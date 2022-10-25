An AFC North divisional rivalry will be featured for Monday Night Football as the Cleveland Browns (2-5) host the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium. With a win, Cincinnati would be tied with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the division. The game total is set at 45.5 with the Bengals favored by -3.5. The Bengals and Browns have been two of the top scoring teams this season, but will it continue? I’m betting only overs this Monday on these player props I found at SI Sportsbook.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO