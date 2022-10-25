Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The owners of an east Columbus apartment complex will sell the property or be taken over by new management, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. Klein said the city and the owner of Latitude Five25 on Sawyer Boulevard are nearing a deal to sell the complex in the next three months, in addition to paying a $50,000 contempt fine at closing.
Columbus' city attorney says the city is nearing an agreement for the sale of two East Side apartment towers where police responded to more than 1,000 calls over a two-year period. Residents of Latitude Five25 on Sawyer Boulevard have also complained about power outages and bug and rodent infestations at...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Ohio State University exited early from what had been the largest economic incentive deal in Columbus history – as it entered the new record holder. But even lopping off the last three years of a 15-year deal, OSU Wexner Medical Center already created 3,000 more jobs than the 5,600 […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's largest school district outlined potential plans for more than $200,000 worth of security changes. Columbus City Schools approved building alarms as well as access card readers at Tuesday’s board meeting. The security systems will cost almost $200,000. The access card readers will cost close...
Rents have been rising fast over the past two years, creating hardship for Ohioans who are surviving on wages that aren’t keeping up. Between December 2019 and December 2021, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Ohio’s five most populous counties increased between 15% and 18%, according to data from Zillow. But median household incomes in Ohio increased by just 6% between those years, according to census data.
The site of some of the city’s wildest parties is about to become a parking lot. Yesterday morning, the Columbus Downtown Commission approved the demolition of the building that formerly housed Dahlia Nightclub. The site will be turned into surface parking. Dahlia Nightclub, a concept that was operated by...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority is asking a judge to throw out a class-action lawsuit filed against the organization in Franklin County. While facing allegations of system failures that are keeping residents homeless, attorneys representing the authority claim CMHA did not do anything wrong. Housing...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Linden is a community that has been known as an area with a lot of crime. That’s why Ralph Carter and other community members work extensively to change that narrative. "The main goal is that we suppress as much violence as we can in the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Transportation issues continue to impact several students 10 weeks into the school year. The principal at Summit Academy Middle School, which serves students with disabilities, said she is facing two busing issues. The school’s transportation is provided by Columbus City Schools and right now it is dealing with a major bus […]
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — When Erin Sogal went to Worthington Kilbourne High School, the building was brand new. But now she’s campaigning for two school money issues to make major renovations to her alma mater and another school in the district. Some in the district, however, say this is not the time to be asking taxpayers for more money.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the city’s north side. Police said the incident was reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive. The victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 58-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in east Columbus Wednesday evening, and police are investigating her death as a homicide. Just after 6:40 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Drive, just west of Noe Bixby Road, to investigate what police say was an unknown complaint. The caller told police they conducted a well-being check at the home and found the woman unresponsive.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested and charged a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl near the Short North Arts District last week. Kyrique Camper, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday evening in the Franklin Park neighborhood and charged with one count each of murder and criminal mischief. The charges stem from the Oct. 16 shooting that left 17-year-old Aniyah Elie dead.
POWELL, Ohio — A 66-year-old resident at an assisted living facility in Powell is charged with felonious assault after a stabbing on Wednesday morning that left a man and woman injured, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to Abbington of Powell Assisted Living on Bradford...
A Columbus area GOP candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives told the state’s ethics commission this month that he failed to disclose a pair of creditors who say he owes them $1.3 million. Ohio ethics laws require House candidates to disclose their sources of income, plus their debtors...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was found dead in her East Side home Wednesday night, and Columbus police are ruling it a homicide. Lisa Rocker, 58, was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. after a person who called police had stopped by the victim’s home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Road for a well-being […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Unused and unfinished prescription medications filling up medicine cabinets have a new place to go this weekend. Law enforcement agencies throughout Franklin County will participate in the semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police and fire departments in Columbus, Worthington, New Albany and […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler. 33-year-old Dominic Elmore was arrested and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the killing of Chandler, who was shot and killed during an argument outside of the Platform Lounge on Country Club Road in […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An arrest has been made in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl who walked into a hospital last week and died hours later. Columbus police say Kyrique Camper, 19, was arrested Wednesday night. His arraignment on a murder charge is scheduled for Friday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. On Oct. […]
