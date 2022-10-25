ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Idaho8.com

Former Guantanamo detainee Saifullah Paracha repatriated to Pakistan

Saifullah Paracha, a former detainee at the Guatanamo Bay detention facility, has been repatriated to Pakistan, according to a statement from the Department of Defense. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin previously notified Congress in September of his intent to repatriate Paracha, who had been held in US detention since 2003 for alleged ties to al Qaeda.
Idaho8.com

Rick Scott calls attack on Paul Pelosi ‘disgusting’ but dodges questions about election conspiracies shared by alleged assailant

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, on Sunday called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, “disgusting” but dodged questions about election conspiracy theories that were shared by the alleged attacker on social media. “It’s disgusting, this violence...
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho8.com

Qatar summons German ambassador over interior minister’s World Cup remarks

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry summoned the German ambassador Claudius Fischbach on Friday following the recent comments made by interior minister Nancy Faeser regarding the Gulf state’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup. A statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said that Fischbach had been handed an objection memo, expressing the...
Idaho8.com

Biden sharpens GOP criticism and goes after oil execs in closing campaign message

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris used a rare joint campaign appearance Friday to sharpen their warnings of a prospective Republican takeover of Congress, a closing message designed to stanch Democratic losses amid stiff political and historic headwinds. “Eleven days until the most important by-election in our lifetime;...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

EC family's hope of adoption halted by Ukrainian conflict

EAU CLAIRE — Erika and Jeff Ehrhard were met with a smiling face almost a year ago when they first welcomed the young boy they would one day hope to adopt into their home. “Hi, Jeff and Erika,” said Vanya, now 13 years old. The couple had awaited his arrival for around three weeks by that point, nervous about the inevitable language barrier between them. They didn’t speak a word...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Idaho8.com

What we know and still don’t know about the attack on Paul Pelosi

The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home on Friday is expected to be charged with multiple felonies Monday, according San Francisco law enforcement officials. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday. “We...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Idaho8.com

Explosions near Somalia’s education ministry kill 100 people

At least 100 people were killed after two car bombs exploded near Somalia’s education ministry in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday. More than 300 others were wounded in the attack, said Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a video statement posted on his official Twitter account. Mohamud claimed the...
Idaho8.com

At least 149 killed during incident at Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 149 people are now reported to have been killed during an incident during Halloween festivities in Seoul’s Itaewon nightclub district Saturday night, according to Choi Seong-bum, chief of the Yongsan-gu Fire Department. At least 150 others were also reported injured, the chief added. Authorities are still investigating...

