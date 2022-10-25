Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
Education comes first for House candidate
Supporting education and giving educators their respect are the campaign issues for Pat Shipley running for State Rep. Dist. 17 as a Democrat. A Villisca native and Iowa State University graduate, Shipley taught and coached at school districts in Farragut and Corning for 16 years. She also worked for more than 26 years as public education employee advocate for the Iowa State Education Association.
iowa.media
LETTER: DeWitt will reflect conservative values, fight socialist takeover of Iowa
There are a lot of lies and hate being spued by the Democrat party on the behalf of Jackie Smith about Rocky Dewitt. I have known Rocky DeWitt for many years and have always known him to be a trustworthy and honest man. Rocky is a strong conservative and well...
iowa.media
UI grad tabbed to lead Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs
A University of Iowa grad has been tabbed to head the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs. That announcement came earlier this week from Gov. Kim Reynolds, who announced the appointment of Todd Jacobus as the Executive Director of the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs and Commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home.
iowa.media
Iowa WBB Non-Conference Preview
On March 20, 2022 at approximately 2 PM 14,000 fans in Carver Hawkeye Arena went silent. They came to watch a coronation. To see the Iowa women’s basketball team off to its second consecutive Sweet Sixteen. The Hawkeyes would’ve been favored to reach the Elite Eight, and would’ve had a shooter’s chance to advance to the program’s first Final Four in nearly three decades. Instead, Iowa fans witnessed one of the biggest upsets in women’s college basketball history. And the winning basket was made by a former Hawkeye in Lauren Jensen.
iowa.media
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids is closing
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids will serve its last customers next week. “It is with heavy hearts we are saying our goodbyes and closing permanently at the end of the day on 11/5/22,” the restaurant said in a post on its Facebook page on Thursday morning. “We love...
iowa.media
Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’
Shoppers “harvest” the bins at Goodwill on Southeast 14th Street in Des Moines. (Photo by Robert Leonard) My daughter Johanna was home from college over the weekend, and “thrifting” was on her mind. So, wanting to spend as much time with her as possible, my wife Annie and I tagged along with her to the Goodwill on S.E. 14th Street in Des Moines, and I’m happy we did. I was exposed to a part of our world that I didn’t know existed.
iowa.media
Judith A. Linn
Judy Linn, 79, of Mount Ayr, passed away Oct. 22, 2022. A visitation will be held at 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Wishard Chapel Community Church, 1796 State Highway 169, Mount Ayr. A reception will follow in the church.
iowa.media
Farming community responds
For every kernel of corn from the Baker family farm left at Gavilon Grain Thursday, John Baker probably doubled the number of “thank yous” he gave to the volunteers who harvested the fields. John was told by dozens of people with combines, tractors, grain carts, grain wagons, grain...
iowa.media
Charles Chris Prescott
Chris Prescott, 71, of Creston, passed away Oct. 26, 2022, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center with Rev. Mary O’Riley officiating. Inurnment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
iowa.media
Drunken Coloradan shows race, gender anxieties under arrest
A drunken Colorado man beat his head against the bars Thursday night in De Soto after his arrest on multiple charges. Jesse Lee Wienke, 46, of 106 Broadway, Penrose, Colorado, was charged with public intoxication, third-degree harassment and interference with official acts-bodily injury. The incident began about 9 p.m. in...
iowa.media
Obamacare open enrollment lasts until December 15
You can’t turn around without seeing or hearing about Medicare open enrollment. It’s also open enrollment time for persons with health insurance through the Marketplace – also known as Affordable Care Act insurance or Obamacare. If you have this type of health insurance, now is the time...
iowa.media
Jayettes divide set with host Tigers, Bulldogs
CARROLL, IA — The Perry swimmers capped off another strong regular season with a split decision in a double-dual Tuesday. Host Carroll defeated both Perry (61-43) and Algona (72-36), with Perry slipping by Algona (54-52). Perry was first overall in the 400 free relay in 4 minutes, 12. 76...
iowa.media
Trucks collide south of Tyson factory Friday morning
Two pickup trucks collided Friday morning on Iowa Highway 141 on Perry’s west side. One driver is being examined at this hour by the Dallas County EMS but does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. just east of I Court on Iowa Highway...
iowa.media
So much to do it’s SCARY
Creston will be a spooky place this weekend and into next week, full of festivities for the young and young at heart. Various businesses and organizations have scheduled events this week, weekend and Monday evening in honor of Halloween. These are the events the Creston News Advertiser has been made...
iowa.media
Halloween Spooktacular, Wizard of Oz serve hundreds of treat seekers
Downtown Perry was haunted by hundreds of costumed treat seekers and their escorts Friday as the Perry Chamber of Commerce’s annual Spooktacular event brought small business owners and others to the three blocks of Second Street to greet the Trick or Treaters with candy and small gifts. The Halloween...
Comments / 0