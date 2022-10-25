Read full article on original website
Related
Forget marriage – if you really want to be happy, spend more time with strangers
Nothing lifts morale more reliably than talking to lots of casual acquaintances. Or, as Harvard researchers call them, ‘weak ties’
A new method to make high-performance magnets could minimize our reliance on rare earth elements
A team of researchers from the University of Cambridge, alongside colleagues in Austria, has discovered a potential replacement for the current method for making high-performance magnets without using rare earth elements. These high-performance magnets, used in wind turbines and electric vehicles, are vital for building a zero-carbon economy. Currently, the...
You can smile yourself a little happier, scientists suggest
After decades of argument, psychologists finally seem to agree on the ‘facial feedback hypothesis’
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover essential step in recharging the eye's light-sensing retina
Scientists have discovered a mechanism by which an area of a protein shape-shifts to convert vitamin A into a form usable by the eye's light-sensing photoreceptor cells. A previously uncharacterized area of the protein known as RPE65 spontaneously turns spiral-shaped when it encounters intracellular membranes, or thin structures that surround different parts of a cell.
MedicalXpress
Older people who get lost sometimes sadly lose their lives. But those with dementia are more likely to survive
Being lost in an unfamiliar place is an unsettling feeling most of us have experienced. It requires cognitive and physical skills, and potentially other resources, to find our way and safely arrive at our destination. This is why up to 60% of people with dementia will experience becoming lost during...
MedicalXpress
New study updates evidence on rare blood-clotting condition after COVID-19 vaccination
A study published by The BMJ today sheds further light on the risk of developing a very rare blood-clotting condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against the COVID-19 virus. Based on health data from five European countries and the US, it shows a small increased risk...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies alcohol risk factors for acute stroke
A global study, co-led by University of Galway, into causes of stroke has found that high and moderate alcohol consumption was associated with increased odds of stroke. The study also found that there was no link between low level drinking and stroke. The INTERSTROKE research looked at the alcohol consumption...
15 Minutes of Exercise a Week Is Linked to a Longer Life
New research links just 15 minutes of physical activity per week to a lower risk of dying early compared to not exercising at all.
MedicalXpress
Pandemic-related stress linked with changes in menstrual cycle
Women with high stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic were twice as likely to experience changes in their menstrual cycle compared to those with low pandemic-related stress, according to new research from the University of Pittsburgh published today in Obstetrics & Gynecology. Overall, more than half of the study participants...
MedicalXpress
Floods and other emergencies can be extra tough for people with dementia and their caregivers. Here's how to help
As we write from New South Wales' Northern Rivers region, other parts of eastern Australia are facing conditions that recall uncomfortable memories from the 2017 floods and those in March this year. Many people are fatigued and still coming to terms with those devastating natural disasters. We know from previous...
MedicalXpress
Exploring how the brain works when we choose to help someone in danger
How do people decide whether to intervene and help others in danger? Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden now show that the same system in the brain that enables us to avoid danger is also activated during selfless, helping behavior. The results are published eLife. "Our findings indicate that the...
MedicalXpress
Predicting the pandemic path with Google Trends
As we are all so very well aware now, a novel coronavirus, latter dubbed SARS-CoV-2, which causes a potentially lethal form of pneumonia as well as having other disparate and desperate effects, emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. It spread rapidly during the following weeks despite efforts to control it, and a lack of early information and insight about its behavior and characteristics may well be to blame for its rise. It reached pandemic proportions at some point in the first quarter of 2020 at which point the World Health Organization officially declared the global COVID-19 pandemic.
MedicalXpress
Pandemic has worsened global childhood physical inactivity crisis, and Scotland is no exception
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated shortfalls in children's physical activity around the world, including in Scotland, according to a new study involving the University of Stirling. The report by the Active Healthy Kids Global Alliance (AHKGA) compared 57 countries from six continents to assess global levels and trends in child...
MedicalXpress
Likelihood of receiving an autism diagnosis may depend on where you live
New autism diagnoses in the UK tend to be clustered within specific NHS service regions, suggesting that where an individual lives may influence whether they receive an autism diagnosis and access to special education needs support. The latest findings, from researchers from the University of Cambridge in collaboration with researchers...
MedicalXpress
Awareness of one's own body is partly based on the brain making guesses based on probability theory
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have found that the perception of one's own body is largely based on the brain making guesses based on probability theory. The results are shown in a study recently published in the journal eLife. How we perceive our own body is largely governed by probability assessments...
MedicalXpress
Digital and group-based lifestyle counseling to prevent type 2 diabetes found to be effective
People's diet quality improved and their abdominal obesity and insulin resistance decreased in a one-year lifestyle intervention, new findings from the Finnish StopDia study show. Looking at 2,907 Finnish adults with an elevated risk for type 2 diabetes, the study is the first to examine the effects of a group-based...
A Guide for Turning Sadness into Strength, Backed by Research
Sadness isn’t a bad emotion, but it can feel like you’re carrying the weight of two cities when you’re in the midst of it. It shortens your sense of perspective so you find it hard to see anything else besides that feeling, but I’ll say again — “Sadness isn’t a bad emotion!” It doesn’t create the same negative loop as jealousy, anger, resentment, and dislike.
MedicalXpress
One type of epilepsy traced to a mutation in a single person 800 years ago
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Australia and the U.K. has found evidence that suggests one type of epilepsy people carry today can be traced back to a mutation that occurred in a single person approximately 800 years ago. In their paper published in The American Journal of Human Genetics, the group describes finding the genetic variant responsible for the disease in the U.K. Biobank.
A single chip has managed to transfer the entire internet's traffic in a single second
Researchers prove there's a lot more room to grow for the internet with silicon photonics.
Comments / 0