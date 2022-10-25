Read full article on original website
Suspect Arrested Following Lengthy Standoff in Van Buren, Maine
One man is in custody following a standoff with police at a home in Van Buren which lasted close to 21 hours. At 9:17 Tuesday morning, Maine State Police say they received a report of a man, who was outside a residence at 154 Castonguay Road in Van Buren, acting erratically. At 9:25 a.m., State Police took a call from a woman reporting that her husband had been assaulted outside the home in an "unprovoked attack."
Authorities release surveillance video of missing Miami boy in a Maine Walgreens
HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have released new surveillance video from a drugstore in Houlton believed to be of a missing Miami boy. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the FBI released video from a Walgreens. They say it shows 6-year-old Jorge “JoJo” Morales and confirms he...
Political Profile Roger Albert
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - We continue our political profile segment tonight. WAGM, with the Aroostook Partnership interviewed each candate in the local house and senate races. They each had 5 minutes to answer the same three questions. The interviews were all done through Zoom. Tonight we look at Maine State House District 2 between Republican Roger Albert and Democrat Bernard “Ben” Paradis. We begin with Republican Roger Albert.
Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators
State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
Maine State Police Tactical Team respond to Van Buren Apartment Complex
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a Spokesperson for the Maine State Police, Maine State Police Tactical Team members are in Van Buren. A large police presence of State Police and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was reported at Acadia Terrace Apartments... This is an active incident, WAGM has...
State police respond to incident at home in Van Buren
VAN BUREN, Maine — A man in Aroostook County is dead after police tried to arrest him Tuesday night. Corey Levesque, 38, had five warrants out for his arrest, including for domestic violence, according to a release from Maine State Police. Officials said Levesque was spotted at the Acadia...
Update: Man takes own life to avoid arrest in Van Buren
VAN BUREN, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police were called to a reported sighting of 38-year-old Corey Levesque who had multiple arrest warrants, two of them for domestic violence assault. Troopers attempted contact with Levesque from inside the residence. Moments later, they heard a gunshot come from the bedroom. That...
Political Profile Bernard “Ben” Paradis
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -We continue our political profile segment. WAGM, with the Aroostook Partnership interviewed each candidate in the local house and senate races. They each had 5 minutes to answer the same three questions. The interviews were all done through Zoom. We look at Maine State House District 2 between Republican Roger Albert and Democrat Bernard “Ben” Paradis.
Search Warrant Execution Solves Six Separate Theft Cases in Fort Fairfield
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -According to the Fort Fairfield Police Department in a Facebook Post " On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at approximately 3:00 PM, the Fort Fairfield Police Dept. received a report of a burglary at an equipment storage shop on the Currier Road in Fort Fairfield, which is owned by McGillan Inc. Multiple items were reported stolen by the owner. Upon investigating the scene and working leads, Chief Matthew Cummings and Officer Cody Fenderson applied for and were granted a search warrant for a residence on the Currier Road. During the search of the residence, multiple stolen items were located including the stolen items from the McGillan’s burglary. Stolen power tools from a burglary which took place on the Marshall Road on property owned by Staples Farms of Presque Isle were also recovered. Other items reported stolen from another theft case were also found during the search. The owners of the stolen property have all positively identified the recovered items as their stolen property. The items recovered total 6 separate open theft/burglary cases.
Rain Showers Taper off Tonight, Leading to a Nice End to the Work Week
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Stepping outside today we once again saw a gloomy day with cloud cover hanging around across the region. This is thanks to a low pressure system currently sitting to our south this evening. As this low continues to push north, it will provide rain showers to the region through the overnight hours, before wrapping up during the early morning hours of Thursday. Thursday ends up being a transition day, with cloud cover to start, but clearing skies expected by the afternoon, before high pressure and better weather returns for the end of the work week.
Fort Kent father claims non-binary teacher asked students to keep ‘Mx.’ honorific from parents
FORT KENT, Maine — The father of a Fort Kent Elementary School student told the school board that a teacher on staff encourages their students to lie to parents about their request that the kids use the non-binary honorific “Mx.” rather than “Miss,” “Ms.” or “Mr.” to address the educator.
Widespread Rain Expected Tonight with Mild Temperatures Continuing
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. We continued our mild stretch of weather yesterday with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. We did remain dry however, most of us stayed locked into the cloud cover. That in turn kept our overnight lows into the 50s and 60s. It was hard to lose most of that daytime heating from yesterday overnight. Some of us are once again waking up to some fog. It isn’t as dense as we were seeing at this time yesterday morning. However points North and East are dealing with visibility under a quarter mile. You may want to take a couple extra minutes on your commute because of it.
Maine regulators approve wind power, transmission project
HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday approved a pair of energy projects that would generate enough wind power for up to 900,000 homes along with construction of a new transmission corridor to get the electricity to the regional power grid. The PUC was required...
'Profiteer of poison': Woman planned to deal out large amount of drugs in Maine, officials say
GLENBURN, Maine — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Maine woman to 20 years in jail on drugs and firearms charges. Danielle McBreairty, 31, of Glenburn, will face prison time for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Political Profile Austin Theriault
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Election day is coming up and there are several local races taking place. WAGM, with the Aroostook Partnership, begin our Political Profiles. Each candidate was given 5 minutes to answer the same 3 questions. These questions were provided ahead of time. The interviews were all done by Zoom. We begin with Maine State House District 1 between Democrat Dana Appleby and Republican Austin Theriault.
Aroostook Community Matters: Aroostook Agency on Aging Medicare Open Enrollment
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Open enrollment is now underway. In this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, New Source’s 8 Isaac Potter catches up with the Aroostook Agency on Aging to find out more about signing up. Medicare Open Enrollment for Medicare Part D opened this week. The Open Enrollment...
Rain Showers Taper Off Tonight, Leading to a Cloudy Tuesday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We had a wonderful weekend with plenty of sunshine, as well as well above average high temperatures. Keep in mind the average high for Caribou is now 50 degrees as we continue towards the end of October. Sunday however, we were a solid 20 degrees above average, with our high temperature reaching the 70 degree mark in Caribou. The rest of the county was also warm, seeing high temperatures make it into the mid 60s Saturday, and then the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday. The mild weather looks to return through the middle of the work week, before cooler weather is back for the end of the work week.
A Cloudy and Mild Day Expected Ahead of Another Chance of Rain Tomorrow
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. We had some lingering rain showers into the overnight hours of yesterday, but they did taper off leading to a cloudy start to the morning. Most of us are waking up to temperatures in the low 50s. It’s likely you will only need the light jacket heading out the door this morning.
Linneus Haunted Hayride Brings Fright and Fun To The Halloween Season
Linneus, Maine (WAGM) - If you love Halloween and enjoy a good scare ‚you will enjoy one of Aroostook County’s longest running. haunted hayrides . Newssource 8s Jonathon Eigenmann travelled to Linneus and has all the ghoulish details. Shrieks and loud noises filled the woods behind the Linneus...
Did You Know There Is A Planetarium Hidden In Rural Maine?
When you think of first rate science education centers in New England, you probably immediately envision Boston, right? If not Boston, you probably think of Portland. Or, maybe, Bangor. But, you would never immediately think of Aroostook County. However, an amazing science center is exactly what you'd find in the...
