great-grandchildren, Isabo and Mila; four brothers, Kevin Day (Cathy) of Kansas City, Mo.; Mike Dey of Fulton; Shawn Day (Betsy) of Fulton, and Dennis Dey of Columbia; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lebanon Man Held Without Bond Following Alleged Assault
A Lebanon man is being held without bond after an alleged assault incident. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Polk Avenue, and found a 34 year old man laying on the ground. Witnesses tell cops they heard kids screaming and crying. They say that when they...
WWII Soldier Remains Identified and Set To Be Buried In Springfield
(KTTS News) – Remains of a World War II solider were identified and will be laid to rest at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified the remains of US Air Force Staff Sergeant Moses F. Tate. Sgt. Tate was one of 80 men...
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Warsaw Teen Injured in UTV Rollover
A Warsaw teenager was injured in a four-wheeler accident that occurred Monday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 900, driven by a 14-year-old juvenile from Warsaw, was at Missouri 7 at Stevens Avenue at noon, when he was traveling on wet grass and the driver lost control of the UTV and he fell out the right side door and the Polaris partially rolled on top of him.
KYTV
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
KYTV
2 women hospitalized after house fire in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield women are recovering in the hospital after escaping a fire in their home Sunday evening. The Springfield Fire Department says the cause is undetermined, but investigators are looking at several accidental causes. The home did have smoke alarms installed throughout the house. The fire damaged a significant amount of the home.
