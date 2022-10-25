Read full article on original website
Related
World Pasta Day: Three Italian recipes to rustle up at home
Mark your calendars ragazzi, it’s World Pasta Day on Tuesday 25 October.Given pasta is in their bloodstream, we have gathered Big Mamma head chef Andrea, Armando and Gennaro to share with you their favourite pasta recipes, including some signatures and seasonal specials. And depending how forza you feel, you can use these recipes for either homemade or dried pasta – we won’t tell.The classic: mafaldine al tartufoServes: 2Ingredients: 400g mafaldine, linguine or tagliatelle70g parmesan20g butter2 tbsp truffle oil½ shallot20g autumn black truffle200g button mushrooms30ml white wine80g mascarponeMethod:For the truffle cream:Melt the butter with the truffle oil in a frying pan....
Real Simple
Creamed Spinach Casserole
Look no further for an easy creamed spinach recipe that everyone will love. A supermarket shortcut is the secret to this Thanksgiving side dish that is ready in just 30 minutes. Herb and garlic soft cheese, such as Boursin, imparts lots of flavor with minimal effort. It melts beautifully into an onion and garlic mixture before thawed frozen spinach and a handful of parmesan are stirred in. Be sure to really squeeze the spinach dry after thawing to avoid a watery casserole. The sprinkling of buttery cracker crumbs on top is just the cherry on top.
Epicurious
Chocolate Doberge Cake
Active Time 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time 3 hours 55 minutes. As a self-proclaimed chocolate enthusiast, I must say that the chocolate version of Doberge is one of my favorite cake recipes. The sponge requires 18 eggs—that’s not a typo—coming together in one very tall, stunning cake that’s often a part of any celebration in New Orleans. You’ll need a 7-quart stand mixer or very large mixing bowl.
recipesgram.com
Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)
This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
Meatball and cheese tortellini soup, something different and delicious
I love cooking and trying out new recipes. A while back, I was looking for another recipe online and I found this one for Meatball and Cheese Tortellini soup by accident, but I am so glad I did. This soup is something different, super easy and pretty quick to make. You can have a hardy, delicious meal in less than 30 minutes.
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
Allrecipes.com
Roasted Turnips
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Peel and trim turnips. Then cut into 1-1/4 inch pieces and place into a bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and season with thyme, salt, and pepper; toss until turnips are well coated. Spread out in 1 layer on a large baking sheet.
buffalohealthyliving.com
Pumpkin Soup
Ingredients: (Serves 6, Prep time: 15 minutes, Cook time: 30 minutes) 2.5 pounds leeks, white and light green parts only, washed well and thinly sliced (about 6 cups) 1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh thyme, plus more for garnish. 1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh sage. ¼ cup heavy cream,...
BHG
Leftover Stuffing Breakfast Strata
Think of this breakfast casserole in ratios and swap in whatever vegetables or cheeses you like to suit the ingredients in your original stuffing. Beaten eggs bind stuffing into a strata with mushrooms, sausage, bell peppers, and kale. You can change the additions to complement the flavor profile of your stuffing recipe.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKE
Caramel Apple Cheesecake made with apple pie filling, a graham cracker crust and caramel topping. Simple cheesecake recipe that is perfect for fall!. I love cheesecake. I’ve made many different cheesecake recipes over the years and this one is the most perfect for fall. Some cheesecake recipes are pretty complicated, and some no-bake versions are super easy. This caramel apple cheesecake recipe definitely falls closer to the easy side, but does require baking.
cohaitungchi.com
1900 Calorie diet and meal plan
Add everything to a blender and blend well. Using a plain, vanilla, or strawberry protein powder is ideal. Cut large slice of sourdough in half (or use two small slices). Top one slice with 1oz of sliced mozzarella, and then two slices of tomatoes. Flavor is mild, so season with salt pepper if desired.
buffalohealthyliving.com
Crustless Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes (Gluten and Dairy Free)
These are more of a custardy pie center than a cupcake, and will sink in the middle as they cook. Just fill in the center with whipped cream. Use good cupcake liner, and let them cool completely so they don’t stick to the liner. Ingredients (12 cupcakes) 15 ounce...
snapshotsincursive.com
PB, Bacon & Jam Burger
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: PB, Bacon & Jam Burger! Let the debate begin over peanut butter on a hamburger or an American cheese slice…because you can’t have both. Bacon gets to stay since everyone loves bacon. Amirite?! Peanut butter’s nutty taste actually compliments the beef patty. And it’s salty enough to take the place of cheese. The strawberry jam, with a sprinkling of hot pepper flakes, tickles the taste buds at the back of your throat making it an insanely good experience. I’m kind of a snob now that I’ve tasted brioche buns. Their buttery flavor, and the fact that they keep everything contained, is worth the cost difference. Are we good? Then carry on without regrets.
Easy vegan peanut butter cups
What’s not to love about peanut butter cups? They’re the perfect combination of two of the best things in the world: peanut butter and chocolate. This peanut buttercup recipe is vegan and effortless to follow. These homemade treats are way healthier than the original ones you find in the store.
blacksouthernbelle.com
Brunch With Heritage: Vegan Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash
I have so many memories of eating potato hash for breakfast. I want to keep this tradition going with my family and at this point, the only thing my son eats are sweet potatoes. To encourage him to eat more veggies and protein, I got some help from my friend, Rashaunda Grant of The Carolina Cookery to create a Vegan Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash with Vegan Sausage. Explore this quick and easy vegan brunch dish below.
recipesgram.com
French Silk Dream Brownies
I really like brownies! The ideal breakfast for me is a cup of tea and a piece of brownie. It relaxes me and gives me energy. And I mean – who doesn’t like French silk pie! So, I turned this classic dessert into fudgy brownies topped with a chocolate mousse and cream. Here is the French silk brownies recipe:
Comments / 0