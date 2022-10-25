ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Musings: Health is the main story at Kansas State

By Derek Young
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVae8_0ilwgtWj00
Daniel Green/Getty

The health remains the main story at Kansas State after many left the TCU game.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
ABILENE, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Police will consider self-defense in death of 81-year-old

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said today at the conclusion of its investigation that the death of an 81-year-old will be sent to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for review, with the possibility of a self-defense consideration. An 81-year-old man died following a shooting Monday night. The Topeka Police Department issued a […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

2 hospitalized in Manhattan after head-on crash

RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, Wamego, was northbound on North 4th at Laramie in Manhattan. The Ford and a southbound 2004 Volkswagen...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Senior Center lays off employees, including director

The Emporia Senior Center has been battling financial issues for years, and that ongoing issue has forced painful steps for the facility. Director Ian Boyd says the Senior Center Board of Directors approved Boyd’s recommendation to lay off employees, including himself, as the Senior Center deals with a combination of several factors — including the embezzlement of over $100,000 from prior director Lannie Lyman, equipment failures, COVID-19, recent inflationary pressures and lower attendance. Boyd says the Senior Center’s expenses are within the approved budget and there have been no financial crimes, but the layoffs are needed to preserve the center’s status as a Kansas corporation.
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

Man dies after being pinned by his own semi truck in Kansas

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man was killed after being pinned between two semi trucks early Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that shortly before 7 a.m. on S U77, Major Willie Washington was between his semi and the trailer of another when his truck began to roll forward. Washington tried to get back in but was pinned between the two. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after adult with injuries found by officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another adult male with non-life-threatening injuries was found by officers. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officers were called to the 1200 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. with reports of a disturbance.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

19-year-old arrested after Topeka Police called to domestic disturbance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka 19-year-old is behind bars after officials were called to a domestic disturbance. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 4100 block of SW 6th Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance. When officials arrived, they said...
TOPEKA, KS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
73K+
Followers
80K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy