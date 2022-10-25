ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elite 2024 DL T.A Cunningham sets Texas A&M visit

By Tim Verghese
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1xc9_0ilwiG2o00
Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

2024 Los Alamitos (Cali.) High four-star defensive lineman T.A Cunningham is set to return to Texas A&M this weekend for his second visit to College Station this calendar year

Cunningham made his first visit to College Station back in June, with his family and younger brother, 2026 defensive lineman T.K Cunningham. The younger Cunningham camped in front of the coaching staff, while T.A spent the day with the staff, learning about the program.

The No. 4 defensive lineman in the country released a top 13 in August that included Texas A&M, LSU, Miami, Florida, UCLA, USC, Michigan State, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida State, Tennessee State, Penn State and Oklahoma.

“All of the schools in that top list put me in the best position to succeed in,” Cunningham told On3’s Jeremy Johnson. “It all goes back to my criteria list. When you think about the coaching staff, the endowment of the school and how much money actually goes into football… I’m also looking for NFL playing history from the coaches.”

This season, Cunningham has only visited USC, twice, but has hardly made any visits out of state this season. That will change this weekend when the blue-chip talent makes the trip down to College Station. Of his top thirteen, in addition to Texas A&M and USC, he previously made visits to Tennessee, USC, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, UCLA and Tennessee State between last football season and this past offseason.

Cunningham joins a visit list that already includes 2023 Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff four-star cornerback and Texas commit Malik Muhammad, who’s making an official visit, 2023 Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, 2024 Lucas (Tex.) Lovejoy four-star linebacker Payton Pierce, 2024 Harrisburg (Penn.) Bishop McDevitt four-star wide receiver Rico Scott and his teammate, 2025 quarterback Stone Saunders, a rising prospect in the 2025 cycle.

Scouting report for Cunningham

“Big, light-footed athlete along the defensive front. Has one of the bigger frames among top 2024 defensive linemen, checking in at 6-foot-6 and around 275 pounds prior to his junior season. Flashes his athleticism by making some high-level plays in pursuit. Regularly disrupts passing lanes and batted down several passes as a sophomore. Will need to continue developing his technique and hands in disengaging from blocks and as a pass rusher.” – Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

Cunningham ranks as the No. 25 prospect and No. 4 defensive lineman in the country per the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The four-star has an On3 NIL Valuation of $124K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

