San Pablo, CA

CBS San Francisco

Motorcycle crash causes massive traffic backup on NB Hwy 101 near San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A motorcycle crash on northbound Highway 101 early Wednesday morning blocked three lanes and caused a massive backup on the way to San Francisco.KCBS reported the crash between a motorcycle and a car before Cesar Chavez around 9:52 a.m. Wednesday. The resulting backup reached all the way to Highway 280, which KCBS suggested as an alternative for commuters.There was no report on the status of the drivers involved in the crash. This story will be updated.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Numbers show apathy towards booster shot across Bay Area

SAN MATEO - Despite widespread availability of the bivalent Omicron booster shot, there is a sense of booster apathy among people across the Bay Area and the country. According to statewide vaccination data, here are the percentages of eligible people who've received the bivalent booster across the Bay Area counties: Alameda: 13.7% Contra Costa: 12.9% Napa: 13.5% San Francisco: 16.6% San Mateo: 15% Santa Clara: 12.9% Santa Cruz: 13.9% Solano: 10.5% Sonoma: 12.2% When the original booster shot became widely available about a year ago, people waited in long lines to get it. But that isn't happening with the new...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

West Berkeley 99 Cents store to close, housing planned

The 99 Cents Only Store inside the 100-year-old Rivoli Theatre on San Pablo Avenue in West Berkeley will close in mid-November, according to the parent company, making way for a potential housing development. The chain said on its website that the store will close on Nov. 30, and employees have...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Multiple cars torched in San Leandro parking lot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m. The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Driver Attempting to Pass Vehicles on Vasco Road Causes Head-on Crash

A driver is in critical condition after a head-on vehicle crash on Vasco Road near Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood. The head-on crash occurred at approximately 2:34 pm Tuesday which prompted one person to be airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition and another person transported by ground AMR unit with moderate injuries.
BRENTWOOD, CA
NBC Bay Area

What to Know: Toll Express Lanes on Bay Area Freeways

As workers return to the office, there's something different on the morning commute. While a lot of people were working from home for the last two years, some workers were using that time to finish up a big change to Highway 101. Where there used to be carpool lanes, now the Bay Area's newest express lanes give drivers the choice to fly past the traffic for a price.
berkeleyside.org

50-year-old Berkeley restaurant closes until 2023

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Big Rig Crash Reported on I-680 Near Sunol in Alameda County

On the morning of Friday, October 21, 2022, the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a truck accident on I-680 near the Sunol area. The incident occurred on northbound Interstate 680 near eastbound State Route 84 at approximately 4:30 a.m., according to officials. Details on the Truck Accident...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

CHP Seeks Help in Case of 16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck on I-680 in San Jose

The California Highway Patrol is seeking details about a collision earlier this month that killed a 16-year-old girl walking on Interstate 680 in San Jose. Officers responded to multiple calls beginning at 12:37 a.m. on Oct. 3 about a collision on southbound I-680 just south of the Jackson Street interchange, according to the CHP.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies

(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Destination pop-up Koolfi Creamery opens East Bay ice cream shop

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Vegetation Fire Along Highway 4 in Antioch Blocking Lanes

A hillside vegetation fire along westbound Highway 4 near I-160 in Antioch is blocking two lanes of traffic as Contra Costa County Fire is on scene working the incident. The fire broke out around 6:40 am Monday morning and was 30×30 in size upon arrival of a fire investigator. By the time Engine 88 arrived on scene, the fire had spread to 1-acre in size. CHP was requested to block lanes.
ANTIOCH, CA
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
