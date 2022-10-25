ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Chemung County Legislature to hold meetings for District 6 vacancy

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3isu_0ilwmYpU00

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Following on the heels of Chemung County District 6 Legislator Brian Hyland’s death, the full Legislature and its Personnel Committee will meet to approve the vacancy of his seat.

The County announced that on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Legislature Personnel Committee would hold a special meeting to approve filing a vacancy for Hyland’s seat at 2:45 p.m. This will be immediately followed by a Full Legislature meeting at 3:00 p.m. to authorize the filing.

Chemung County Legislative candidate passes away two weeks before election

Both meetings will be held on the 5th floor of the Hazlett Building in downtown Elmira and can be streamed here.

These meetings follow Hyland’s death over the weekend, putting into question his seat’s contested race in the general election in two weeks. The Board of Elections said new absentee ballots would be printed after the Republican Committee meets to submit a new candidate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

County Republicans Name Nominee to Replace County Legislator Who Passed Away

Former Chemung County Legislator Brian Hyland, who passed away at 77 this past Sunday, has been replaced on the November 8th ballot by the County Republican Party with Joseph Donovan. According to the Chemung County Board of Elections, though close to the election, there is enough time to change in-person ballots before early voting starts on Saturday.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Proposed Senior Housing in Cortland Brings Concerns From Neighbors

During the City of Cortland’s Planning Commission on Monday, October 25th, a preliminary site plan for a proposed senior housing building on River St. near the bend of the street was presented. The project would be located at 33 River St. The housing project would be only for those...
CORTLAND, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenton C. Burr

Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery. Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes. Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. The last known address for Burr is 5938...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
wlea.net

Hornell Gets A New Firefighter, And A K9 Unit Gets Certified

The Board of Public Safety approved the appointment of Kelsey Brzozowski as firefighter for Hornell. In other Hornell News, Police Department K-9 Snitch, and her handler Officer Seth Blanchard, recently received certifications in article searching, tracking, and narcotic detection. The K-9 team was certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association during a week long K-9 Team Field Work Training Seminar sponsored by the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute.
HORNELL, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Child Alert canceled by police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman sentenced for Elmira burglaries

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One woman is going to jail after pleading guilty to burglary for multiple break-ins in Elmira earlier this year. Danielle McCormick pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Burglary in August 2022, the DA’s Office said. On October 24, she was sentenced to a year in the Chemung County Jail. Her indictment from this […]
ELMIRA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

T-burg considers selling extra water

For 34 years, Bill Fisher and his family have been taking cold showers, going to laundromats and rationing what water they can get from the well at their Covert home. Through the depths of winter and the driest of droughts, the Fisher family’s access to water has been determined by the level of their well.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy