CONROE, TX – Grand Central Park is helping make the holidays brighter for children in need by hosting a toy drive December 1-10. The public is invited to help Santa out by dropping off a a new unwrapped toy to either The Lake House, 1039 Lake House Drive, or The Finding Place, 750 Grand Central Parkway. Donations can be dropped off daily at The Lake House between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Toys also will be accepted at The Finding Place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

CONROE, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO