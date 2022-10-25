ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

hellowoodlands.com

Habitat for Humanity announces 2023 Building Hope Gala Honorees

CONROE, TX – Habitat Montgomery County’s (Habitat MCTX) annual Building Hope Gala “May Every Journey Lead You Home” is Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 6:00 pm at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center presented by LGI Homes and will honor the Chimenti Family and The Woodlands Methodist Church.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Award-Winning Caldecott Illustrations on Display at The Woodlands Children’s Museum

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Children’s Museum is honored to host the “Young at Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations” traveling exhibition on display now through November 30, 2022. The collection features original illustrations from Caldecott Medal recipients along with “runner-up” Honor books. The prestigious and highly coveted medal is named after nineteenth-century English illustrator Randolph Caldecott, and is awarded annually to the illustrator of the most distinguished American picture book for children.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Celebrate the New Sound of Healing Art Bench at Artfeel Nov. 5th

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Bring your chairs and picnic baskets and head to Hughes Landing’s Bandshell to celebrate the Memorial Hermann Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center’s recently installed Sound of Healing art bench, which overlooks beautiful Lake Woodlands. Sound of Healing was created by local artists Michelle Old,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hbu.edu

Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. ...

Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium. The 2022 Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium will feature Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale as the keynote speaker for this year’s themed event, “The Magnificent Seven: Creativity | Collaboration | Communication | Critical Thinking | Cultural Competency | Citizenship | and Character Development.”
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Grand Central Park Collects Toys for Children in Need Dec. 1-10

CONROE, TX – Grand Central Park is helping make the holidays brighter for children in need by hosting a toy drive December 1-10. The public is invited to help Santa out by dropping off a a new unwrapped toy to either The Lake House, 1039 Lake House Drive, or The Finding Place, 750 Grand Central Parkway. Donations can be dropped off daily at The Lake House between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Toys also will be accepted at The Finding Place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
CONROE, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Residents invited to recycle select items at the 3R Recycling Drive-thru event

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Township invites residents to celebrate America Recycles Day by bringing select items for a free, one-day collection at the 3R Recycling Drive-thru located at The Woodlands High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022, 9 a.m. to noon. The items collected at this event do not belong in your curbside recycling cart but can be recycled at this event or at a local drop-off location year-round.
cw39.com

Battleship Texas ready for U.S. Navy visitors

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rear Admiral Jennifer Couture, Commander Naval Service Training Command will visit the iconic Battleship Texas as part of Navy Week Houston activities October 24-30. The U.S. Navy will deploy to Houston for the first Navy Week hosted by Houston and the surrounding communities since 2016. For...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Magnolia Fire Department to Host Community Open House

MAGNOLIA, TX – Magnolia Fire Department will host a community open house in recognition of national fire prevention month. The open house will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Station 181 (18215 Buddy Riley Blvd, Magnolia, TX 77354). Montgomery County Emergency Services...
MAGNOLIA, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston ‘Religious Royalty’ Rev. Calvin Abraham honored

Proper honor is way past due for Reverend Dr. Calvin J. Abraham whose life and legacy touched so many, he is considered Houston religious royalty. And though Abraham passed away earlier this year, his influence on those he inspired lives on. Abraham’s name will live on in a more concrete...
HOUSTON, TX
threepennypress.org

‘I could never replace Mr. McDonough. I’m not trying to.’

She leaves her door open for students to come in as they please, welcoming them with an offer of a snack and coffee. When she’s not in a meeting, she’s warmly conversing with her students. They know that her office is a place where they can feel loved.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Junior League Holiday Market and Ticket Giveaway

Junior League of The Woodlands, Inc. (JLTW) is hosting the 20th annual Junior League Holiday Market from November 18 through November 20, 2022 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. The shopping extravaganza event will feature over 120 unique merchants from across the country selling specialty holiday items, home accessories, clothing, gourmet foods, jewelry, and much more.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KBTX.com

State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
uhclthesignal.com

Student fights to have preferred name for graduation

Xireneuh Adel Meerkat, early childhood through 6th grade education major, is attempting to apply for graduation with their chosen name. The student reached out to the Registrar’s Office in an effort to have their preferred name on their diploma in time for the fall 2022 commencement. Meerkat is currently...
travellemming.com

27 Best Day Trips from Houston in 2022 (By a Local)

In this guide, I’ll share 27 of the best day trips from Houston to help you get out and explore beyond the city. I’ve called Houston home for over three decades, and spent much of my childhood vacationing in “H-town.”. Everyone will find a Houston day trip...
HOUSTON, TX

