Senate candidate Charles Booker stopping in Benton, Paducah, and Hopkinsville on Wednesday
PADUCAH — Democratic senate candidate Charles Booker of Kentucky will make stops in Benton, Paducah, and Hopkinsville on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Benton Mike Miller Park 596 US Hwy 68 W 2 p.m. Paducah Paducah Beer Werks 301 N. 4th St. 4 p.m. Hopkinsville Hokinsville Brewing...
DECISION 2022 – Nine Candidates Vying For Six Spots On Cadiz City Council
With November 8 quickly approaching in Trigg County, the race for Cadiz City Council is full of familiar faces. Among them, all six incumbents — Brian Futrell, Susie Hendricks, Susan Bryant, Brenda Price, Frankie Phillips and Bob Noel — are on the ballot, with many of them hoping to continue their works in government.
48th Annual Hopkinsville HRC Unity Breakfast Highlights Local Philanthropy
Thursday morning’s 48th Annual Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission Unity Breakfast shined a bright light on several individuals who have recently made Christian County — and south western Kentucky — a better place. Following his innumerable efforts with the Jeffers Bend Environmental Center & Butterfly Garden, Charles Turner...
Vote on alcohol sales happening in city of Mortons Gap
There's a wet/dry vote on the ballot in the Hopkins County, Kentucky community of Mortons Gap. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office shared a notice of the vote on Tuesday. The notice shared by the sheriff's office says a petition to hold the vote signed by qualified in voters in Mortons Gap was filed with the County Clerk back in June, containing the question "Are you in favor of the Sale of Alcoholic Beverages in the City of Mortons Gap?"
United Way Of The Pennyrile Campaign Crests $300K
The 2022-23 United Way of the Pennyrile “Planting Seeds of Hope” Campaign remains well on track to meet its pace-setting and final goals. During Tuesday’s co-curricular meeting between Hopkinsville Rotary and Kiwanis, campaign co-chairs Lucas Stagner and Whitney Stewart revealed that, at present time, contributions already amount to more than $311,000.
Trigg County Taking Large Delegation To National FFA Convention
The Trigg County FFA will take a large delegation to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, October 26 through the 29. Chapter President Olivia Freeman says FFA members will leave for Indianapolis early Wednesday morning. Secretary Elizabeth Hiter says they will make a fun stop on the way and...
City plans 13 sidewalk projects to improve safety around Clarksville schools
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in Clarksville, particularly after a serious accident involving a Clarksville High student. Part of the issue is that more students are now walking to school because of bus route changes. Starting...
Traffic restriction on US 68 near Cadiz starts today
One lane traffic restriction starts today on U.S. 68 at the east edge of Cadiz in Trigg County. This work zone lane restriction for both eastbound and westbound traffic on U.S. 68 will be near the east intersection of U.S. 68 and U.S. 68-Business at Cadiz. All traffic will be...
Cy Cunningham’s Bar Returns To Cadiz
Thanks to some longtime care and respect, a relic from old downtown Cadiz has recently been returned into restorative hands. And though it’s going to take awhile, the foyer of the Trigg County History Museum on Jefferson Street will eventually be filled with a large, two-level wooden bar and liquor cabinet — one that belonged to former spirits salesman Cy Cunningham.
Ferrari Stampi USA to expand at headquarters in Clarksville, adding 30 jobs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A company that creates molds and die for ceramic tiles will expand its Clarksville plant to add 30 new jobs over the next five years. Ferrari Stampi USA officials announced today that the company will invest $1.4 million to expand manufacturing operations at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Clarksville, on Dunbar Cave Road.
Fort Campbell Managing Controlled Burn That Has Sent Smoke North to Cadiz
A smoky haze in southern Trigg County that has wafted north to Caldwell and Lyons counties is the result of a controlled fire at Fort Campbell. Tuesday afternoon, the public affairs office at Fort Campbell said the fire began during routine training and that personnel are still actively managing the fire.
Property tax bills for 2022 sent to Clarksville homeowners
CLARKSVILLE, TN – City of Clarksville 2022 property tax bills should start arriving in property owners’ mailboxes within the next few days. Last week, the City Finance & Revenue Department mailed out approximately 56,000 property tax bills. Payment of City of Clarksville tax bills for all real and...
Beautiful Fundraiser Held for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky Man Battling Cancer
David Kelley is a graduate of Daviess County, class of 1989, who now lives in Muhlenberg County. He was recently diagnosed with cancer, and there was a benefit held to help offset medical expenses. Here's a look back at a fun day of fundraising. David has been described as a...
Madisonville High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Christian County
A police pursuit that started in Madisonville ended in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the pursuit started on Pennyrile Parkway in Madisonville and ended at the 19 mile marker in Christian County after spike strips were used to deflate the tires. The driver 31-year-old Donald...
Boil Water Advisory for Parts of Northern Christian County
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory in the northern part of the county. The BWA is for addresses on Greenville Road between 7250-8485, the Dogwood-Kelly Road between 3525-5012, and for all addresses on Sue West Road and Old Greenville Road.
Two Charged After Report Of A Disturbance In Todd County
Two men have been charged after a report of a violation of a domestic violence order in Todd County Wednesday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for Carlton Goodin who was beating on the back door and throwing things on his ex-girlfriend’s porch who had an active domestic violence order against him.
Senior and Disabled Adult households encouraged to apply for 'Santa for a Senior' program
PADUCAH — Christmas is right around the corner and the Family Service Society wants to make sure no one in our community is forgotten about. That's why they are once again opening up applications for their Santa for a Senior program. The FSS explained in a release they'll be...
Hopkinsville Leaf Collection Begins Next Week
The Hopkinsville Solid Waste Enterprise has announced the city’s annual leaf collection will begin next Tuesday, November 1 and continue through January 31. Through the program, leaves are collected by one of two large vacuum trucks that cross each section of the city. They make two complete passes through each neighborhood and multiple passes on major streets.
Federal funding to help west Kentucky farmers impacted by December tornado outbreak, drought
MAYFIELD, KY — From a devastating tornado outbreak last December to this fall's drought and low river levels preventing the transportation of crops on waterways, farmers in west Kentucky continue to struggle. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke at the Kentucky Farm Bureau in Mayfield about an investment that...
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
