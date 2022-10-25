Youngstown child porn investigation leads to Campbell raid

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – What started as a child pornography investigation with Youngstown police led to a raid Tuesday morning in Campbell.

Although the case started in Youngstown in 2018 following “cyber tips” about suspicious activity online, it eventually led authorities to an apartment complex on Kendall Avenue in Campbell, where Youngstown officers, Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies and agents with the Human Trafficking Task Force executed a search warrant.

“The investigation began as a case in Youngtown, but he’s since moved to Campbell. That was where the raid was conducted this morning,” said Capt. Jason Simon.

No one was arrested, but the evidence collected will be analyzed by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.