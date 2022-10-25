ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc7amarillo.com

Around 50,000 fans attended Elton John's last concert in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - Elton John rocked the Alamodome Saturday night. A crowd of about 50,000 people was there to see the global superstar for his last show in Texas!. His farewell, Yellow Brick Road the final tour is just now wrapping up. We were able to speak with his tour...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Rain ending with unseasonably cold temperatures sticking around Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Sporadic rain showers will continue off and on this morning in the SE Texas Panhandle but only light rain accumulations are expected from here on out today. Clouds stick around for much of the day holding temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s which is well below normal.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy