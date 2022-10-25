Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
1 person found dead in Downtown Austin; police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - A homicide is being investigated by Austin police early Sunday morning. Police said around 4:55 a.m., an Austin police officer heard shots fired in the in 600 block of E 7th street. When officers arrived, they found a male with trauma to his upper torso. He was...
CBS Austin
APD SWAT call ends with suspect in custody, abducted victim recovered in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a SWAT call to a residence in East Austin ended with the suspect surrendering without incident and the victim of an alleged abduction recovered early Sunday morning. Police officer Andrew Horn said during a media briefing that at 9:57 p.m. a...
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-35 in Austin
The person died at the scene at 6700 North I-35 northbound.
CBS Austin
U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges
AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
fox7austin.com
Austin teen dies after being shot and dropped off at hospital
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has identified the teen who died after being shot and dropped off at a hospital. 19-year-old David Samuel Medina died on October 21 after a shooting that happened in the 6600 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard at around 7:31 p.m. Officers responded to...
1 taken into custody after SWAT callout in southeast Austin
The Austin Police Department said one was person taken into custody Wednesday after a SWAT callout in southeast Austin lasted over 12 hours.
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Central Texas town
A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday.
Lakeway Police searching for runaway teen who went missing Oct. 19
Gracie Adair Robinson, 15, went missing last Wednesday after she got into an unknown vehicle around 10:30 or 11 p.m. near Firebird Cove in Lakeway.
APD: 19 year old dies after shooting at east Austin apartment complex
The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified the 19 year old who died after being shot Friday evening.
Pflugerville police arrest Florida man found with 15 pounds of fentanyl, 26 guns
Officers with the Pflugerville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit found pilled and powdered fentanyl and 26 guns — including 19 assault-style rifles — at Victor Jimenez' home on Oct. 21.
Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
Severe Storms In Texas Flip Car, Cause Damage To Several Buildings
The storms possibly included a tornado.
58-year-old Texas man charged with trafficking in New Braunfels
A 58-year-old Texas man accused of human trafficking was arrested by New Braunfels police Friday.
63 pounds of marijuana seized by Williamson County Sheriff's Department
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office seized 63 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Oct. 25. According to the department, deputies found the drugs after stopping a vehicle on IH-35 for a traffic violation. While investigating the vehicle, deputies reportedly found the marijuana hidden inside luggage.
Pflugerville Police says missing woman was found safe
The 66-year-old woman was found safe near the intersection of Harris Ridge Boulevard and Parmer Lane.
Person hit, killed on N. I-35 near 51st Street
Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted it happened in the 5300 block around 7:20 p.m.
fox7austin.com
Missing Lakeway 15-year-old girl found safe
LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police have found a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Gracie Robinson, 15, was found and is safe and healthy. Gracie's mother was notified by police. Originally, Gracie was last seen getting out of an unknown car between 10:30-11 p.m. on Oct. 19. Lakeway police, Bee Cave...
15 Austin ZIP codes now dominated by renters not homeowners
If you live in either the 78727 or 78744 ZIP code, odds are you’re renting.
Texas Man Allegedly Shoots At H-E-B & Then Clocks In For His Shift
The bullet was shot at the H-E-B store entrance around 5:30 p.m. while shoppers were inside.
Strong storms flip trucks, damage buildings after Texas tornado warning
At least two residences reportedly had parts of their roofs ripped off.
Comments / 3