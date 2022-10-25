ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

Columbus apartment complex owners ordered to sell or give up property

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The owners of an east Columbus apartment complex will sell the property or be taken over by new management, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. Klein said the city and the owner of Latitude Five25 on Sawyer Boulevard are nearing a deal to sell the complex in the next three months, in addition to paying a $50,000 contempt fine at closing.
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus nears deal for sale of problematic East Side apartment towers

Columbus' city attorney says the city is nearing an agreement for the sale of two East Side apartment towers where police responded to more than 1,000 calls over a two-year period. Residents of Latitude Five25 on Sawyer Boulevard have also complained about power outages and bug and rodent infestations at...
COLUMBUS, OH
mahoningmatters.com

‘Faced with a housing crisis’ — Ohioans cope with rising rents

Rents have been rising fast over the past two years, creating hardship for Ohioans who are surviving on wages that aren’t keeping up. Between December 2019 and December 2021, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Ohio’s five most populous counties increased between 15% and 18%, according to data from Zillow. But median household incomes in Ohio increased by just 6% between those years, according to census data.
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Former Downtown nightclub will be torn down, turned into parking lot

The site of some of the city’s wildest parties is about to become a parking lot. Yesterday morning, the Columbus Downtown Commission approved the demolition of the building that formerly housed Dahlia Nightclub. The site will be turned into surface parking. Dahlia Nightclub, a concept that was operated by...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

CMHA asking judge to throw out class-action suit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority is asking a judge to throw out a class-action lawsuit filed against the organization in Franklin County. While facing allegations of system failures that are keeping residents homeless, attorneys representing the authority claim CMHA did not do anything wrong. Housing...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus schools eyeing software to address bus route issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Transportation issues continue to impact several students 10 weeks into the school year. The principal at Summit Academy Middle School, which serves students with disabilities, said she is facing two busing issues. The school’s transportation is provided by Columbus City Schools and right now it is dealing with a major bus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Group pushes back on 2 school issues in one of Ohio's wealthiest districts

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — When Erin Sogal went to Worthington Kilbourne High School, the building was brand new. But now she’s campaigning for two school money issues to make major renovations to her alma mater and another school in the district. Some in the district, however, say this is not the time to be asking taxpayers for more money.
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus homicide investigating north side stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the city’s north side. Police said the incident was reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive. The victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police investigating homicide after woman found dead inside east Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 58-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in east Columbus Wednesday evening, and police are investigating her death as a homicide. Just after 6:40 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Drive, just west of Noe Bixby Road, to investigate what police say was an unknown complaint. The caller told police they conducted a well-being check at the home and found the woman unresponsive.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man arrested, charged in shooting death of 17-year-old near Short North

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested and charged a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl near the Short North Arts District last week. Kyrique Camper, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday evening in the Franklin Park neighborhood and charged with one count each of murder and criminal mischief. The charges stem from the Oct. 16 shooting that left 17-year-old Aniyah Elie dead.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman found dead in East Side homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was found dead in her East Side home Wednesday night, and Columbus police are ruling it a homicide. Lisa Rocker, 58, was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. after a person who called police had stopped by the victim’s home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Road for a well-being […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County agencies to take back prescription drugs this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Unused and unfinished prescription medications filling up medicine cabinets have a new place to go this weekend. Law enforcement agencies throughout Franklin County will participate in the semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police and fire departments in Columbus, Worthington, New Albany and […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old arrested in shooting death of teenage girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An arrest has been made in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl who walked into a hospital last week and died hours later. Columbus police say Kyrique Camper, 19, was arrested Wednesday night. His arraignment on a murder charge is scheduled for Friday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. On Oct. […]
COLUMBUS, OH

