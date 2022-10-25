ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Armored truck brought to search warrant in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are not saying much about a raid conducted Thursday morning. Officers brought an armored truck with them when they went to serve a search warrant at a home on Straley Lane in the Cornersberg area of the township. All authorities could tell us...
BOARDMAN, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police confirmed the suspect caught breaking into a home on security video is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened on Atlantic Street NE at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Youngstown earlier this month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a homicide in Youngstown earlier this month. Aaron Rogers, 29, was found on Erie Street, near the intersection of Warren Avenue, with several gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. Oct. 7. Around the same time,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Judge wants second evaluation for Liberty shooting suspect

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County judge said Tuesday he wants a second competency evaluation for a man accused of shooting someone in the face and then exchanging gunfire with police. At a status conference in Common Pleas Court for Kevin Mallard, 55, of Youngstown, Judge Ronald Rice...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court

MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
MASSILLON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy