ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Highway 98.9

Did Anyone from Louisiana Hit Powerball Jackpot?

No big winner in the Monday night Powerball drawing. We can keep dreaming for a little while longer. Another night with no winner in the Powerball drawing and this means the big jackpot continues climbing. It is now worth $700 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum cash payout will be $335 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
KWQC

Powerball jackpot reaches $680M

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $680 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing. The jackpot is the 7th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is about $326 million. According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then,...
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Powerball jackpot soars to $680M, making it 7th largest prize ever

After no one matched the numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawings, the jackpot has now jumped to an estimated $680 million. The recent spike makes the prize money the 7th largest prize in the lottery’s history.Oct. 25, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy