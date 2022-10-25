Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
Yardbarker
Mick Foley has muscular, neurological, and skeletal damage: "I'm paying a steeper price than I thought imaginable"
On the latest "Foley Is Pod" on AdFreeShows.com, Mick Foley discussed his WWE return in 2012 after a stint in TNA. Mick was asked if he thought he would ever return to WWE in 2012 after leaving TNA in 2011?. "I thought I would come back for one or two...
wrestlinginc.com
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
Yardbarker
Former WWE star returning to the company
Chelsea Green looks to be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE has a significant interest in bringing her back to the company. Pwinsider.com reports that Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings, with many people believing that she is WWE-bound following her way out of Impact Wrestling.
Yardbarker
Sheamus is off WWE TV for the best possible reason
It’s sometimes difficult to tell when wrestlers are actually injured or it’s just the reason given for them being off TV. Case in point, Sheamus, who WWE says was hurt when he was attacked by the Bloodline following a match with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. But Sheamus is fine, and his reason for being written off WWE TV is a much happier one: He’s getting married this weekend, according to PWInsider. It’s the first time tying the knot for the 44-year-old Sheamus, whose fiancée Isabella Revilla revealed that the couple picked up their marriage license in Brooklyn last month. View...
nodq.com
The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown
tjrwrestling.net
Current IMPACT Star Expected Back In WWE
A current IMPACT Wrestling performer is expected to return to WWE, having reportedly filmed an exit vignette during the latest IMPACT tapings. WWE has made several additions to its roster since Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque came to power in July. This has largely featured the return of several released Superstars, including Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Braun Strowman, The Good Brothers, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, the majority of whom have been booked drastically different compared to their first WWE stints.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Written Off TV
Everyone knows that The Bloodline is the last faction you want to cross in WWE, and last week Sheamus found himself on the receiving end of a major beatdown. The Bloodline decimated Sheamus when they wrapped his arm up in a steel chair and then hit his arm with another chair. WWE later followed up and announced a storyline injury for the Celtic Warrior.
