Washington State

activenorcal.com

What the Heck Happened to this Trout Caught on the Sacramento River?

When you’re a fishing guide in Northern California, there are plenty of odd things you might see on the water. The wildlife surrounding a waterway is home to plenty of odd sightings, typically between a predator and prey. But after all the days we’ve spent on the water, it’s hard to explain this one…
Columbia Insight

How to celebrate the removal of a dam

Habitat restoration continues where 33 miles of spawning area has been formed after removal of Condit Dam
NBC News

Alaska cancels snow crab season, threatening key economic driver

For the first time, crews in Alaska won’t be braving ice and sea spray to pluck snow crab from the Bering Sea. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game canceled the snow crab season earlier this week after a catastrophic population crash of the sizable crustaceans. The red king crab season was canceled for the second year in a row, making it a two-pronged disaster for Alaska’s economy and for those whose livelihoods rely on crab.
