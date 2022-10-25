As we are all so very well aware now, a novel coronavirus, latter dubbed SARS-CoV-2, which causes a potentially lethal form of pneumonia as well as having other disparate and desperate effects, emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. It spread rapidly during the following weeks despite efforts to control it, and a lack of early information and insight about its behavior and characteristics may well be to blame for its rise. It reached pandemic proportions at some point in the first quarter of 2020 at which point the World Health Organization officially declared the global COVID-19 pandemic.

