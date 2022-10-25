Obama pushes for more voting participation during Manningcast appearance

Former President Obama called for more voting participation during an appearance on Monday Night Football as November’s midterm elections inch closer.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “Manningcast,” a simulcast of the network’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast, NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning asked Obama, an avid Chicago sports fan, about the many ways citizens can register to vote for next month’s midterms.

Obama, who won an Emmy award last month for his work narrating the Netflix series “Our Great National Parks,” created by his production company Higher Ground Productions, has been cutting ads and hitting the campaign trail in the past few months in an effort to boost Democratic candidates ahead of the midterms.

“Listen, every election is important in a democracy and regardless of where you stand on the issues. You take 15-20 minutes out to let your voice be heard, makes a big difference,” Obama told Manning and his brother, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, on Monday’s simulcast, also noting the variety of issues on voters’ minds during the election cycle.

“And you’ve got all kinds of issues from jobs, the economy, climate change, you name it, that is essentially on the ballot,” Obama added. “… You’re deciding who’s going to speak for you, and you should make sure that somebody actually cares about you.”

Obama also urged viewers to register to vote online through the Democratic National Committee’s voting registration initiative and shared that he and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, had already voted in their home state of Illinois.

“You have mail-in voting, or you can go on Election Day on Nov. 8, but the key thing is you know, don’t let … don’t pass up the opportunity to participate,” Obama told the Manning brothers. “Because, you know, if you’re unhappy with how things are, the good news is the way our system set up, you can actually bring about some change.”

Obama’s remarks come as both Democrats and Republicans look to gain majority control of the House and Senate chambers in November.

Obama also said during his appearance on the popular simulcast that he sees similarities in the way the national media covers national politics and professional sports , adding that media outlets are looking for more “clickbait” articles to stir up more controversy and attention.

