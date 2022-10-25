Read full article on original website
Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal accident between Iowa City and Solon
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday morning accident between Iowa City and Solon. The official accident report indicates a semi being driven by 38-year-old Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, CA was trying to do a U-turn on Highway 1 at 280th Street just before 2:15am, causing the trailer to block the southbound lane. The trailer was hit by a southbound 2005 Ford Taurus, which then left the road and crashed into a ditch, killing the driver.
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids is closing
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids will serve its last customers next week. “It is with heavy hearts we are saying our goodbyes and closing permanently at the end of the day on 11/5/22,” the restaurant said in a post on its Facebook page on Thursday morning. “We love...
UI Law School grad appointed appeals court judge
A graduate from the University of Iowa College of Law has been named an appeals court judge. That announcement came earlier this week, when Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Tyler Buller as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals. Buller, of Johnston, currently serves as an Assistant...
Iowa 33, Northwestern 13: Just Get Right
When you’re lost in the desert, even the smallest puddle feels like an ocean. When you’re dying of thirst, even the smallest drop feels like a gallon. When you’re lost, even the smallest sign that you’re back on the path is a massive relief. And when Big Ten teams need to feel good about themselves this year, they look for Northwestern on the schedule. (Unless you’re Nebraska, because LOL Nebraska.)
One person dead in Iowa semi collision
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a car crash with a semi early Friday morning. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the collision occurred at around 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and 280th Street. A semi truck was blocking the southbound lane...
UI grad tabbed to lead Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs
A University of Iowa grad has been tabbed to head the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs. That announcement came earlier this week from Gov. Kim Reynolds, who announced the appointment of Todd Jacobus as the Executive Director of the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs and Commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home.
4-year-old found in Iowa pond after ‘extensive search’
Iowa (KCAU) — After being last seen in their front yard, a 4-year-old was found deceased in a neighboring pond. According to a release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, a report of a missing child came in at 5:05 p.m. on Friday. Officials were advised that the...
Two men arrested in connection with Ped Mall beating that left victim hospitalized
Two men have been arrested for their alleged part in a vicious beating on the Ped Mall that left one man hospitalized. Iowa City Police were called to the area in front of Brothers just after 10pm Saturday for an assault requiring emergency medical treatment. Investigators say 27-year-old Omar Barajas of Oakland, California and 23-year-old Carlos Garcia, address unknown, were involved in a fight with the alleged victim when they knocked him to the ground. The two men reportedly kicked the alleged victim while he was helpless on the ground, leading to serious injuries to the man’s jaw police described as “deformities” that would “result in protracted loss of bodily function”.
Just Play Cooper DeJean At Quarterback
At present Iowa’s QB1 is a mystery. The depth chart lists both Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla in the top slot, with an “OR” designation suggesting that either guy could get the starting call on Saturday against Northwestern (2:30 PM CT, ESPN2). Kirk Ferentz declined to commit to either Petras or Padilla as a starter during his press conference earlier this week.
