Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL

A. Eugene Washington to step down from Duke Health next year

DURHAM, N.C. — Dr. A. Eugene Washington, M.D., chancellor for health affairs at Duke University and president and chief executive officer for the Duke University Health System, announced that he will step down from the roles on June 30, 2023. Beginning in 2015, Washington led a transformation of Duke...
DURHAM, NC
triangletribune.com

Hillside's Logan is principal of the year

William T. Logan, transformational leader of the historic Hillside High School, has earned the Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. An educator with 25 years in the field, Logan has led the school for a decade. He has served in the administration realm for 19 of those years, including as the school’s assistant principal. This is Logan’s second time as DPS principal of the year (2014), among a litany of other professional achievements.
DURHAM, NC
chathamstartribune.com

MVP builders suspend eminent domain efforts in N.C.

Builders of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are backing off on the urgency of a proposed expansion, but they say they’re not abandoning the idea. MVP announced in a court filing last weekend that they are withdrawing eminent domain actions in North Carolina for its Southgate extension. That is a proposed a 75-mile long spur of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania County south into Rockingham and Alamance counties.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Technician Online

Raleigh PD investigating student death at University Towers

Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death. According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, Raleigh Police Department is investigating a student death that occurred this morning at University Towers. The news breaks as the third confirmed student death of the semester, with two occurring...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham’s streams get a C in water quality, here’s why

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Every year, the city of Durham publishes their “State of the Our Streams” report. The report tracks the health and cleanliness of the city’s creeks and rivers. This year, the city scored 77 out of 100 on the water quality index—giving them...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Multiple agencies participate in emergency response exercise on state ferry

RALEIGH, N.C. – State, federal and local law enforcement agencies trained Tuesday on how to respond effectively to an emergency aboard a state ferry in Cherry Branch. “Our No. 1 priority is to ensure we’re doing everything we can to keep our passengers and employees safe,” said Harold Thomas, director of the state Ferry Division. […]
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Raleigh: $1 million for a condominium

The property located in the 900 block of Oberlin Road in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 7, 2022. The $1,000,000 purchase price works out to $417 per square foot. The condominium built in 2019 has an interior space of 2,398 square feet. These nearby units have also recently been sold:
RALEIGH, NC

