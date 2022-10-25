ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County sees increase in vehicle fires, data shows

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Tompkins County, reports of vehicle fires are up for the third straight month. The Emergency Response Department received eight calls about vehicle fires in September. That’s double the number from August, and substantially higher than July. Nearby in Cortland County, a burning car...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County website to become more language-accessible

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County aims to make its website more friendly for foreign languages. Communications Director Dominick Recckio says locals are translating the site by hand. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are being used to pay the locals, he says. Recckio says eight or nine...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

City of Ithaca asks residents not to rake leaves into streets

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A proper way to dispose of leaves in the City of Ithaca. Officials in the Streets and Facilities Division are reminding residents not to pile fallen leaves in the street. It’s prohibited by the city’s municipal code. Leaves in the road can be slippery, disguise potholes and hazards, as well as pose a flood risk by clogging storm sewers. Yard waste is collected on the same day as trash April 1st through November 30th. They can be placed in a bag or collection bin by the roadside with yard waste tags. Tags are $9 for a sheet of 6, available at City Hall; Agway, GreenStar Locations, Cornell Campus Store, Dandy on West Buffalo Street, Tops, and Wegmans.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Etna Lane Bridge reopens in the Town of Dryden

ETNA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A bridge in the Town of Dryden officially reopening. The Tompkins County Highway Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony today for the completion of the Etna Lane Bridge. Tompkins County Legislators Greg Mezey and Mike Lane were in attendance. The bridge closed in May.
DRYDEN, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenton C. Burr

Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery. Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes. Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. The last known address for Burr is 5938...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

DEC conducts river training in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Night-time training on a river in Tioga County. Forest Rangers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation were in Owego last week for airboat training on the Susquehanna. The exercises were to maintain proficiency in operating the boat in low light and dark conditions.
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Opposition remains strong to Dandy proposal in Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The opinions of Lansing residents remain mostly negative toward a proposed new Dandy Mini-Mart. According to the Ithaca Voice, a recent public hearing drew nearly unanimous opposition to the proposal, which would see a nearly 59-hundred square foot Dandy built across from the Rogues’ Harbor Inn at the intersection of East Shore Drive and Ridge Road. A larger version was first proposed in January 2021.
LANSING, NY
whcuradio.com

Early voting for November elections begin Saturday in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Election season in Tompkins County. Early voting for the upcoming elections begins this Saturday. You can cast your ballots at Ithaca Town Hall at 215 North Tioga Street or at the Crash Fire Rescue Building located at 72 Brown Road near the airport. A schedule with dates and times is available here. Additionally, the Board of Elections Building will have extended hours if you have questions or need an absentee ballot. November 8th is Election Day; polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Resources are available if you’re unsure where your polling location is, or who is on the ballot.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca Fire Department conducting more flow testing tomorrow

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Another round of hydrant flushing in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Fire Department will conduct flow testing near Collegetown tomorrow. Residents in the affected areas could experience fluctuations in water pressure and discoloration. Potentially affected streets include Treva Avenue, Valentine Place, Orchard Place, Cornell Walk, and Giles Street. East State Street, east of Mitchell Street, could also be affected.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tioga County Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying individual

BARTON, N.Y. (WHCU) -The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying the individual pictured below. It stems from a June incident in the Town of Barton. There is no more information available currently. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607) 687-1010 or leave a tip.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY

Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy