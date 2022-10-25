ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Jay The Boat Guy
2d ago

Police always want to say they can't give us any information because it's an ongoing investigation and you wonder why people don't give police any information, where is the transparency?

WTOL 11

Person shot in south Toledo Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot Thursday afternoon in south Toledo and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo police arrived on the scene, located in the 800 block of Geneva Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. It is currently unknown...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man arrested after apartment robbery in west Toledo Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested for illegally taking items from an apartment in west Toledo on Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a weapon call just before 3 p.m. at The Larchmont Estates on Slater Street. It was later determined to be a possible aggravated burglary in which the suspect was armed with a knife.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Missing 12-year-old last seen in west Toledo, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding missing persons cases that aired on Oct. 5, 2021. Toledo police said in a tweet Wednesday morning they are looking for 12-year-old Zah-Yanna Sultan. In a report, police said they responded to a residence on the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash in Toledo's north end sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car was driving at a high speed when it...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

OSHP: Motorcycle driver dies in crash on US-20

WOODVILLE, Ohio — Ryan Rang, 38, of Monroeville, Ohio, is dead after a crash in Sandusky County early Wednesday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the call around 6:43 p.m., according to dispatch. The crash involved a motorcycle, driven by Rang, and a minivan near the intersection of US-20 and County Road 40 just east of Woodville.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Sylvania father pleads not guilty for the homicide of five-month-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Sylvania man pleaded not guilty on a slew of charges in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby on Wednesday. According to court documents, Anthony Genna pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. His pretrial is set...
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL-TV

Two safe after house fire in Jerusalem Township

CURTICE, Ohio — Two people are safe after their home in Jerusalem township caught on fire overnight. This is happening on the 7-00 block of North Cousino Road in Curtice, Ohio. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the garage and home upon the arrival of fire crews. A...
CURTICE, OH
WTOL 11

Wood County farmer killed in crash Tuesday afternoon

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Milton Township farmer was killed Tuesday after an unoccupied tractor struck a pickup truck, knocking him over and pinning him to the ground. William Wilhelm, 82, of Deshler, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday afternoon. The tractor began moving after it was...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

16-year-old allegedly found with firearm, marijuana

SANDUSKY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Sunday morning after he was allegedly found with a firearm and marijuana on him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police observed the juvenile walking on Fulton Street past curfew at 2:51AM. The report states that the 16-year-old told police that he was walking home from a friend’s house.
SANDUSKY, OH
sent-trib.com

Northwood couple plead guilty to tying up child

The Northwood couple indicted for leaving a child tied up in their motel room have pleaded guilty. Jason Sosnowicz Sr., 42, appeared Oct. 21 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He had been indicted in August for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and for knowingly...
NORTHWOOD, OH
wlen.com

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Issues Update on Stolen Trailer Case

Deerfield Twp., MI – Crime Stoppers of Lenawee reported an update on the case of the stolen 4-wheelers and trailer from Deerfield Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that the white truck and one of the stolen 4-wheelers were recovered in Toledo. The other 4-wheeler and the trailer still have not been located.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

