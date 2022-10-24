Read full article on original website
In a double whammy to Oregon’s commercial fleet, Alaska’s Bering king crab, snow crab seasons canceled
Alaska officials have canceled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, have also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The move is a double whammy to a fleet from Alaska, Washington and Oregon chasing Bering Sea crab in harvests that in 2016 grossed $280 million, The Seattle Times reported.
What the Heck Happened to this Trout Caught on the Sacramento River?
When you’re a fishing guide in Northern California, there are plenty of odd things you might see on the water. The wildlife surrounding a waterway is home to plenty of odd sightings, typically between a predator and prey. But after all the days we’ve spent on the water, it’s hard to explain this one…
How to celebrate the removal of a dam
Habitat restoration continues where 33 miles of spawning area has been formed after removal of Condit Dam The post How to celebrate the removal of a dam appeared first on Columbia Insight. How to celebrate the removal of a dam was first posted on October 17, 2022 at 9:39 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Alaska cancels snow crab season, threatening key economic driver
For the first time, crews in Alaska won’t be braving ice and sea spray to pluck snow crab from the Bering Sea. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game canceled the snow crab season earlier this week after a catastrophic population crash of the sizable crustaceans. The red king crab season was canceled for the second year in a row, making it a two-pronged disaster for Alaska’s economy and for those whose livelihoods rely on crab.
Coho Salmon Season Comes to a Close on Minter Creek
On a normal Sunday afternoon in October most Western Washington residents are dodging damp weather to watch a Seattle Seahawks win. This wasn't a normal October Sunday. It was 72 degrees and ...
