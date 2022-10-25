Read full article on original website
Bowling for the Cure raises $23,000 for Cops4Cancer
PERU – The Illinois Valley Super Bowl held their annual Bowling for the Cure Saturday. For the first time in years, the response was so high that they had to hold two sessions of the event. This year they raised $23,000 for Cops4Cancer, surpassing the 2021 total of $22,000.
Bridge to close near Triumph
TRIUMPH – A bridge on North 4050th Road in Ophir Township near Triumph will be closed for repairs beginning Wednesday. The bridge is located between East 6th and East 7th Road. The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, November 2nd. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.
Prescription drug disposal event coming to Streator City Park
STREATOR – A prescription drug disposal event is coming to Streator City Park on Saturday. Live Well Streator and OSF HealthCare will be offering drive-thru disposal from 9 AM to Noon in the 200 block of North Park Street. You can drop off your unwanted or expired prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs and syringes in a safe sealed container. Labels on the packages need to either by removed or personal information should be blacked out. Medications that are flushed down the toilet or thrown away can contaminate water supplies, so proper disposal is a must.
Area law enforcement warn of DUI crackdown during Halloween
PERU – Many area police departments are echoing the same message this Halloween, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’. With the streets filled with children during weekend nights for the holiday, authorities are urging those adults who wish to celebrate to get a designated driver. Each year throughout the state, hundreds die in impaired-driving crashes, while others face the ramifications of a DUI charge. Authorities note “Don’t put yourself, or others, at risk by driving impaired by alcohol, marijuana or any other impairing substance.”
Armed suspect shot by police in Whiteside County declared brain dead
MORRISON – The Illinois State Police have announced that the suspect that was shot by police last Friday in Whiteside County has been declared brain dead. They claim they were executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street in Morrison, when they heard gun shots from inside the residence. Authorities say that they encountered and shot 48-year-old Aaron Linke, who was taken to an area hospital. In a press release, the Illinois State Police say that a female in the residence also suffered a gunshot wound unrelated to the officer involved shooting. She was also transported to an area hospital. After an investigation, law enforcement state that Linke allegedly was pointing a firearm at officers when he was shot.
