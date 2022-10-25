Rents have been rising fast over the past two years, creating hardship for Ohioans who are surviving on wages that aren’t keeping up. Between December 2019 and December 2021, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Ohio’s five most populous counties increased between 15% and 18%, according to data from Zillow. But median household incomes in Ohio increased by just 6% between those years, according to census data.

