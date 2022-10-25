Read full article on original website
whatnowsf.com
Nick the Greek Expands Bay Area Footprint
A new Nick the Greek outpost opens on November 1st at 121 Spear Street. George Petroutsas shares with What Now San Francisco that the fast-casual restaurant will offer free food from 11 am until 2:30 pm to greet and give back to the community. Some menu favorites include gyro bowls,...
californiahomedesign.com
Mid-Century Modern Gem In Clarendon Heights, $3.75M
Tucked below the Sutro Tower and above Cole Valley, San Francisco’s Clarendon Heights neighborhood possesses some of the most spectacular views in town. Developed primarily after WWII, it’s a trove of Mid-century architecture, a collection of substantial free-standing homes open to the views designed by notable Bay Area architects like Warren Callister and William Wurster.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California
Planning a vacation in the Golden State? Your first stop should be the beautiful city of San Francisco. The largest city in Northern California, San Francisco is the perfect place to base yourself for exploring the region. From world-class wine estates to spectacular beaches, there’s an array of amazing day trips from San Francisco, California.
Longtime San Francisco sandwich shop Marina Sub closed — but not for good
"We are going to keep the same exact sandwiches that they used to have. Same exact bread, same exact taste ..."
510 Families
4 Kid-Friendly Breweries in Alameda
The small island city of Alameda is a great place to explore with littles (especially on bike!) and one of our favorite places to find kid-friendly breweries. We love the breweries, wineries, and distilleries that have popped up in Alameda’s Sprits Alley at the old Navy Base, and along Park Street, the island’s downtown district. Like most things Alameda, they are mostly kid-friendly too!
diablomag.com
Best New East Bay Restaurants 2022
When Aomboon Deasy of K and J Orchards took ownership of a restaurant on Oakland’s Piedmont Avenue, we expected seasonal, farm-fresh ingredients. What we didn’t expect were avant-garde dishes that challenged our preconceptions of flavor and form. This modern approach comes courtesy of chef Alan Hsu, whose résumé...
Six creepy Bay Area stories to start off Halloween weekend
From a haunted Toys R Us to a cursed apartment on Lombard Street, here are the Bay Area's most hair-raising tales.
The Almanac Online
A Palo Alto restaurant that closed during the pandemic is reopening in a new space in December
The bar and lounge at the former Anatolian Kitchen restaurant, offering dining space for large groups. Photo by Veronica Weber. Anatolian Kitchen, a Kurdish and Turkish restaurant that operated for about a decade on Palo Alto's Birch Street before closing in 2021, is scheduled to reopen down the block in December, says owner Dino Tekdemir.
Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic
Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
SF restaurants are raising prices amid inflation. But one place just lowered theirs.
"What if I actually dropped prices?" mused the restaurant's owner.
San Francisco drops to third most expensive city to rent in US
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Home sales aren’t the only thing affected by mortgage rates. Rental prices are rising nationally and demand for rental units are at their lowest levels since 2009, but in San Francisco the numbers have dropped. Cities in other parts of the country have overtaken San Francisco when it comes to high […]
KQED
Should SF and Berkeley Tax Empty Homes, Following Oakland's Lead?
Housing remains a central issue on Bay Area ballots this year as local governments continue to grapple with the ongoing affordability crisis. In San Francisco and Berkeley, voters will get the chance to weigh in on measures that would tax vacant homes. They’re pitched as tools to help alleviate the housing shortage by incentivizing landlords to rent unoccupied units while raising money for housing programs and other city services. Opponents question whether they’ll have their intended effect and argue they could hurt small landlords.
foodgressing.com
Illuminate SF 2022 Festival of Light – San Francisco
San Francisco’s neighborhoods will transform into a luminous gallery of art at night during the holiday season for the Illuminate SF 2022 Festival of Light. Presented by San Francisco Travel Association and 5M in collaboration with local civic, arts and cultural partners, the 2022/2023 Illuminate SF festival runs from Nov. 9 through the end of January and celebrates San Francisco’s vibrant art scene.
theatlasheart.com
21 Best Bakeries in San Francisco for Tasty Sweets and Homemade Pastries
Short on time? Our top pick for the best bakery in San Francisco is Tartine. The best bakeries in San Francisco for all the sweet treats and savory snacks you’ll need to brighten up your day. Whether you’re planning a trip to San Francisco or you’re a Bay Area...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco BART station closed due to major medical emergency
SAN FRANCISCO - The Balboa Park BART Station in San Francisco is closed Friday evening due to a major medical emergency, according to BART officials. The station is closed as of 9:30 p.m. This is in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions. MUNI is providing bus service...
SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
Here Are The Best Locations To Trick Or Treat In The Bay Area
Looking For Where To Take Your Kids Trick Or Treating? Here Are The Best Bay Area Trick Or Treat Neighborhoods To Visit!
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You
Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
A historic San Francisco landmark, Golden Gate Park's Stow Lake, may be renamed
"These are not San Francisco values."
sfstandard.com
Experience the Best Hay Maze in the Bay Area
Arata’s Pumpkin Farm, atop a hill in Half Moon Bay and dotted with orange pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, boasts a haunted house, a petting zoo and a wide variety of gourds for sale. It also has a hay maze inspired by Greek mythology that’s probably the most intense experience of its kind in the entire Bay Area.
