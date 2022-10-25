William T. Logan, transformational leader of the historic Hillside High School, has earned the Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. An educator with 25 years in the field, Logan has led the school for a decade. He has served in the administration realm for 19 of those years, including as the school’s assistant principal. This is Logan’s second time as DPS principal of the year (2014), among a litany of other professional achievements.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO