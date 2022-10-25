Read full article on original website
Related
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County sees increase in vehicle fires, data shows
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Tompkins County, reports of vehicle fires are up for the third straight month. The Emergency Response Department received eight calls about vehicle fires in September. That’s double the number from August, and substantially higher than July. Nearby in Cortland County, a burning car...
NewsChannel 36
Two Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies Graduate From Alfred State Police Academy
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies were honored Wednesday as graduates of the Alfred State Police Academy. According to the county sheriff's office, Cameron Dye and Cody Henry graduated on October 21st at a ceremony at the Main Place in Hornell. Deputy Dye received recognition for demonstrating...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County website to become more language-accessible
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County aims to make its website more friendly for foreign languages. Communications Director Dominick Recckio says locals are translating the site by hand. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are being used to pay the locals, he says. Recckio says eight or nine...
whcuradio.com
City of Ithaca asks residents not to rake leaves into streets
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A proper way to dispose of leaves in the City of Ithaca. Officials in the Streets and Facilities Division are reminding residents not to pile fallen leaves in the street. It’s prohibited by the city’s municipal code. Leaves in the road can be slippery, disguise potholes and hazards, as well as pose a flood risk by clogging storm sewers. Yard waste is collected on the same day as trash April 1st through November 30th. They can be placed in a bag or collection bin by the roadside with yard waste tags. Tags are $9 for a sheet of 6, available at City Hall; Agway, GreenStar Locations, Cornell Campus Store, Dandy on West Buffalo Street, Tops, and Wegmans.
whcuradio.com
Etna Lane Bridge reopens in the Town of Dryden
ETNA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A bridge in the Town of Dryden officially reopening. The Tompkins County Highway Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony today for the completion of the Etna Lane Bridge. Tompkins County Legislators Greg Mezey and Mike Lane were in attendance. The bridge closed in May.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins Co. leader calls TIDES a step toward solving Ithaca’s homeless problem
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca area leaders are working on TIDES, The Ithaca Designated Encampment Site. It would see the development of a partnership between the city and “the Jungle.”. Tompkins County Legislator Rich John is a supporter. John says TIDES is one part of a larger, multi-pronged...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenton C. Burr
Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery. Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes. Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. The last known address for Burr is 5938...
Broome County woman wanted for violating probation
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a woman on an outstanding warrant and asking residents of Broome County for assistance.
whcuradio.com
DEC conducts river training in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Night-time training on a river in Tioga County. Forest Rangers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation were in Owego last week for airboat training on the Susquehanna. The exercises were to maintain proficiency in operating the boat in low light and dark conditions.
City discusses shaky future of Public Works staffing at third budget meeting
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca’s Department of Public Works (DPW) may soon be forced to sub out to private waste removal companies like Casella Waste Systems, a Vermont-based company, due to staffing issues. At the City of Ithaca’s third budget meeting in October, the City of Ithaca’s Common...
Elmira Police add $20K sign-on bonus, remove in-county residence requirement
In an effort to recruit more officers, the Elmira Police Department removed its requirement that officers have to live within Chemung County and added a sign-on bonus for lateral transfers.
whcuradio.com
Opposition remains strong to Dandy proposal in Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The opinions of Lansing residents remain mostly negative toward a proposed new Dandy Mini-Mart. According to the Ithaca Voice, a recent public hearing drew nearly unanimous opposition to the proposal, which would see a nearly 59-hundred square foot Dandy built across from the Rogues’ Harbor Inn at the intersection of East Shore Drive and Ridge Road. A larger version was first proposed in January 2021.
Wrong-way parkway driver charged with homicide
The man who killed Alfred and Paula Latessa in August on the Vestal Parkway will go to trial.
whcuradio.com
Early voting for November elections begin Saturday in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Election season in Tompkins County. Early voting for the upcoming elections begins this Saturday. You can cast your ballots at Ithaca Town Hall at 215 North Tioga Street or at the Crash Fire Rescue Building located at 72 Brown Road near the airport. A schedule with dates and times is available here. Additionally, the Board of Elections Building will have extended hours if you have questions or need an absentee ballot. November 8th is Election Day; polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Resources are available if you’re unsure where your polling location is, or who is on the ballot.
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County
As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca Fire Department conducting more flow testing tomorrow
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Another round of hydrant flushing in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Fire Department will conduct flow testing near Collegetown tomorrow. Residents in the affected areas could experience fluctuations in water pressure and discoloration. Potentially affected streets include Treva Avenue, Valentine Place, Orchard Place, Cornell Walk, and Giles Street. East State Street, east of Mitchell Street, could also be affected.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
One Arrested After Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force Executes Narcotic Search
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant resulting in the finding of multiple drugs including methamphetamine. The Task Force says on October 26, they executed a search warrant at a Johnson City hotel. As a result of the search, investigators recovered approximately 43 grams of...
whcuradio.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
whcuradio.com
Tioga County Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying individual
BARTON, N.Y. (WHCU) -The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying the individual pictured below. It stems from a June incident in the Town of Barton. There is no more information available currently. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607) 687-1010 or leave a tip.
Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY
Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 1