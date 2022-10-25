ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Lawsuit Asks Federal Judge to Block ‘Vigilantes’ from Gathering at Ballot Drop Boxes to ‘Intimidate’ Arizona Voters

By Adam Klasfeld
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
Comments

Helix
2d ago

Why? AZ is an open carry state, they have every right to gather in peaceful protest. Are you saying they need a permit or something? If you feel intimidated by a couple people while voting, feel free to take along your comfort pet of choice.

Dean Iversen
2d ago

If they are peaceful and just watching what are the libs complaining about.They don't want it watched so they can stuff them!

yzhassen
2d ago

What’s the problem? all they’re doing is making sure people aren’t cheating maybe we can have an honest election this time

