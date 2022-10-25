On March 20, 2022 at approximately 2 PM 14,000 fans in Carver Hawkeye Arena went silent. They came to watch a coronation. To see the Iowa women’s basketball team off to its second consecutive Sweet Sixteen. The Hawkeyes would’ve been favored to reach the Elite Eight, and would’ve had a shooter’s chance to advance to the program’s first Final Four in nearly three decades. Instead, Iowa fans witnessed one of the biggest upsets in women’s college basketball history. And the winning basket was made by a former Hawkeye in Lauren Jensen.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO