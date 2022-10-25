Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's StabbingLarry LeaseTomball, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Habitat for Humanity announces 2023 Building Hope Gala Honorees
CONROE, TX – Habitat Montgomery County’s (Habitat MCTX) annual Building Hope Gala “May Every Journey Lead You Home” is Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 6:00 pm at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center presented by LGI Homes and will honor the Chimenti Family and The Woodlands Methodist Church.
Award-Winning Caldecott Illustrations on Display at The Woodlands Children’s Museum
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Children’s Museum is honored to host the “Young at Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations” traveling exhibition on display now through November 30, 2022. The collection features original illustrations from Caldecott Medal recipients along with “runner-up” Honor books. The prestigious and highly coveted medal is named after nineteenth-century English illustrator Randolph Caldecott, and is awarded annually to the illustrator of the most distinguished American picture book for children.
The Champion Project Announces Book Bus to Serve Local Children in Foster Care
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Champion Project has announced their launch date, November 2022, for their Book Bus that will serve youth in foster care living in congregate care facilities (group homes, residential treatment centers and emergency shelters) in the Greater Houston, TX area. This milestone is a major...
Celebrate the New Sound of Healing Art Bench at Artfeel Nov. 5th
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Bring your chairs and picnic baskets and head to Hughes Landing’s Bandshell to celebrate the Memorial Hermann Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center’s recently installed Sound of Healing art bench, which overlooks beautiful Lake Woodlands. Sound of Healing was created by local artists Michelle Old,...
Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. ...
Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium. The 2022 Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium will feature Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale as the keynote speaker for this year’s themed event, “The Magnificent Seven: Creativity | Collaboration | Communication | Critical Thinking | Cultural Competency | Citizenship | and Character Development.”
Grand Central Park Collects Toys for Children in Need Dec. 1-10
CONROE, TX – Grand Central Park is helping make the holidays brighter for children in need by hosting a toy drive December 1-10. The public is invited to help Santa out by dropping off a a new unwrapped toy to either The Lake House, 1039 Lake House Drive, or The Finding Place, 750 Grand Central Parkway. Donations can be dropped off daily at The Lake House between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Toys also will be accepted at The Finding Place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Residents invited to recycle select items at the 3R Recycling Drive-thru event
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Township invites residents to celebrate America Recycles Day by bringing select items for a free, one-day collection at the 3R Recycling Drive-thru located at The Woodlands High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022, 9 a.m. to noon. The items collected at this event do not belong in your curbside recycling cart but can be recycled at this event or at a local drop-off location year-round.
Battleship Texas ready for U.S. Navy visitors
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rear Admiral Jennifer Couture, Commander Naval Service Training Command will visit the iconic Battleship Texas as part of Navy Week Houston activities October 24-30. The U.S. Navy will deploy to Houston for the first Navy Week hosted by Houston and the surrounding communities since 2016. For...
Magnolia Fire Department to Host Community Open House
MAGNOLIA, TX – Magnolia Fire Department will host a community open house in recognition of national fire prevention month. The open house will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Station 181 (18215 Buddy Riley Blvd, Magnolia, TX 77354). Montgomery County Emergency Services...
Houston ‘Religious Royalty’ Rev. Calvin Abraham honored
Proper honor is way past due for Reverend Dr. Calvin J. Abraham whose life and legacy touched so many, he is considered Houston religious royalty. And though Abraham passed away earlier this year, his influence on those he inspired lives on. Abraham’s name will live on in a more concrete...
‘I could never replace Mr. McDonough. I’m not trying to.’
She leaves her door open for students to come in as they please, welcoming them with an offer of a snack and coffee. When she’s not in a meeting, she’s warmly conversing with her students. They know that her office is a place where they can feel loved.
Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber Chair and Veteran Business Owner to receive VEL Institute Legacy Award
The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) chair and Veteran Business Owner, Miguel Lopez, was recently selected as a recipient for one of the 2022 VEL Institute Legacy Awards (Entrepreneurship). The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber is excited to share that board chair Miguel Lopez will be one of three recipients at...
Junior League Holiday Market and Ticket Giveaway
Junior League of The Woodlands, Inc. (JLTW) is hosting the 20th annual Junior League Holiday Market from November 18 through November 20, 2022 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. The shopping extravaganza event will feature over 120 unique merchants from across the country selling specialty holiday items, home accessories, clothing, gourmet foods, jewelry, and much more.
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
Student fights to have preferred name for graduation
Xireneuh Adel Meerkat, early childhood through 6th grade education major, is attempting to apply for graduation with their chosen name. The student reached out to the Registrar’s Office in an effort to have their preferred name on their diploma in time for the fall 2022 commencement. Meerkat is currently...
Atasocita High School student Making the Grade
She's a star on the volleyball court and in the classroom. FOX 26's Nate Griffin shows us how she's Making the Grade at Atascocita High School.
A 'Sale Of Negroes' Flyer Disrupts A Historically Black Houston Neighborhood
A mysterious flyer stopped a Houston couple in their tracks during their morning stroll in Sunnyside Park. The flyer wasn’t announcing a yard sale or a search for a lost dog — it was advertising the “Sale of Negroes.”. Living in a historically Black neighborhood on Houston’s...
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends Choice
Harris County, Texas Commissioner Tom Ramsey has spoken out to defend his decision to block a property tax vote that could have resulted in millions of dollars of new revenue. Credit: Art Wager (Getty Images)
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
27 Best Day Trips from Houston in 2022 (By a Local)
In this guide, I’ll share 27 of the best day trips from Houston to help you get out and explore beyond the city. I’ve called Houston home for over three decades, and spent much of my childhood vacationing in “H-town.”. Everyone will find a Houston day trip...
