ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

Related
whatnowsf.com

Nick the Greek Expands Bay Area Footprint

A new Nick the Greek outpost opens on November 1st at 121 Spear Street. George Petroutsas shares with What Now San Francisco that the fast-casual restaurant will offer free food from 11 am until 2:30 pm to greet and give back to the community. Some menu favorites include gyro bowls,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiahomedesign.com

Mid-Century Modern Gem In Clarendon Heights, $3.75M

Tucked below the Sutro Tower and above Cole Valley, San Francisco’s Clarendon Heights neighborhood possesses some of the most spectacular views in town. Developed primarily after WWII, it’s a trove of Mid-century architecture, a collection of substantial free-standing homes open to the views designed by notable Bay Area architects like Warren Callister and William Wurster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California

Planning a vacation in the Golden State? Your first stop should be the beautiful city of San Francisco. The largest city in Northern California, San Francisco is the perfect place to base yourself for exploring the region. From world-class wine estates to spectacular beaches, there’s an array of amazing day trips from San Francisco, California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
510 Families

4 Kid-Friendly Breweries in Alameda

The small island city of Alameda is a great place to explore with littles (especially on bike!) and one of our favorite places to find kid-friendly breweries. We love the breweries, wineries, and distilleries that have popped up in Alameda’s Sprits Alley at the old Navy Base, and along Park Street, the island’s downtown district. Like most things Alameda, they are mostly kid-friendly too!
ALAMEDA, CA
diablomag.com

Best New East Bay Restaurants 2022

When Aomboon Deasy of K and J Orchards took ownership of a restaurant on Oakland’s Piedmont Avenue, we expected seasonal, farm-fresh ingredients. What we didn’t expect were avant-garde dishes that challenged our preconceptions of flavor and form. This modern approach comes courtesy of chef Alan Hsu, whose résumé...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic

Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco drops to third most expensive city to rent in US

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Home sales aren’t the only thing affected by mortgage rates. Rental prices are rising nationally and demand for rental units are at their lowest levels since 2009, but in San Francisco the numbers have dropped. Cities in other parts of the country have overtaken San Francisco when it comes to high […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Should SF and Berkeley Tax Empty Homes, Following Oakland's Lead?

Housing remains a central issue on Bay Area ballots this year as local governments continue to grapple with the ongoing affordability crisis. In San Francisco and Berkeley, voters will get the chance to weigh in on measures that would tax vacant homes. They’re pitched as tools to help alleviate the housing shortage by incentivizing landlords to rent unoccupied units while raising money for housing programs and other city services. Opponents question whether they’ll have their intended effect and argue they could hurt small landlords.
BERKELEY, CA
foodgressing.com

Illuminate SF 2022 Festival of Light – San Francisco

San Francisco’s neighborhoods will transform into a luminous gallery of art at night during the holiday season for the Illuminate SF 2022 Festival of Light. Presented by San Francisco Travel Association and 5M in collaboration with local civic, arts and cultural partners, the 2022/2023 Illuminate SF festival runs from Nov. 9 through the end of January and celebrates San Francisco’s vibrant art scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vince Martellacci

The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You

Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
CLAYTON, CA
sfstandard.com

Experience the Best Hay Maze in the Bay Area

Arata’s Pumpkin Farm, atop a hill in Half Moon Bay and dotted with orange pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, boasts a haunted house, a petting zoo and a wide variety of gourds for sale. It also has a hay maze inspired by Greek mythology that’s probably the most intense experience of its kind in the entire Bay Area.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy