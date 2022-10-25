ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UPDATE Benjamin Franklin Reform Dems Will Consider Endorsing 2023 District 11 City Council Primary Candidates

By SÍLE MOLONEY
 2 days ago
Fox News

DCCC spends $600k on ads defending leader Rep. Patrick Maloney

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has begun pouring funding into its chairman's campaign as his New York congressional race tightens. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is running against Republican New York Assemblyman Mike Lawler in New York's 17th Congressional District, which includes the Hudson Valley. The DCCC will be committing approximately...
NEW YORK STATE
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
MSNBC

If Dems win next month, many GOP voters will again distrust results

Early last year, polls showed far too many Republican voters buying into Donald Trump’s nonsensical conspiracy theories and embracing the Big Lie as if it were true. As we’ve discussed, my hope was that reality would set in gradually over time. Sure, with the benefit of hindsight, that...
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Democrats scramble with less than two weeks until the midterms: Biden and Kamala will BOTH campaign for Fetterman after disastrous performance and party pumps money into districts President won by double digits in 2020

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will appear with embattled Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia on Friday after his disastrous debate performance, trying to shore up a win for Democrats in the critical state. It's a rare joint appearance by the president and vice president and comes as the White...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Veracity Report

Trump is Energizing Voters Across the Country to Vote Republican – How Will Dems Counter? | Opinion

Voters are switching from Democrat to Republican and Independent at record levels across the US. Here are a few ways the Democratic party has opted to respond to the defection. In a recent article “The Democratic Exodus is On,” Veracity Report Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon showed proof of how many Democrats are rebuking the party many of them have held dear, sometimes for decades.
The Hill

Election Day rout would force big changes on Democrats

Democrats will call for big changes in their party if they lose control of Congress next month, which looks increasingly likely as polls show voters are worried about the economy and trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle inflation. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected to retire if Democrats lose...
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Pafty shifting under Biden a positive for GOP

"I did not leave the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party left me." – Ronald Reagan. Growing up during the Great Depression, Reagan idolized Franklin D. Roosevelt. The New Deal helped many families in financial need. As a result of his admiration for FDR, Reagan registered as a Democrat and cast his first vote for Roosevelt for president. A lifelong Democrat, it was not until he became president of California's Screen Actors Guild that his political leanings completely changed.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Dems hit Republicans from the right with "Trump traitor" ads

Democrats are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars attacking Republican House candidates from the right, with efforts to boost spoiler Libertarian candidates and portray a Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump as a traitor to the former president. The big picture: Prominent Democratic groups previously spent millions elevating hard-right...
CALIFORNIA STATE

