Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Panhandle Community Services event to have free energy saving tips

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services is hosting an event where people can learn some energy saving tips. The National Weatherization Day Celebration is this Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 901 N. Hayden St. The event will have experts from Atmos Energy and Xcel Energy, local...
PANHANDLE, TX
KFDA

Tyson Foods moves COVID-19 case filed by 38 workers from state to federal court

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tyson Foods filed court documents Tuesday to reopen its efforts to move a case filed against the company by employees over operations at the start of COVID-19. In court documents, the company argues the case belongs in federal court because it kept production going at its Amarillo plant in response to orders from President Trump.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Additional settlement reached in Amarillo sewer pipe lawsuit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council, the council approved a resolution, coming to another settlement agreement with one of the entities involved in a 2017 lawsuit surrounding improvements to the city’s sewer system. The resolution passed during Tuesday’s regular meeting approved a Rule 11 Settlement Agreement with L.A. […]
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo And Its Growing SWAT Problem

So crime is nothing new in Amarillo, this we know. Between the drug busts, theft, and shootings we aren't exactly strangers to seeing stories about crime in the 806. It's the SWAT team I feel we rarely see, and let's be honest, that's a good thing. They only come out when it's some serious stuff.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Are they Turning Tri’s Market Into a Convenience Store?

Tri's Market was a huge Asian Market in Amarillo that offered international groceries. The original and main location was located near Northeast 24th and Grand, and they built a brand new store at 4021 S. Washington. The store and the market had a great selection of meats, seafood, beer, and international brands if you needed them to make a delicious Asian meal.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Firehouse giving free subs to first responders on Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firehouse Subs restaurants in Amarillo are giving free subs to first responders tomorrow. The free subs is in celebration of National First Responders Day on Friday. All firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs are invited to come into the restaurant in-uniform or with a valid ID.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WTAMU to hold newest installment of Stan Sigman Leadership and Innovation Series

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is set to hold the 2022 installment of WT’s Stan Sigman Leadership and Innovation Series. Jeff McElfresh, chief operating officer at AT&T, will talk about how a “treat people right attitude” laid out by former AT&T executive and WT alumnus Stan Sigman, has set the tone for AT&T’s response to Hurricane Ian.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Southwest AMBUCS hosting Gobble Wobble turkey drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest AMBUCS is hosting its 15th annual Gobble Wobble turkey drive to help families in need. The turkey drive runs from Oct. 1 to Nov. 16. The turkeys will be available for pickup at ABMUCS’ trailer located at Westgate Mall or by delivery starting on Nov. 19.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Update on Solid Waste Pickup after City Council Meeting

Adjustments have been made over the past few months regarding trash and solid waste pickup around Amarillo. But hopefully, those adjustments won’t be around for much longer. During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, an update was provided from the city’s Department of Public Works on looking to move back into a two-day trash pickup cycle like in the past.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Strong thunderstorms to impact southeast Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The Southeast Texas Panhandle is in for some unsettled weather Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a SLIGHT RISK (level 2 out of 5) for severe storm potential Thursday evening in the southeast Texas Panhandle where ping pong size hail is the biggest concern but isolated wind gust up to 60 MPH will also be possible.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Fall fire danger continues despite colder weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The temperature is going down as the panhandle enters the fall season, but Texas A&M Forest Service officials explain how fire danger isn’t going away. Several factors go into high fire dangers in the fall. Some include plants drying out, above-average temperatures this fall and...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

A Suspicious Package in Downtown Amarillo

Photo Courtesy of Jérémy-Günther-Heinz Jähnick / CC BY-SA 3.0. On Friday, October 21st, Amarillo Police Department was called about a peculiar package outside the Military Entrance Processing Station on 1100 S. Filmore Street. APD was called at 2:10 P.M. by the Department of Homeland Security. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after early Wednesday chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched […]
AMARILLO, TX

