December Isn’t JUST About Christmas, Here Are 100+ Holidays and Observances in the Last Month of 2022!

December is a month that can be summarized easily into one word: Christmas. With all of the parties, preparation and countdown, for many of us, the month is pretty much dedicated to all of the events surrounding this specific holiday. However, there are other holidays and observances in December that are fun to know about as well.

For instance, did you know that there is a National Cookie Day? This may not seem out of the ordinary with all of the baking and cookie exchanges that go on in December! If you prefer brownies, there is a day for that too!

Besides special food days, other December holidays include remembrances or certain recognitions. It's nice to have days to recognize important things like the International Day of Persons with Disabilities and the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, which also fall in December. During this final month of the year, we also recognize Rosa Parks, Jane Addams and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

A lot of the observances in December conveniently coincide with activities that we like to do during the month that are related to Christmas. There is Christmas Lights Day, Build Joy Day and Make A Gift Day, as well as days to celebrate peppermint bark, pears and gingerbread houses. For those who like to Christmas shop after the chaos of Black Friday, the 14th would be a good day to do some online shopping, since that day is National Free Shipping Day!

There are also some observances that last an entire week or the whole month. Hanukkah is a week-long observance, as well as Kwanzaa. If you like to play games, the whole month of December is Bingo month. Finally, the month of December goes out with a bang with fun New Year's Eve parties as we begin to celebrate a fresh new year.

Don't worry about trying to keep track of all of the December holidays and observances for 2022. We've put together some lists by month, week and day so that you won't miss a thing!

Why Do We Have Special Observances Each Month?

Observing special days or weeks each month is a way to raise awareness of issues that are important, inspire learning or are just plain fun. The idea started as a way to remember historical events and significant people and has grown to include all kinds of topics.

It's important to reflect on our history and not forget the issues that were addressed and the things we have learned. What we have gone through in the past has shaped our future.

A lot of the awareness days inform us of a variety of illnesses or issues that affect society. It is a way of spreading news and becoming informed and maybe passing the information on to someone else as well.

Many of the special food days throughout each month started as promotions for restaurants or other retailers to gain more sales. So, on National Cookie Day, for example, you could expect to see special deals on cookies!

Monthly Observances for December

Bingo Month

Egg Nog Month

Learn a Foreign Language Month

Art and Architecture Month

Made in America Month

National Cat Lovers’ Month

National Pear Month

National Tie Month

Read a New Book Month

Write a Friend Month

Universal Human Rights Month

List of Weekly Observances in December

Hanukkah (December 18-26)

National Cookie Cutter Week (December 1-7)

Computer Science Education Week (December 5-11)

National Influenza Vaccination Week (December 6-12)

National Handwashing Awareness Week (December 4-10)

Kwanzaa (December 26-January 1)

December's Daily List of Holidays and Observances

December 1

National Christmas Lights Day

National Peppermint Bark Day

Rosa Parks Day

Eat a Red Apple Day

December 2

National Mutt Day

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

National Fritters Day

Special Education Day

National Build Joy Day

December 3

World Pear Day

International Day of Persons With Disabilities

Candle Day

Make a Gift Day

National Green Bean Casserole Day

December 4

Wildlife Conservation Day

International Day of Banks

National Cookie Day

Santa's List Day

December 5

Day of the Ninja

World Soil Day

National Repeal Day

International Volunteer Day

National Blue Jeans Day

December 6

National Gazpacho Day

National Miners Day

St. Nicholas Day

December 7

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

National Letter Writing Day

International Civil Aviation Day

National Cotton Candy Day

National Joy Day

December 8

National Brownie Day

National Blue Collar Day

December 9

National Llama Day

Christmas Card Day

National Pastry Day

December 10

Dewey Decimal System Day

Nobel Prize Day

Jane Addams Day

Human Rights Day

December 11

UNICEF Birthday

National App Day

December 12

Gingerbread House Day

National Poinsettia Day

Green Monday

International Universal Health Coverage Day

National Ambrosia Day

December 13

National Day of the Horse

National Guard Birthday

National Salesperson Day

National Violin Day

National Cocoa Day

National Cream Cheese Frosting Day

December 14

Monkey Day

National Free Shipping Day

Roast Chestnuts Day

December 15

National Cupcake Day

Bill of Rights Day

National Wear Your Pearls Day

December 16

National Ugly Sweater Day

National Chocolate Covered Anything Day

National Underdog Day

December 17

Wright Brothers Day

Pan American Aviation Day

National Maple Syrup Day

National Wreaths Across America Day

December 18

Answer the Telephone Like Buddy the Elf Day

National Twin Day

International Migrants Day

December 19

National Emo Day

National Hard Candy Day

December 20

International Human Solidarity Day

Go Caroling Day

December 21

National Crossword Puzzle Day

National Short Girl Appreciation Day

Look on the Bright Side Day

Winter Solstice

World Snowboard Day

December 22

National Short Person Day

National Cookie Exchange Day

December 23

Festivus

National Roots Day

December 24

Christmas Eve

National Eggnog Day

Last Minute Shoppers Day

December 25

Christmas

December 26

Boxing Day

National Candy Cane Day

Day of Goodwill

December 27

International Day of Epidemic Preparedness

National Fruitcake Day

Make Cut-Out Snowflakes Day

December 28

National Card Playing Day

National Short Film Day

Pledge of Allegiance Day

National Call-a-Friend Day

National Download Day

December 29

International Cello Day

Still Need To Do Day

December 30

National Bacon Day

No Interruptions Day

National Resolution Planning Day

December 31

New Years Eve

National Champagne Day

