Trigg County Schools Tabbed For EPA Electric Bus Grant
Officials with Trigg County Public Schools received positive news earlier this week, when the Environmental Protection Agency awarded the district more than $1.9 million in federal rebate incentives for the purchase of five electric school buses and their respective charging and housing implements. TCPS organized and submitted their grant application...
Absentee Voting Underway For November 8 General Election
Absentee voting is underway for the November 8 General Election, with Trigg County voters facing several write-in choices on the ballot. Trigg County Clerk Carmen Finley says the deadline is quickly approaching to obtain a paper write-in ballot, with the absentee voting machine opening soon. Finley says absentee voting by...
Barnett Details Mission Of Pennyrile Children’s Advocacy
As the 2022-23 United Way of the Pennyrile Campaign moves ardently forward, it’s easy to forget where the funds might go once donated. During Tuesday’s collaboration between Hopkinsville’s Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs, Candra Barnett delivered a powerful reminder of what non-profit support, and the money, means. Director...
Cy Cunningham’s Bar Returns To Cadiz
Thanks to some longtime care and respect, a relic from old downtown Cadiz has recently been returned into restorative hands. And though it’s going to take awhile, the foyer of the Trigg County History Museum on Jefferson Street will eventually be filled with a large, two-level wooden bar and liquor cabinet — one that belonged to former spirits salesman Cy Cunningham.
Fort Campbell Managing Controlled Burn That Has Sent Smoke North to Cadiz
A smoky haze in southern Trigg County that has wafted north to Caldwell and Lyons counties is the result of a controlled fire at Fort Campbell. Tuesday afternoon, the public affairs office at Fort Campbell said the fire began during routine training and that personnel are still actively managing the fire.
Ascend Elements Secures $300M In Financing
Officials with Hopkinsville’s Ascend Elements received more good news Wednesday, when it was announced $300 million has been secured in equity and debt financing — which includes $200 million in Series C equity investments from international strategic investors. This funding is in addition to a pair of recently-awarded...
Manning Defense Team Still Waiting For Lab Results
A Christian Circuit Court judge addressed several motions filed in the murder case against a Hopkinsville woman charged in the death of 70-year old Calvin Taylor in October of 2020. Larayna Manning, her attorney Jason Pfeil and Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling appeared before Judge Andrew Self for a pretrial conference...
Madisonville High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Christian County
A police pursuit that started in Madisonville ended in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the pursuit started on Pennyrile Parkway in Madisonville and ended at the 19 mile marker in Christian County after spike strips were used to deflate the tires. The driver 31-year-old Donald...
Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash
An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
Two Charged After Report Of A Disturbance In Todd County
Two men have been charged after a report of a violation of a domestic violence order in Todd County Wednesday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for Carlton Goodin who was beating on the back door and throwing things on his ex-girlfriend’s porch who had an active domestic violence order against him.
Boil Water Advisory for Parts of Northern Christian County
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory in the northern part of the county. The BWA is for addresses on Greenville Road between 7250-8485, the Dogwood-Kelly Road between 3525-5012, and for all addresses on Sue West Road and Old Greenville Road.
Gun And Watch Taken In Hopkinsville Theft
A watch and a gun were taken in a theft on Denzil Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 9mm handgun, an Apple watch, and Apple AirPods were taken out of a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $925. No arrest...
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary on Douglas Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say surveillance video showed 34-year-old Shawn Shier entering a building and taking wire out of the building. He was reportedly located in the woods with a broken fishing pole and claimed he was fishing....
Hopkinsville Trespassing Complaint Leads To Burglary Charges
Two men were charged with burglary after a report of someone trespassing on Douglas Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old Timmy Wells and 48-year-old Kenneth Gentry cut the power off and the lock off the building and were found inside when law enforcement arrived. They were both...
Plea Deal Reached In Princeton Road Reckless Homicide Case
A resolution has been reached in the double fatality crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her 11-year old daughter that occurred on Princeton Road in Christian County in December of 2019. Robert Jackson was indicted on two counts of reckless homicide, three counts of wanton endangerment, and...
Elkton Woman Charged With Drug Possession
An Elkton woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on West 2nd Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Opal Carroll was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on West 2nd Street that the driver fled on foot. After of search of the vehicle, deputies say a purse owned by Carroll was found to have a glass pipe with a white residue, a plastic baggie containing suspected meth, suspected marijuana, and another plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance.
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Robbery
A Hopkinsville man was charged with robbery after an altercation on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 56-year-old Timothy Bingham asked for money for drugs from a woman and when she wouldn’t give him the money he pushed her onto the couch and took her cell phone.
Hopkinsville Vehicle Fire Under Investigation
A vehicle on Oak Street in Hopkinsville was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville firefighters say a truck parked in a yard was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 10 am. No one was injured in the fire but investigators have been called to help determine the...
Morning Stroll Leads To Meth Charges
A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs on West 7th Street at Dawson Springs Road Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 41-year-old Bailey Brasher for walking in the middle of the road and during the stop, he became agitated and tried to walk away. He was reportedly found to have a bag of meth that he claimed was Mexican beer salt and a smoking device.
Man Wanted In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting Arrested
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on East 8th Street in Hopkinsville on November 28th has been taken into custody Wednesday. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Jaquavian Spencer was wanted in connection to a shooting that injured 21-year-old Zamarius Humphries and 30-year-old Gteria Acree after a party at the Princess Theater.
