Phys.org

Scientists warn of 'insect apocalypse' amid climate change

An emerging "insect apocalypse" will have radical effects on the environment and humankind, an Australian scientist has warned. An international study on the future of insects under climate change scenarios has found the loss of insects will drastically reduce the ability of humankind to build a sustainable future. Co-author William...
earth.com

Large Asian animals are successfully coexisting with humans

A new study led by the University of Queensland has revealed that some of Asia’s largest animals are thriving near humans. The experts say that tigers, elephants, and other animals are essentially defying 12,000 years of extinction trends. Based on paleontological records, the researchers established the historic distribution of...
The Guardian

Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
The Independent

Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history

A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Dead Creatures Buried Under the Oceans Could Influence the Next Megathrust Earthquake

Ancient dead creatures or tiny creatures from millions of years ago buried under the oceans could influence the nest megathrust earthquake, according to a new study led by New Zealand. Researchers claim long-dead marine organisms may affect the intensity of the next destructive earthquake along the Hikurangi subduction zone, the largest fault in the vicinity of New Zealand.
IFLScience

Neanderthals May Have Co-Existed With Modern Humans For Almost 3,000 Years

Like an upgraded iPhone, the arrival of modern humans in Europe didn’t result in the immediate disappearance of the previous model, but instead heralded a period of overlap between Homo sapiens and Homo neanderthalensis. While it’s difficult to ascertain exactly how long the two species co-existed for, new research suggests that Neanderthals may have clung on for a further 2,800 years before becoming obsolete.
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Forests on Indigenous Lands Are Healthiest, Diverse and Ecologically Resilient

New research studied the tropical forests in Africa, the Americas, and Asia. Researchers looked into the health of forests amidst the threat of illegal logging and mining. The research found that forests in the indigenous lands are ecologically resilient and healthy. Most importantly, the researchers noted that the said areas'...

