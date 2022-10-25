Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Dustin Kelly to replace Greg Brown as Cubs hitting coach
The Cubs are making a change at hitting coach, as Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic report that Greg Brown will not be returning to that role next year, though he was offered a different role within the organization. Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune adds that minor...
Phillies agree to extension with third base coach Dusty Wathan
The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with third base coach Dusty Wathan, reports Robert Murray of Fansided.com. Wathan, 49, has served as Philadelphia’s third base coach since he was named to Gabe Kapler’s staff in November of 2017. Wathan is a former professional catcher...
Cubs top prospect Alexander Canario suffers ankle fracture in Winter League game
Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario suffered a badly fractured ankle and a dislocated shoulder during a Dominican Winter League game on Thursday, according to multiple sources (including reporter Arturo Bisono). While trying to beat out a grounder, Canario awkwardly stepped on the bag and then fell to the ground in obvious pain.
Orioles Outright Aramis Garcia and Chris Ellis
The Orioles have announced that they have outrighted catcher Aramis Garcia and pitcher Chris Ellis to Triple-A Norfolk. They now have 39 players on their 40-man roster. Garcia was claimed from the Reds on October 15th, and quickly passed through the Orioles’ waivers. He was projected to earn only $800K during his first trip through arbitration, but Cincinnati opted to cut him loose with Tyler Stephenson entrenched as the team’s primary catcher. Garcia dealt with a left middle finger sprain during the 2022 season that forced him to the 60-day injured list, limiting the former second-round pick to 47 games where he slashed a weak .213/.248/.259 with a single homer. The 29-year-old has a better track record in Triple-A, where he has hit .264/.329/.447 across parts of four seasons.
Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado to opt in to remainder of contract
Katie Woo of The Athletic reports that superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado has informed the Cardinals he will be opting into the remainder of his contract. Arenado, who slashed .293/.358/.533 in a 2022 campaign that left him in line to receive consideration for the NL MVP award, will make $144M over the next five years and lock up the hot corner in St. Louis through the end of the 2027 season.
Vikings’ Peterson, Hicks get their revenge against Cardinals
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As soon as Minnesota’s Harrison Smith began his interception return, Patrick Peterson turned to the Arizona sideline with his arms in the air and his legs dancing to celebrate. Sunday was personal for the former Arizona cornerback. Peterson celebrated several big plays, often jawing with...
Big Hype Prospects: Merrill, Marte, Davis, Yorke, Winn
Big Hype Prospects remains focused on the Arizona Fall League. A general note before we dive in – I’m relaxing the definition of “big” so we can continue to cover different active players. Five Big Hype Prospects. Jackson Merrill, 19, SS, SDP (A) AFL: 73 PA,...
Dodgers interested in SS Carlos Correa
After being eliminated from the postseason in 5 games by the division rival Padres, the Dodgers have turned their focus to the offseason earlier than expected coming off a 111-win campaign. This offseason is sure to be a significant one for the Dodgers, as Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney, Joey Gallo, and Craig Kimbrel are among their players who will test free agency this offseason, with it also being possible that Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger depart in the event that the Dodgers decline Turner’s club option and non-tender Bellinger.
Astros announce World Series roster
The Astros announced their 26-man roster for the World Series. As previously announced, Justin Verlander will be the starting pitcher for Game 1 Friday against the Phillies. Veteran left-hander Will Smith joins the roster, taking the place of right-hander Seth Martinez. This is the first time Smith has been included in Houston’s playoff run, while Martinez was on the roster for the ALCS but didn’t pitch during the Astros’ four-game sweep of the Yankees. Smith hasn’t pitched in a game since Oct. 4, in Houston’s second-last outing of the regular season (by coincidence, that game was also against the Phillies).
Assessing the New York Mets' offseason outlook
The Mets spent a lot of money last offseason, which got them into the postseason in 2022. But after losing their first-round matchup to the Padres, they are now about to see a huge chunk of their roster head to free agency. That means they might have to keep the wallet open if they want to take another shot in 2023.
Steve Cohen says Mets aren’t pursuing David Stearns
David Stearns has long been considered a Mets target, as the Brewers twice rejected requests from Mets owner Steve Cohen to speak with Stearns about New York’s front office vacancies in the last two years. When Stearns stepped down yesterday as Milwaukee’s president of baseball operations, speculation quickly arose about Sterns’ future and whether or not a move to New York could be in the offing, though Cohen has seemingly closed the door on the possibility.
Report: White Sox no longer considering Joe Espada in managerial search
Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer a candidate to become the next White Sox manager, MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reports. Espada was reportedly a finalist for the Marlins’ job before Miami hired Skip Schumaker earlier this week, and he hasn’t been linked to the Royals, the only other team still looking for a new manager. As a result, it looks like Espada will again come up short in a bid for his first Major League managerial job, after previously being considered by such teams as the Mets, Giants, Athletics, Twins, and Cubs over the last few seasons.
Offseason outlook: Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays returned to the postseason, yet were eliminated after a devastating collapse in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series. Toronto may now face some tough decisions in how to best take the next step forward as a contender. Guaranteed Contracts. Jose Berrios, SP: $116M through 2028 (Berrios...
Report: Marlins expected to turn to trade market for center field help
On Tuesday, the Marlins named former infielder and Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker the sixteenth manager in team history. Schumaker (a first-time professional manager) will take over a club that scored the fewest runs in the NL in 2022 but also features some of the best young pitching talent in the league. Now that they have their manager, GM Kim Ng is expected to concentrate her efforts on reviving the Marlins’ anemic offense.
Offseason outlook: Minnesota Twins
Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine have been in place for six years now. The team has a winning record under their leadership, but the last two seasons have ended in disappointment, with the Twins missing the postseason by a wide margin despite heading into the year as projected contenders. They’ll enter the offseason with a large amount of payroll space, though that’s due partly to last winter’s marquee signing opting out of his contract.
Previewing the 2022-23 free agent class: starting pitcher
MLBTR has gone around the diamond with a position-by-position look at this winter’s free agent class. With all the hitters now covered, we turn our attention to the pitching. This offseason’s starting pitching class features a handful of the game’s highest-upside arms at the top and a seemingly endless supply of back-of-the-rotation innings-eaters beyond them.
Rob Manfred: 'I'm not positive' about A's chances of remaining in Oakland
Rob Manfred discussed a variety of topics in an interview with Chris Russo on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM Friday, including the commissioner’s latest thoughts on the Athletics’ and Rays’ ongoing attempts to build new ballparks (and thus remaining in their current cities or markets). Since the Athletics’ lease at the RingCentral Coliseum is up after the 2024 season, there is more of a ticking clock to determine their fate, whether the result is the A’s staying in Oakland at the long-gestating Howard Terminal site, or perhaps moving to a new city altogether.
Mariners Outright Derek Hill
Outfielder Derek Hill has gone unclaimed on waivers after being designated for assignment by the Mariners earlier in the week, the team announced. He has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma, but he’ll qualify for minor league free agency at the start of the offseason as a player who has spent more than seven years in the minors.
MLB Trade Rumors
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0