KWTX
Central Texas school district explains its response to alarming trend of plummeting student math scores
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The National Assessment of Educational Progress reports student math scores dropped to levels last seen in 2003 and experts believe the main factor is COVID learning loss, especially, since scores dropped from 2019 to 2022. Midway Independent School District Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Aaron...
spaces4learning.com
Texas District Breaks Ground on $140M Replacement High School
The Waco Independent School District in Waco, Texas, recently broke ground on a replacement facility for Waco High School. The new school will cover 350,000 square feet and comes with a price tag of $140 million, according to a district news release. The new building will have a capacity of 2,150 and is scheduled to open in time for the beginning of the 2025–26 school year.
KWTX
Classroom Champions: Chilton’s Nikkeyah Huitt
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Chilton’s Nikkeyah Huitt is a Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion. Huitt is involved in cheerleading, dance, volleyball, band and powerlifting at Chilton all while maintaining excellent grades. Congrats, Nikkeyah Huitt!
fox44news.com
Killeen Council seeks input at Town Hall
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen Councilmembers will hold an inaugural Special Workshop and Townhall this Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall – located at 101 North College Street. Last month, Councilmembers voted to add this event to the City’s Governing Standards to be...
Waco Community Members Express Excitement & Concern Over Cotton Palace Park
Waco Parks and Recreation Department held a community vision meeting Tuesday evening for the future of Cotton Palace Park.
fox44news.com
Waco NAACP Hosts Community Meeting to Discuss Early Voting
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Waco NAACP held its monthly meeting today to discuss early voting and what the community needs to know. FOX44 reached out to the McLennan County Election Administration Office at four this evening to hear over 2300 voters cast their ballot today. The office...
fox44news.com
Baylor alumnus turns childhood journals into children’s boook
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Many people go throughout their lives keeping a journal or diary documenting important moments. But, one local man has kept those childhood journals his whole life and is now turning them in to something more. Baylor alumnus Andy Pittman, also known as Grandy, kept...
fox44news.com
Silobration 2022 is here!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Fans of Magnolia are flocking to downtown Waco for a Silobration!. The seventh annual homecoming celebration at the Silos will last throughout this Saturday. Festivities include daytime music, a vendor fair, a roller rink, and more. The Silos are located at 601 Webster Avenue.
News Channel 25
Waco police aiming to help more victims of crime
WACO, Texas — Associate pastor Gabriel Dominguez with first Methodist Waco has helped numerous victims that were left to recover from a tragic situation. Pointing people in the right direction for help is just part of his assistance. Dominguez said many times that victims act like everything is okay...
Free Treats, No Tricks: Your Halloween Fun Guide for Killeen, Texas
If you are wondering about free, fun things to do in Belton, Temple, and Killeen, Texas this Halloween, keep scrolling. Things may be a little confusing this year, since Halloween falls on a Monday, but there are a lot of events throughout the last weekend of October to choose from in Central Texas that are wallet-friendly.
Record turnout at Central Texas polls during early voting
CENTRAL, Texas — As the race for governor continues, Central Texans have made their way out to the polls in record numbers. Early voting only began four days ago and with 12 days left until the Nov. eighth election, thousands of people have already voted in both Bell and McLennan County.
Stay Alert: Copperas Cove, Texas ISD Warning Of New Threat Trend
Bullying is something that we all at one point have experienced at our lives. It's not a fun experience to go through. All of us can remember a point in our lives that we remember not because it was a fun memory, but because we were bullied for reasons unknown.
Williamson County Fair kicks off Wednesday; what’s new at the fair this year
The Williamson County Fair and Rodeo kicks off Wednesday with gates opening at 4 p.m.
fox44news.com
20th Annual Walk to end Alzheimer’s coming Saturday
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Walk to end Alzheimer’s is returning to Waco for it’s 20 anniversary on Saturday, October 29. “We have fun with it, but we also do take a moment to recognize the real meaning, why we’re there, and that is to support one another,” Walk Chairman Reece Flood said,
Yes, That Was a Bison Running Around Loose in Belton, Texas
If you saw a bison Tuesday afternoon around downtown Belton, Texas, you weren't imagining it. Even though it was like a scene from the Wild West, no one was filming a movie. With some help from a few Central Texas cowboys on horseback, authorities were able to corral, tranquilize, and capture a bison - without injury to anyone, including the animal on the loose.
RSV isn't only affecting babies
TEMPLE, Texas — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have heightened in Central Texas and experts want people to know it doesn't only affect infant babies, but also older adults. RSV is a respiratory virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages. According to the Centers for Disease Control...
Boy back with family after found in Waco by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has returned the little boy they found near University Parks Apartments Wednesday morning. Police posted the boy's photo on social media before 11:30 a.m. where they said the boy was found near the 1700 block of MLK and University Parks Apartments. The...
fox44news.com
Early voting begins today
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Early voting begins Monday and runs through Friday November 4. Election officials say this is the largest voter registration McLennan County has ever seen, making early voting even more important. Jared Goldsmith with McLennan County elections says early voting is a great way to...
baylorlariat.com
Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not
I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
fox44news.com
Luncheon to honor military, veterans, first responders
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – An annual tradition honoring Central Texas military, veterans, and first responders is returning to the Mayborn Convention Center. The Temple Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 38th annual Military & First Responder Salute: An American Celebration this Tuesday, from 11:15 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event is presented by the American Legion Post #133 and H-E-B.
