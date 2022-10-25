A “Not So Haunted” Trail Trek

Calhoun Journal

October 25, 2022

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – Don’t forget to enjoy the “Not So Haunted” Trail Trek hosted by the city of Jacksonville tonight 10/25 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Jacksonville Community Center. A family friendly journey along the Creekside and the Chief Ladiga Trails that will get you into the Halloween spirit! Children ages 12 & under will play carnival type games and win candy prizes. $5 per child. Adults are free and must accompany their child/children. Trail trek begins at the north side the Jacksonville Community Center.

