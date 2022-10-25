Read full article on original website
Jay The Boat Guy
2d ago
Police always want to say they can't give us any information because it's an ongoing investigation and you wonder why people don't give police any information, where is the transparency?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Shots fired at occupied vehicle, residence in south Toledo Wednesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police responded to Brysen Avenue in south Toledo Wednesday night after multiple reports of shots fired came in. According to a Toledo police report, a 24-year-old woman was driving on...
Person shot in south Toledo Thursday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot Thursday afternoon in south Toledo and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo police arrived on the scene, located in the 800 block of Geneva Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. It is currently unknown...
Man accused of domestic violence threatens to shoot officers, still on the run
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police units responded to Greenbelt Place Apartments Wednesday night on a domestic violence call after a woman accused the father of her children of assaulting her. According to Toledo police...
Man arrested after apartment robbery in west Toledo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested for illegally taking items from an apartment in west Toledo on Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a weapon call just before 3 p.m. at The Larchmont Estates on Slater Street. It was later determined to be a possible aggravated burglary in which the suspect was armed with a knife.
Man in ski mask allegedly robs south Toledo convenience store Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. An unknown suspect robbed the Stop & Go convenience store on Arlington Avenue Tuesday night, according to a report from Toledo police. According to the clerk, a man wearing a...
Missing 12-year-old last seen in west Toledo, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding missing persons cases that aired on Oct. 5, 2021. Toledo police said in a tweet Wednesday morning they are looking for 12-year-old Zah-Yanna Sultan. In a report, police said they responded to a residence on the...
Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash in Toledo's north end sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car was driving at a high speed when it...
OSHP: Motorcycle driver dies in crash on US-20
WOODVILLE, Ohio — Ryan Rang, 38, of Monroeville, Ohio, is dead after a crash in Sandusky County early Wednesday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the call around 6:43 p.m., according to dispatch. The crash involved a motorcycle, driven by Rang, and a minivan near the intersection of US-20 and County Road 40 just east of Woodville.
UPDATE: East Toledo man found after reported missing Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. UPDATE: Toledo police said Heath has been located. Toledo police are searching for Harvey Heath, a 63-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday morning. In a tweet, police said Heath...
Person hospitalized after being stabbed in Old West End late Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is now recovering after being stabbed in the Old West End late Monday. Police said the incident happened on the corner of Delaware and Collingwood around 11 p.m. According to reports, Toledo Police responded to a walk-in stabbing victim at St. Vincent Medical Center....
Sylvania father pleads not guilty for the homicide of five-month-old
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Sylvania man pleaded not guilty on a slew of charges in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby on Wednesday. According to court documents, Anthony Genna pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. His pretrial is set...
Detroit murder suspect arrested after cutting through city park during police chase, slamming into family's minivan
A murder suspect is in custody after leading Detroit police on a chase Tuesday, including cutting through the middle of a city park on Wednesday.
Two safe after house fire in Jerusalem Township
CURTICE, Ohio — Two people are safe after their home in Jerusalem township caught on fire overnight. This is happening on the 7-00 block of North Cousino Road in Curtice, Ohio. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the garage and home upon the arrival of fire crews. A...
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
Wood County farmer killed in crash Tuesday afternoon
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Milton Township farmer was killed Tuesday after an unoccupied tractor struck a pickup truck, knocking him over and pinning him to the ground. William Wilhelm, 82, of Deshler, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday afternoon. The tractor began moving after it was...
16-year-old allegedly found with firearm, marijuana
SANDUSKY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Sunday morning after he was allegedly found with a firearm and marijuana on him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police observed the juvenile walking on Fulton Street past curfew at 2:51AM. The report states that the 16-year-old told police that he was walking home from a friend’s house.
Motorcycle crashes into back of car, killing Huron County man
WOODVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 38-year-old Huron County man was killed Wednesday evening when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the back of a vehicle waiting to make a turn, according to the State Highway Patrol. Ryan Rang, 38, of Monroeville, was thrown from his motorcycle when the...
Three homes struck by gunfire in central Toledo Friday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from another crime-related story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Gunfire struck three separate residences in central Toledo on Friday, according to a report from Toledo police. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to reports of shots fired...
Northwood couple plead guilty to tying up child
The Northwood couple indicted for leaving a child tied up in their motel room have pleaded guilty. Jason Sosnowicz Sr., 42, appeared Oct. 21 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He had been indicted in August for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and for knowingly...
Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Issues Update on Stolen Trailer Case
Deerfield Twp., MI – Crime Stoppers of Lenawee reported an update on the case of the stolen 4-wheelers and trailer from Deerfield Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that the white truck and one of the stolen 4-wheelers were recovered in Toledo. The other 4-wheeler and the trailer still have not been located.
