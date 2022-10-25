ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

A "Not So Haunted" Trail Trek

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 2 days ago

Calhoun Journal

October 25, 2022

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – Don’t forget to enjoy the  “Not So Haunted” Trail Trek hosted by the city of Jacksonville tonight 10/25 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Jacksonville Community Center. A family friendly journey along the Creekside and the Chief Ladiga Trails that will get you into the Halloween spirit! Children ages 12 & under will play carnival type games and win candy prizes. $5 per child. Adults are free and must accompany their child/children. Trail trek begins at the north side the Jacksonville Community Center.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Calhoun Journal

Haunted Jacksonville Walking Tour

Jacksonville, AL – Friday, October 28th at 9pm is the Haunted Jacksonville Walking Tour. Sign-ins begin at 8:30 pm, tours start at 9:00 pm. This event is for teens & adults (ages 13 & up). Meet at the patio on the south side of the library (next to Regions Bank) where the walking tour of the paranormal hot spots in and around the Square will begin! Be sure to wear comfortable shoes and light clothing for higher visibility, and don’t forget your camera.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

“Spooky Bingo” Kid’s Night in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Friday, October 28th from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Redbird Coffee House will be a “Spooky Bingo” Kid’s Night. Their second kids night is THIS FRIDAY 10/28 from 5-6 pm!!! This event is FREE of charge! Kids are encouraged to wear their costumes while we eat Halloween treats, drink spooky lemonade, and play Bingo! Some special guests may also be in attendance to help lead us in a super fun Halloween DANCE party. Bring your kiddos and have a creepy-good time with us at The Redbird!
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fright Fest Blood Drive

Anniston, AL – Friday, October 28th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm will be the Fright Fest Blood Drive at the Anniston Public Library. Join the Library and the American Red Cross and give the gift of life at our Fright Fest Blood Drive! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Trunk-or-Treat in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Tonight, October 25th will be that Trunk-or-Treat for the Ayers Campus location of Gadsden State University from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. 1801 Coleman Rd, Anniston, AL 36207. Games, face painting, candy & more! Free to the public. Costume contest for GSCC students; prizes awarded!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Shootout & Classic

Oxford, AL – October 25th through 27th will be the Alabama Shootout & Classic. This event is hosted by the Rolling Red Professional Golf Tour and held at the Cider Ridge Golf Club. The best Professional Golfers in the Nation will be competing near you for thousands of dollars in these two events!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Saints Come Marching Into Oxford

Oxford, AL – Hope Christian Academy, the newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County, exploring its athletics options after receiving blessing of Oxford City Council. The newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County received the blessing of the Oxford City Council Tuesday night. After making a formal announcement of its founding on its social media platforms Wednesday, officials at Hope Christian Academy will begin a full-court press for students and faculty.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Witchy Movie Marathon in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, October 22, 2022 the Jacksonville library will hold a Witchy Movie Marathon starting at 10:00 am. Witchy Movie Marathon is for teens & adults – Saturday, October 22nd at 10am! Bring your lunch or snacks and watch some “witchy” movies! Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Something To Do Sundays are Back!

Anniston, AL – Something To Do Sundays are back! A local favorite, every 4th Sunday the city of Anniston will set up shop at one of their centers or out in the community, and provide the youth with educational fun, games, activities, and structure! This month, they will be at the South Highland Community Center (229 Allen Avenue Anniston, AL 36201) on Sunday, October 23rd (10/23/22) from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston’s Quarterly Disposal Days Coming Up

Anniston, AL – The Anniston City Council adopted New Debris Policies on June 1, 2021. These new policies detailed a quarterly “Disposal Day.” This quarterly occurrence will allow for citizens to dispose of items that the Street Department no longer picks up. City leadership encourages citizens to assist one another in cleaning up their neighborhoods during this time. This service will be free of charge.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

East Alabama Regional Hiring Fair in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Tuesday, October 25th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm the East Alabama Regional Hiring Fair will be hosted at the Oxford Civic Center. There will be breakout rooms for private interviews, and a VIP room for employer representatives to enjoy snacks and soft drinks. Participation is greatly appreciated! East AlabamaWorks will provide an 8-foot table and 2 chairs for each employer booth. Access to power in the OCC Gym is limited and will be provided on a first come/first served basis as best is possible. (Please bring your own extension cords.)
OXFORD, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

14th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

Anniston, AL –2nd Chance, Inc. will host their 14th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk today, October 25th at the Centennial Memorial Park Anniston Alabama from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Come join 2nd Chance Staff and our Board of Directors as they walk in unison to raise awareness to end Domestic Violence. There is a possibility that the walk may be rescheduled due to weather and the recent damage done to the memorial park. Updates will be posted on the group’s facebook page. 2nd Chance provides safe shelter and supportive services empowering victims of domestic and sexual violence and provides educational outreach to the communities served to create awareness of and strengthen the movement to end this violence.
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Authorities search for North Alabama teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are searching for a missing Valley Head teenager who was last seen in Dekalb County. Makenna Purvis, 19, was last seen near Fort Payne on Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Neewollah on Noble

Anniston, AL – Tomorrow, October 22, 2022 the city of Anniston will host Neewollah on Noble. Join Main Street Anniston and the City of Anniston for the annual Neewollah on Noble. This FREE community event is one of Anniston’s most popular annual festivals. Complete with costume contests, vendors, food trucks, a kid zone, and more; you don’t want to miss Neewollah on Noble.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Llama Red Pajama Halloween Party in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 3:00 pm tp 7:00 pm will be the Llama Llama Red Pajama Halloween Party in Anniston. This event will be held at Redbird Willow Farm at 1103 Lenlock Lane, Anniston. There’s Nothing Scary at this Party! Come in your PJs! They will have Trick or Treat Candy, Pumpkin Decorating, Fun Games , Craft/Coloring Tables, Best PJs contest, Prizes, Music, Kona Ice, Bliss Cotton Candy , and of course… Llamas!!!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Running the Table in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Area games: Anniston ready for playoffs after completing first undefeated regular season since 2001; includes games reported to East Alabama Sports Today By Mark Everett Kelly On a clear, cold night at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium, the two participating teams’ outlooks couldn’t be more different. Anniston Bulldogs were playing for history and the […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weaver to be the setting for Casino Night 2022

Weaver, AL – Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the NoAlan Event Center in Weaver will be Casino Night 2022. Casino Night is back again for the second year. Last year was an absolute blast, and they expect this year to be the same. Anyone is welcome to come, not just members! Price is $150 for a couple, or $80 if you are coming alone. That does include food, drinks (beer, wine, lemonade, sweet tea, & water), plus $500 of Funny Money to Gamble with. More money can also be purchased at the event. At the end of the event, the funny money can be redeemed for raffle tickets to some pretty big prizes. Last year the prizes included 6 months free gym membership, 6 month of fitaids, $100+ of gift cards to local shops, and more!
WEAVER, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

