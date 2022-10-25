SANDUSKY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Sunday morning after he was allegedly found with a firearm and marijuana on him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police observed the juvenile walking on Fulton Street past curfew at 2:51AM. The report states that the 16-year-old told police that he was walking home from a friend’s house.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO