There's a wet/dry vote on the ballot in the Hopkins County, Kentucky community of Mortons Gap. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office shared a notice of the vote on Tuesday. The notice shared by the sheriff's office says a petition to hold the vote signed by qualified in voters in Mortons Gap was filed with the County Clerk back in June, containing the question "Are you in favor of the Sale of Alcoholic Beverages in the City of Mortons Gap?"

MORTONS GAP, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO