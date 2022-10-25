UPDATE Benjamin Franklin Reform Dems Will Consider Endorsing 2023 District 11 City Council Primary Candidates

Read full article on original website
Related
Former N.J. Republican mayor: I’m picking a moderate over a Trump candidate | Opinion
MAGA or moderate. That is the choice facing voters in New Jersey’s 7th congressional district in this November’s election, when we decide who will represent us for the next term in the U.S. House of Representatives. On the ballot on Nov. 8, in the 7th Congressional District, are...
DCCC spends $600k on ads defending leader Rep. Patrick Maloney
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has begun pouring funding into its chairman's campaign as his New York congressional race tightens. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is running against Republican New York Assemblyman Mike Lawler in New York's 17th Congressional District, which includes the Hudson Valley. The DCCC will be committing approximately...
His August victory gave Democrats hope. Now this congressman needs to win again.
Democrat Pat Ryan is running again after his special election win revved up the party's base over the summer with a singular focus that's now shifting to other issues.
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC
Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms
Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
MSNBC
If Dems win next month, many GOP voters will again distrust results
Early last year, polls showed far too many Republican voters buying into Donald Trump’s nonsensical conspiracy theories and embracing the Big Lie as if it were true. As we’ve discussed, my hope was that reality would set in gradually over time. Sure, with the benefit of hindsight, that...
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
Dems' Chances of Beating GOP for Congress Control With 1 Month to Midterm
With just a little less than one month until the November 8 midterm elections, Democrats hoping to retain or expand their majority in Congress are nearly tied with Republicans for control of the House of Representatives. Republicans hoped President Joe Biden's once-dismal approval rating would help them ride a "red...
Democrats scramble with less than two weeks until the midterms: Biden and Kamala will BOTH campaign for Fetterman after disastrous performance and party pumps money into districts President won by double digits in 2020
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will appear with embattled Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia on Friday after his disastrous debate performance, trying to shore up a win for Democrats in the critical state. It's a rare joint appearance by the president and vice president and comes as the White...
Who will lead progressives after Bernie Sanders?
Here's a look at some progressives who may hope to lead the movement in a presidential race once Bernie Sanders steps aside.
Trump is Energizing Voters Across the Country to Vote Republican – How Will Dems Counter? | Opinion
Voters are switching from Democrat to Republican and Independent at record levels across the US. Here are a few ways the Democratic party has opted to respond to the defection. In a recent article “The Democratic Exodus is On,” Veracity Report Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon showed proof of how many Democrats are rebuking the party many of them have held dear, sometimes for decades.
Election Day rout would force big changes on Democrats
Democrats will call for big changes in their party if they lose control of Congress next month, which looks increasingly likely as polls show voters are worried about the economy and trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle inflation. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected to retire if Democrats lose...
Biden’s midterm ‘closing argument’: Look at the alternative
WASHINGTON (AP) — With Republicans increasingly confident about victory in this year’s midterm elections, President Joe Biden dismissed the polls in a speech at Democratic Party headquarters Monday, saying there’s still time for “one more shift” that will help his party. “If we get people...
President Biden hits the virtual campaign trail, making appearances with vulnerable House Democrats
President Joe Biden plans on participating in three virtual political reception on Wednesday, amid reports that his low approval rating could negatively effect vulnerable candidates.
Billionaire boost: Cash windfall fuels Republican Senate candidates as election nears
Republican Senate hopefuls are getting a big assist from billionaires in the congressional elections this year as the country’s ultra wealthy line up behind key candidates crucial to capturing control of the Senate in November. Billionaires plunked down more than $82 million to support dozens of GOP Senate candidates,...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Pafty shifting under Biden a positive for GOP
"I did not leave the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party left me." – Ronald Reagan. Growing up during the Great Depression, Reagan idolized Franklin D. Roosevelt. The New Deal helped many families in financial need. As a result of his admiration for FDR, Reagan registered as a Democrat and cast his first vote for Roosevelt for president. A lifelong Democrat, it was not until he became president of California's Screen Actors Guild that his political leanings completely changed.
Dems hit Republicans from the right with "Trump traitor" ads
Democrats are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars attacking Republican House candidates from the right, with efforts to boost spoiler Libertarian candidates and portray a Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump as a traitor to the former president. The big picture: Prominent Democratic groups previously spent millions elevating hard-right...
Comments / 0