Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Plant-based vaccine maker announces layoffs in Durham
Medicago uses plants to produce what it calls “virus-like particles” that mimic the structure of viruses and trigger an immune response in the body.
WRAL
A. Eugene Washington to step down from Duke Health next year
DURHAM, N.C. — Dr. A. Eugene Washington, M.D., chancellor for health affairs at Duke University and president and chief executive officer for the Duke University Health System, announced that he will step down from the roles on June 30, 2023. Beginning in 2015, Washington led a transformation of Duke...
WRAL
Johnston County Board of Education moves to help low-performing schools
CLAYTON, N.C. — The Johnston County Board of Education will meet Tuesday to discuss how to help low-performing schools one day after a new report showed the pandemic's devastating impact on students across the nation. The drops in math scores are bigger than ever seen in the history of...
triangletribune.com
Hillside's Logan is principal of the year
William T. Logan, transformational leader of the historic Hillside High School, has earned the Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. An educator with 25 years in the field, Logan has led the school for a decade. He has served in the administration realm for 19 of those years, including as the school’s assistant principal. This is Logan’s second time as DPS principal of the year (2014), among a litany of other professional achievements.
chathamstartribune.com
MVP builders suspend eminent domain efforts in N.C.
Builders of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are backing off on the urgency of a proposed expansion, but they say they’re not abandoning the idea. MVP announced in a court filing last weekend that they are withdrawing eminent domain actions in North Carolina for its Southgate extension. That is a proposed a 75-mile long spur of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania County south into Rockingham and Alamance counties.
Vote 2022: Are Wake County Bonds Affordable for Homeowners?
Voters are also deciding on a $530.7 Million Wake County Public School Bond. Also on the ballot, is a $353 Million D Wake Tech Workforce Forward Bond.
'We are hurting': NC State deals with student's death by suicide
"It's a harsh reality that people don't know they're loved sometimes."
Wake County leaders announce affordable housing fund
Leaders announced a multimillion dollar fund on Wednesday morning to keep affordable housing in Wake County.
Technician Online
Raleigh PD investigating student death at University Towers
Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death. According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, Raleigh Police Department is investigating a student death that occurred this morning at University Towers. The news breaks as the third confirmed student death of the semester, with two occurring...
cbs17
Durham’s streams get a C in water quality, here’s why
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Every year, the city of Durham publishes their “State of the Our Streams” report. The report tracks the health and cleanliness of the city’s creeks and rivers. This year, the city scored 77 out of 100 on the water quality index—giving them...
whqr.org
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
Most North Carolina hospitals overcharging patients, lying about Medicare profits, state treasurer says
The State Treasurer's office released a report Tuesday claiming that most North Carolina hospitals are overcharging patients and lying about the impact Medicare is having on its bottom line.
Multiple agencies participate in emergency response exercise on state ferry
RALEIGH, N.C. – State, federal and local law enforcement agencies trained Tuesday on how to respond effectively to an emergency aboard a state ferry in Cherry Branch. “Our No. 1 priority is to ensure we’re doing everything we can to keep our passengers and employees safe,” said Harold Thomas, director of the state Ferry Division. […]
ncdps.gov
Anthony Perry Named Warden at North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women
The Division of Adult Correction has named Anthony Perry as the new warden of the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Since 2015, Perry had been the warden at Wake Correctional, where he spent much of his more than three-decade career. “Warden Perry is a truly remarkable leader...
Report: Raleigh No. 9, Burlington No. 15 in national housing market survey
RALEIGH – Even with recent changes in the Triangle real estate market, Raleigh remains a top emerging market in the nation, ranking ninth in a new report from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. The index on which the report is based tracks housing market data, economic data, and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Raleigh: $1 million for a condominium
The property located in the 900 block of Oberlin Road in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 7, 2022. The $1,000,000 purchase price works out to $417 per square foot. The condominium built in 2019 has an interior space of 2,398 square feet. These nearby units have also recently been sold:
Changes to Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro proposed by North Carolina DOT
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If your daily travels take you through the Benjamin Parkway corridor near Friendly Center, you may be in for new guidance from your GPS in the next few years. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is taking public comment about plans to limit access from side streets such as Cornwallis Drive […]
‘Significant black residue’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 25)
Three Raleigh restaurants received B grades this week.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Dems file residency protest against Republican running for state Senate
A complaint filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections alleges that Republican state Senate candidate E.C. Sykes does not live in the district where he is running for office, as required by state law. The complaint was filed last week by activist Todd Stiefel of Raleigh on behalf of...
WRAL
Chapel Hill closing some downtown roads, increasing security for Halloween
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With Halloween a week away Chapel Hill leaders plan to block off a busy intersection and have extra law enforcement on the streets. Franklin Street will be closed from Church Street to Henderson Stree .and Columbia Street will be closed from Rosemary Street to Cameron Avenue.
