Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia DelamarMeikhel PhilogeneAtlanta, GA
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
nodq.com
The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
wrestlinginc.com
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Sheamus’ elbow was injured and his arm is in a brace. Sami tells Jey that this is a big night. Jey says does Sami not want him involved. Sami says it is all hands on deck. Roman is not here yet and he needs to see everyone with their arms raised. He wants Jey to show that intensity tonight.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX. The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Contract
Sasha Banks is everywhere except WWE these days. Banks has been seen out and about frequently, most recently at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere. But in terms of WWE, movement on Banks returning to the promotion seem to have screeched to a halt over the last month. In the...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
wrestlinginc.com
Canceled CM Punk Plans Revealed
In August, CM Punk returned to AEW following an injury that required surgery he had suffered in early June just a couple of months prior and immediately began a program with Jon Moxley. The pairing faced off twice, with Moxley defeating Punk the first time to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion and then 11 days later at All Out, Punk defeated Moxley to win the title for a second time.
tjrwrestling.net
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
Look: Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night with an impressive defensive performance. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 ballgame at the half. The second half yielded zero points for either team and finished 16-10.
Sheamus is off WWE TV for the best possible reason
It’s sometimes difficult to tell when wrestlers are actually injured or it’s just the reason given for them being off TV. Case in point, Sheamus, who WWE says was hurt when he was attacked by the Bloodline following a match with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. But Sheamus is fine, and his reason for being written off WWE TV is a much happier one: He’s getting married this weekend, according to PWInsider. It’s the first time tying the knot for the 44-year-old Sheamus, whose fiancée Isabella Revilla revealed that the couple picked up their marriage license in Brooklyn last month. View...
Yardbarker
Former WWE star returning to the company
Chelsea Green looks to be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE has a significant interest in bringing her back to the company. Pwinsider.com reports that Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings, with many people believing that she is WWE-bound following her way out of Impact Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar To Wrestle The Great Muta In Pro Wrestling NOAH
Earlier this year, it was announced that the legendary Keiji Muto, also known as The Great Muta, would be retiring early next year. Since then, he's been on somewhat of a retirement tour, wrestling primarily in NOAH, however Muto did make a one off appearance at AEW, helping former rival turned ally, Sting and his partner Darby Allin, defeat Buddy Matthews and Brody King of House of Black at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam."
ringsidenews.com
Summer Rae Drops Interesting Tease For WWE Return
Summer Rae was one of the most popular stars of the women’s division in WWE. She parted ways with the company in 2017, and now it seems she is ready for her return. She recently dropped some interesting teases about her WWE comeback. Summer Rae took to Twitter to...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Written Off TV
Everyone knows that The Bloodline is the last faction you want to cross in WWE, and last week Sheamus found himself on the receiving end of a major beatdown. The Bloodline decimated Sheamus when they wrapped his arm up in a steel chair and then hit his arm with another chair. WWE later followed up and announced a storyline injury for the Celtic Warrior.
ComicBook
Emma Makes Shocking Return to WWE, Ronda Rousey Cheats to Retain SmackDown Women's Title
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was not lacking for Champions, as both Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey were present for the blue brand's new episode. Rousey came out to the ring and though she took aim at the crowd a bit in her opening promo, she was still going to hold her open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship, but it wasn't Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Shotzi, or Raquel Rodriguez that answered the challenge. Instead, it was a surprise return, as Emma made her grand return to WWE and SmackDown after five years away from the company, and she was now facing Rousey for the Title.
ringsidenews.com
Mick Foley Believes WWE Is Fooling Themselves For Not Considering AEW As Competition
AEW’s growth is well-documented, as fans would agree the company has improved in several ways. In fact, it has come to such a point that even former detractors have become fans of the product. Mick Foley also put over AEW recently. AEW President Tony Khan is very passionate about...
wrestlinginc.com
XFL Set To Announce Team Names And Logos For Upcoming Season
The long-awaited return of the XFL is set for a 2023 launch, headed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, but the information regarding the league is slowly but surely just months away from the new year. The locations of the teams were announced this past summer, though the team names and logos have remained unknown to the highly-anticipated fans of the brand. However, the wait is almost over for new information on the Xtreme Football League.
Comments / 1