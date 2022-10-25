ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye awards grants for Nonprofit Community Funding Program

Buckeye Independent
Buckeye Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuG82_0ilwonBv00

As the Buckeye Independent reported earlier this month, the  Nonprofit Community Funding Program grant applications have been approved and awarded for Fiscal Year 2023.

A total of ten grant applications were submitted for this round of funding from various nonprofits in the Buckeye area. After a full review, it was recommended that Buckeye City Council fund eight of the applicants.

The grants total more than $69,000 and will go to nonprofits that provide services directly to Buckeye residents. This year’s recipients are:

  • All Faith Community Services ($25,000) – Emergency food assistance to those at risk of food insecurity
  • Buckeye Police Foundation ($11,000) – Crime prevention, awareness and support for victims of domestic violence and crime
  • Homeless Youth Connection ($5,000) – Engaging youth experiencing homelessness in trauma-informed, client-led, strengths-based interventions
  • Meals of Joy ($5,000) - Providing meals to seniors living independently with serious medical conditions or living under the poverty level
  • Sounds of Autism ($5,000) - Purchase toolkits, resources and continue the in-person training for Buckeye's first responders, families and community leaders
  • Southwest Lending Closet ($6,000) – Lending home health equipment free of charge to anyone in need
  • West-MEC Alliance ($2,500) – Expansion of the West-MEC Career Exploration Summer Camps Program
  • Youth4Youth ($10,000) - School drug & alcohol prevention program implementation

Be on the lookout for next year’s application process, which will begin in July 2023 at buckeyeaz.gov.

