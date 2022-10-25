ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Cleveland Browns (2-5) host the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium for Monday Night Football. This will be the first time these AFC North rivals meet this season. With a win, Cincinnati would be tied with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the division.
An AFC North divisional rivalry will be featured for Monday Night Football as the Cleveland Browns (2-5) host the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium. With a win, Cincinnati would be tied with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the division. The game total is set at 45.5 with the Bengals favored by -3.5. The Bengals and Browns have been two of the top scoring teams this season, but will it continue? I’m betting only overs this Monday on these player props I found at SI Sportsbook.
