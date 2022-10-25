ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Manatee Co. K-9 Loki doing well after being cut with knife, sheriff’s office says

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=256bAB_0ilwqflt00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy Loki is doing well after being cut with a knife by a suspect during a pursuit and armed burglary, according to an update from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office tweeted a photo of Loki on Tuesday, enjoying new treats from the Heroes Self Defense Foundation.

North Atlantic right whale population continues to decline, new study shows

“Loki had 12 stitches removed yesterday after he was cut by a suspect with a knife on Oct. 14. He appreciates all the well wishes!” the tweet said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25qtkE_0ilwqflt00
    K-9 Loki (Courtesy of Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FIca_0ilwqflt00
    K-9 Loki (Courtesy of Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

K-9 Loki was cut on the nose and face when confronting Christopher Darlington, 36, according to the sheriff’s office. Darlington had broken in to a home and deputies and K-9 Loki found him in a bedroom with two large knives.

Darlington was arrested and Loki was taken to an area veterinary hospital to be treated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police searching for driver accused of firing shots at another car

TAMPA, Fla. — A search is underway for a driver accused of shooting toward another car with a child in the backseat, the Tampa Police Department said. The alleged shooting happened at around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Oregon Avenue and West Flora Street, not far from Lowry Park Zoo, according to police. The incident began when two drivers exchanged words at W Sligh Avenue and N Rome Avenue.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff provides update on K-9 Loki

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on K-9 Loki who was injured during the pursuit of a suspect. Loki took a slash to his head, resulting in 12 stitches. Deputies say on Oct. 14, Christopher Darlington, 36, was spotted in a stolen...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

MCSO deputy vehicle involved in collision

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputy cruiser was involved in a collision Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred prior to evening rush hour at US 301 and 44th Avenue in Bradenton. No details were immediately available. Please avoid the area if possible.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

1 dead in Palmetto shooting, Manatee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, patrol deputies responded to the 2800 block of 7th Avenue East in Palmetto around 3:30 a.m. They found a 21-year-old man lying in a driveway with at least one gunshot […]
TAMPA, FL
WESH

Video shows Florida man bitten while trying to remove alligator from property

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten Tuesday morning while trying to remove an alligator from a property in Englewood. According to WINK, a call was made to Florida Fish and Wildlife around 10 a.m. regarding a gator at a home on Tacoma Avenue. The property owner had tried to remove the reptile himself and was bitten on the arm.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WFLA

WFLA

109K+
Followers
22K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy