Costco Reveals When Customers Can Expect A Membership Price Increase
If you’re a frequent Costco shopper and member, we’re happy to relay the following news— the wholesale giant will be *putting off* a potential membership fee increase. This, Fox News reports, is due to the company’s renewal rates hitting “all-time highs in its fourth quarter.” During Costco’s earnings call last week, the company (which usually increases its membership fee ever 5 years), revealed that customers will not have to prepare for a higher fee in the near future.
CNET
Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
UPS beats profit estimates on higher parcel delivery prices
Oct 25 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) on Tuesday reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit and reaffirmed its full-year forecast after higher delivery prices and cost controls offset softening e-commerce demand.
Sales of Spam and fish heads soar as shoppers search for cheaper food
Sales of Spam and fish heads have both jumped by about a third, supermarket Waitrose said. The upmarket UK retailer says cash-strapped shoppers are "more mindful" about grocery costs. The food items are gaining popularity because of high inflation and the "use-it-all" trend. Shoppers hit by the cost-of-living crisis have...
Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note
Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
Costco Closes This Location Next Month
Another location closes its doors. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
Major store to shut branches after thefts as Home Depot & Best Buy announce huge store policy change to stop thieves
A SPATE of thefts has forced a major retailer to close dozens of its branches while others are exploring ways how to tackle shoplifting. Bosses at the drugstore company Rite Aid have admitted that offenses have risen and it has seen a $5million increase in “shrinkage” year on year.
Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores
Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
These Items May Be Hard To Find In Grocery Stores This Fall— Customers, Take Note
There are many factors currently causing higher prices and smaller amounts of supplies in US stores and elsewhere— from issues with supply chains to the ongoing war in Ukraine. As reported by CNET, the following items may be hit with “shrinkflation” this fall:. Food and Condiments:. Beer...
Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
USPS New Changes Coming Up In Your Neighbourhood
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time payments worth $1,050 will start going out next month in California
Eligible California residents are set to get state-issued direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of efforts to combat continued inflation and the rising costs of nearly all products.
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
You’ve heard of the ‘banana trick’ – now experts warn the ‘double scan’ could mean trouble for Walmart and Kroger
RETAIL bosses have coined a new lingo that describes the tactics shoplifters use at the self-checkout. Shoppers may be already familiar with the phrase “banana trick” – which refers to a customer who would scan an expensive item with a code for a cheaper product as they try to save money.
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
I found Walmart secret clearance item listed at $897 for just $5 – people always miss out, but it’s easy to find them
A WALMART shopper has found a product for nearly $900 off and there’s a way to score other deals like this one if you happen to miss out. As the largest retailer in the country, Walmart offers various products from groceries to games and electronics. While there are quite...
Wegmans Bans This Item In All Its Stores
Wegmans pledges to go further by banning one specific item in its stores. The move will see the company going beyond the approach of Walmart. The company is moving in front of state legislation. Many states are slowly disapproving commercial use of a specific item. Wegmans has pledged to ban plastic bags. They aim to aid the environment. The firm is encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags when buying groceries. It is unclear how people will react to the change. It did not go well in New Jersey. (source)
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
PYMNTS
