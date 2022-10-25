ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

1 person found dead in Downtown Austin; police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - A homicide is being investigated by Austin police early Sunday morning. Police said around 4:55 a.m., an Austin police officer heard shots fired in the in 600 block of E 7th street. When officers arrived, they found a male with trauma to his upper torso. He was...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges

AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin teen dies after being shot and dropped off at hospital

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has identified the teen who died after being shot and dropped off at a hospital. 19-year-old David Samuel Medina died on October 21 after a shooting that happened in the 6600 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard at around 7:31 p.m. Officers responded to...
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Missing Lakeway 15-year-old girl found safe

LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police have found a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Gracie Robinson, 15, was found and is safe and healthy. Gracie's mother was notified by police. Originally, Gracie was last seen getting out of an unknown car between 10:30-11 p.m. on Oct. 19. Lakeway police, Bee Cave...
LAKEWAY, TX

