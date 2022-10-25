Manatee Co. K-9 Loki doing well after being cut with knife, sheriff’s office says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy Loki is doing well after being cut with a knife by a suspect during a pursuit and armed burglary, according to an update from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office tweeted a photo of Loki on Tuesday, enjoying new treats from the Heroes Self Defense Foundation.

“Loki had 12 stitches removed yesterday after he was cut by a suspect with a knife on Oct. 14. He appreciates all the well wishes!” the tweet said.

K-9 Loki (Courtesy of Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

K-9 Loki was cut on the nose and face when confronting Christopher Darlington, 36, according to the sheriff’s office. Darlington had broken in to a home and deputies and K-9 Loki found him in a bedroom with two large knives.

Darlington was arrested and Loki was taken to an area veterinary hospital to be treated.

