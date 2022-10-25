ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Trade Rumors

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles Outright Aramis Garcia and Chris Ellis

The Orioles have announced that they have outrighted catcher Aramis Garcia and pitcher Chris Ellis to Triple-A Norfolk. They now have 39 players on their 40-man roster. Garcia was claimed from the Reds on October 15th, and quickly passed through the Orioles’ waivers. He was projected to earn only $800K during his first trip through arbitration, but Cincinnati opted to cut him loose with Tyler Stephenson entrenched as the team’s primary catcher. Garcia dealt with a left middle finger sprain during the 2022 season that forced him to the 60-day injured list, limiting the former second-round pick to 47 games where he slashed a weak .213/.248/.259 with a single homer. The 29-year-old has a better track record in Triple-A, where he has hit .264/.329/.447 across parts of four seasons.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado to opt in to remainder of contract

Katie Woo of The Athletic reports that superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado has informed the Cardinals he will be opting into the remainder of his contract. Arenado, who slashed .293/.358/.533 in a 2022 campaign that left him in line to receive consideration for the NL MVP award, will make $144M over the next five years and lock up the hot corner in St. Louis through the end of the 2027 season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers interested in SS Carlos Correa

After being eliminated from the postseason in 5 games by the division rival Padres, the Dodgers have turned their focus to the offseason earlier than expected coming off a 111-win campaign. This offseason is sure to be a significant one for the Dodgers, as Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney, Joey Gallo, and Craig Kimbrel are among their players who will test free agency this offseason, with it also being possible that Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger depart in the event that the Dodgers decline Turner’s club option and non-tender Bellinger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros announce World Series roster

The Astros announced their 26-man roster for the World Series. As previously announced, Justin Verlander will be the starting pitcher for Game 1 Friday against the Phillies. Veteran left-hander Will Smith joins the roster, taking the place of right-hander Seth Martinez. This is the first time Smith has been included in Houston’s playoff run, while Martinez was on the roster for the ALCS but didn’t pitch during the Astros’ four-game sweep of the Yankees. Smith hasn’t pitched in a game since Oct. 4, in Houston’s second-last outing of the regular season (by coincidence, that game was also against the Phillies).
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Assessing the New York Mets' offseason outlook

The Mets spent a lot of money last offseason, which got them into the postseason in 2022. But after losing their first-round matchup to the Padres, they are now about to see a huge chunk of their roster head to free agency. That means they might have to keep the wallet open if they want to take another shot in 2023.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Steve Cohen says Mets aren’t pursuing David Stearns

David Stearns has long been considered a Mets target, as the Brewers twice rejected requests from Mets owner Steve Cohen to speak with Stearns about New York’s front office vacancies in the last two years. When Stearns stepped down yesterday as Milwaukee’s president of baseball operations, speculation quickly arose about Sterns’ future and whether or not a move to New York could be in the offing, though Cohen has seemingly closed the door on the possibility.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: White Sox no longer considering Joe Espada in managerial search

Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer a candidate to become the next White Sox manager, MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reports. Espada was reportedly a finalist for the Marlins’ job before Miami hired Skip Schumaker earlier this week, and he hasn’t been linked to the Royals, the only other team still looking for a new manager. As a result, it looks like Espada will again come up short in a bid for his first Major League managerial job, after previously being considered by such teams as the Mets, Giants, Athletics, Twins, and Cubs over the last few seasons.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Offseason outlook: Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays returned to the postseason, yet were eliminated after a devastating collapse in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series. Toronto may now face some tough decisions in how to best take the next step forward as a contender. Guaranteed Contracts. Jose Berrios, SP: $116M through 2028 (Berrios...
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Marlins expected to turn to trade market for center field help

On Tuesday, the Marlins named former infielder and Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker the sixteenth manager in team history. Schumaker (a first-time professional manager) will take over a club that scored the fewest runs in the NL in 2022 but also features some of the best young pitching talent in the league. Now that they have their manager, GM Kim Ng is expected to concentrate her efforts on reviving the Marlins’ anemic offense.
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Offseason outlook: Minnesota Twins

Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine have been in place for six years now. The team has a winning record under their leadership, but the last two seasons have ended in disappointment, with the Twins missing the postseason by a wide margin despite heading into the year as projected contenders. They’ll enter the offseason with a large amount of payroll space, though that’s due partly to last winter’s marquee signing opting out of his contract.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Previewing the 2022-23 free agent class: starting pitcher

MLBTR has gone around the diamond with a position-by-position look at this winter’s free agent class. With all the hitters now covered, we turn our attention to the pitching. This offseason’s starting pitching class features a handful of the game’s highest-upside arms at the top and a seemingly endless supply of back-of-the-rotation innings-eaters beyond them.
MLB Trade Rumors

Rob Manfred: 'I'm not positive' about A's chances of remaining in Oakland

Rob Manfred discussed a variety of topics in an interview with Chris Russo on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM Friday, including the commissioner’s latest thoughts on the Athletics’ and Rays’ ongoing attempts to build new ballparks (and thus remaining in their current cities or markets). Since the Athletics’ lease at the RingCentral Coliseum is up after the 2024 season, there is more of a ticking clock to determine their fate, whether the result is the A’s staying in Oakland at the long-gestating Howard Terminal site, or perhaps moving to a new city altogether.
OAKLAND, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners Outright Derek Hill

Outfielder Derek Hill has gone unclaimed on waivers after being designated for assignment by the Mariners earlier in the week, the team announced. He has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma, but he’ll qualify for minor league free agency at the start of the offseason as a player who has spent more than seven years in the minors.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy