thunder1320.com
Warren County fire ‘contained by end of day’
Updated information from Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. advises that as of Wednesday, October 26 at 10:16 am the Tennessee Department of Forestry have 27 men and women on the scene for the purpose of allowing the fire to burn in place off the rim. It is their goal to have the fire 100% contained by the end of the day. The Forestry division will update the Sheriff’s Department on their progress no later than Thursday, Oct. 27.
WSMV
Family breathes easy as fire is fully contained in Warren County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The fire in Warren County is now 100% contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, and is believed to have been started by a trespasser on Isha’s property. The Priest family watched the fire sweep through their yard on Tuesday and they were afraid...
thunder1320.com
Manchester Fire, area volunteer departments deploy to Warren County
At approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, “Task Force 6” — which is made up of fire apparatus and crews from Manchester Fire-Rescue, as well as volunteer fire departments from Hillsboro, New Union and North Coffee from Coffee County, along with personnel and apparatus from Lincoln County and Moore County Volunteer Fire Departments and Winchester Fire Department — deployed from Coffee County in support of Wildfires in Warren County.
Man Charged as Several Acres of Land Burned in Warren County
On Monday October 24 Warren Co. deputies were dispatched to the Isha Property in response to an individual that had been banned from the premises and set up a campfire on the property. Officers arrived to find an uncontained fire. The fire became a major event. Warren Co. Sheriff’s Department,...
WATE
‘Good ending to a rough night’: Cumberland County farmer escapes burning truck
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cumberland County farmer is calling himself blessed after escaping death Monday night. His truck burst into flames while hauling 17 bales of hay along Highway 68. “It was quite dark and my truck seemed like it was smoking,” said Roger Hartle, owner of...
Warren County wildfire jumps ridge, but now under control
A wildfire in Warren County is now under control after around-the-clock efforts from volunteer firefighters over the last 36 hours.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 26
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-014762- 4320 Bennett Road-School Threat- At approximately 1730 hours police received a call from the SSO at the East Ridge Middle School. The SSO advised that the Hamilton County School system had received an anonymous tip that the juvenile suspect from this complaint may be a threat to the school tomorrow or in future dates. Police have previously completed a report in reference to this call and request dayshift to increase patrol at the high school over the next few days.
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee Guardsmen respond to Warren County wildfires
At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee National Guard has provided two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to support the wildfire response in Warren County. Around 9:30 Tuesday morning, one Blackhawk helicopter departed from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base with a Bambi Bucket used to provide...
Grundy County Herald
Family seeking answers into the disappearance of Stacey Crawford
Stacey Annette Crawford has been missing since July 21, 2022. She was last seen in the Whitwell area of Marion County. In the past three months her family members, including sister Angela Simpson Williams, have been actively posting pleas on Facebook for any information about her disappearance. The family is determined to find out what happened to the 44 year old, even if the news is tragic.
wgnsradio.com
Beware of Ongoing Scams in Rutherford County and in Middle Tennessee
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) The scam involving a caller telling area residents they missed a court date continues in Rutherford and Bedford Counties. In recent incidents that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of, a caller phones the victim claiming to have knowledge of a missed court date or an outstanding warrant. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines or fees associated with the court case or warrant, you will be arrested.
Mother sues CSX for $12.5M after losing three kids in Marshall County train crash
A mother who lost three children to a train crash in Marshall County has now filed a multi-million lawsuit against CSX and the city of Chapel Hill, claiming their negligence played a factor in the deadly crash.
WSMV
School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
Scammers continue to work the area
Please be aware the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has received calls regarding a phone scam that has been done in the past and is happening again. The callers identify themselves as members of the sheriff’s department and advise victims that they have an active warrant and if the victim pays a fee this will satisfy the warrant and they will not be arrested. The phone scammers request Green Dot cards or other forms of payment.
murfreesboro.com
Firefighter Dillon Harris Named ‘Firefighter of the Year’
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) employee Dillon Harris has been named, ‘Firefighter of the Year,’ by the Exchange Club of Rutherford County. The award was presented at the Exchange Club of Murfreesboro meeting held at Through The Grapevine, 630 Broadmor St. Ste 190, Wednesday afternoon. “It’s humbling,” Harris...
Overton County News
Jackson Co. man charged in Gainesboro fire
An investigation by special agent fire investigators with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, has resulted in the arrest of a Gainesboro man. In September, fire investigators responded to a structure fire that occurred at 300 Hilltop Lane in Gainesboro. During the course of the...
carthagecourier.com
Second person wreck victim in Trousdale County in October
A second Smith County resident has died during the month of October as the result of a roadway accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Riddleton resident Judy Law passed away Tuesday afternoon (October 18) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she was being treated for injuries sustained in a single vehicle wreck in Trousdale County.
theutcecho.com
What is Happening to the Walking Bridge?
The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has stated that it will be shutting down the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in 2023 for repairs. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has announced that the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge will be shut down for extensive repairs in 2023. The Department of Public Works is still finalizing the exact dates the repairs will take place on.
Lascassas Man Charged With Public Indecency
Two counts of public indecency were filed against a man accused of exposing himself to two sisters Oct. 4 outside their Walter Hill home, sheriff’s detectives said. Robert Snyder, 30, of Lascassas was charged after an investigation by Detectives Stephen Lewis and Amanda McPherson. Deputy Grant Quintal reported their...
wjle.com
Williams Enters Plea to Arson
A man believed to be responsible for setting fire to two vehicles and a house in January 2021 appeared for sentencing last week in DeKalb County Criminal Court. Judge Gary McKenzie presided. 22-year-old Jacob Clinton Williams entered a plea on Tuesday, October 18 to one count of arson and received...
WTVC
Hit and run: Man struck and killed in Hixson early Monday morning, vehicle sought
HIXSON, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Police confirm this accident was a deadly one. A Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) release says just after 2 a.m., officers were notified of a man lying in the roadway a little after midnight Monday on Highway 153. First responders pronounced the unidentified man dead on...
