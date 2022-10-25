ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’ Mocks Kanye West’s ‘Uninvited’ Visit to Skechers With New Ad

Saturday Night Live mocked Kanye West’s unsolicited visit to the Skechers headquarters with a new ad where the shoe company championed its hardline stance against anti-Semitism while also celebrating the fact that the rapper even considered Skechers. “Here at Skechers, we pride ourselves on two things: Making stylish, comfortable shoes at an affordable price, and having zero tolerance for anti-Semitism,” said Cecily Strong’s marketing director. “That’s why this week, when Kanye West showed up at our corporate office asking to work with us, we said no,” Bowen Yang’s Skechers employee added. “And we immediately escorted him out of the building.” Strong added,...
DoYouRemember?

Matthew Perry Opens Up About Breakup With Julia Roberts

Matthew Perry is discussing it all in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, including some of his high-profile relationships. Among them, the one he had with actress Julia Roberts in the ’90s after she appeared in an episode of Friends, the two of them dating for a while at the time.
Decider.com

This ‘Drag Race’ Runway Will Make You Terrified of Baby Vampires

When most people think of drag, they think of rhinestones, big hair, pageant gowns, glamorous makeup, and camp, camp, camp. And if you tune into pretty much any episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, you’ll see all of that. Some queens are fashionistas, some are avant-garde, and a few dabble in the spooky, but it’s rare to see a runway presentation that is genuinely unnerving — unless it’s Dragula, and that’s a whole other deal. But if you’re a Drag Race fan looking for something spooky to stream this Halloween, there is no better choice than Drag Race Philippines‘ nightmarish “Shake,...
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy