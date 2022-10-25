Read full article on original website
KYTV
Investigators consider car fire suspicious near Doolittle, Mo.
NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators consider a car fire suspicious Sunday morning in Phelps County. Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of State Highway T near I-44. They found an SUV engulfed in fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished it. Firefighters report no injuries from...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash in Laclede County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday evening on State Highway WW East of Nightingale Drive in Laclede County. According to the traffic crash report, the driver, Adam Nichols of Lebanon, 31, was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
KRMS Radio
Lake Ozark Addressing Water Distribution Issues
Some problems with the water distribution system in the City of Lake Ozark have been addressed and the assistant city administrator says a longer term fix is on the way. Harrison Frye gave an update to KRMS….“We have had some issues through the last year, got really bad in the last month, where the controls kept failing. So we were not being notified we had low volume in the tower, businesses where without water…homes were without water…without notice. As soon as we can get a guy out there to repair it, it’s about a half-hour fix for him. You’ll get service back in…but we don’t get notified until the point where it’s too low, people are out. In a perfect world, you’re notified when it is going to start moving in that direction. So, the board approved for us to move forward with an updated monitoring system for each of those systems…which will also help us do more accurate digital reading of our water meters…through the next few years as we implement that program. And we were also able to get some cooperation with Ameren, which is greatly appreciated, they worked on some issues on the power supply to that tower.”
KYTV
Deadly crash slowed traffic I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo. on Saturday
NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) - A deadly crash slowed traffic on I-44 in Pulaski County on Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near the Richland exit around 6 a.m. Investigators say the crash involved multiple vehicles. The crash closed eastbound traffic for a...
lakeexpo.com
It's Back! Sinkhole Along Lake Area Road Reappears After Heavy Rain
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A sinkhole that appeared earlier this year alongside Route TT, near Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping, appears to be reemerging and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says it may need more repairs. The sinkhole first appeared in August of this year and was found to...
New Resort in Osage beach could create hundreds of new jobs
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Osage Beach announced plans for a new resort in the area yesterday, The submission plans were received on Thursday by the developers, SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development, of St. Louis The new resort is estimated to bring in 500 new jobs, and 50,000 new tourists to the area. The post New Resort in Osage beach could create hundreds of new jobs appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Sunrise Beach sinkhole reemerges, officials say they have it under control
A Lake-area sinkhole returns, two months after MoDOT crews load it with rock. The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District announced on social media that it has recently been “fielding calls regarding the sinkhole” on Route TT in front of Doctor’s Lawn and Landscape. The fire department says “MoDOT is handling the issue” and continues to monitor it.
KRMS Radio
Changes Coming To Lake Ozark’s City Administrator
A change is coming to City of Lake Ozark government as the City Administrator David Mitchem has submitted his resignation. The Board of Alderman accepted the resignation letter he tendered on October 12th at this week’s Board Meeting. According to current Assistant Administrator Harrison Frye in a statement –...
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash
LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
lakeexpo.com
Clarence Lee Bohrn (March 6, 1935 - October 25, 2022)
Clarence Lee Bohrn, 87 of Olean, Missouri passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his residence in Olean, Missouri. He was born March 6, 1935 in Aurora Springs, Missouri the son of the late Raymond Oliver and Zella (Duncan) Bohrn. On June 2, 1961 in Eldon, Missouri he was united in marriage to Jeanie (Gray) Bohrn who preceded him in death on December 7, 2015.
lakeexpo.com
'The Coolest Project': Powerboater & Developer Working On New Homes & Villas At The Lake
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — When it comes to living on Lake of the Ozarks, there are three options: a house, a condo, or a villa. Villas only represent a sliver of the Lake's real estate composition, but Adam Seraphine of NHH Developments thinks they offer the best of both worlds. "The privacy of a family home with the amenities and luxuries of a condo," is how Seraphine puts it.
KYTV
Police in Morrisville, Mo. looking for someone who vandalized post office, another building
MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Morrisville Police Department asks for help to find someone who spray painted profanity and drawings on the post office, two stop signs, the local Family Dollar, and 15 to 20 mailboxes. The city of Morrisville’s Facebook page says that pink spray paint was used all...
lakeexpo.com
WATCH: Last Call 30% OFF Tent Sale: Slumberland At The Lake
🎪 The Tent is about to come down! Stop by Slumberland in Osage Beach, for their Final Days of 30% Off Overstock savings! 🛋 Shop Local & Save!
carthagenewsonline.com
MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
Laclede Record
MARY DENISE SMITH SCOTT
Mary Denise Smith Scott, 60, of Marshfield, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Columbia. She was born Dec. 19, 1961, in Columbia, Mo. to John and Gladys Rogers Smith. On June 2, 2005, she was united in marriage to Herbert Scott, and they shared the last 17...
Two Injured In US 50 Rollover
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by 19-year-old George W. Howard of Sedalia, passed an eastbound 2018 Jeep, driven by 57-year-old Laura A. Monsees of Raymore, on US 50, east of Route P around 8 p.m., when the vehicles struck each other near the center line. The Dodge began to slide, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned.
Worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse identified
The Clay County Sheriff's Office identified the construction worker who died in a bridge collapse in Kearney, Missouri, Wednesday afternoon.
Warsaw Woman Crashes BMW In Benton County
A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 BMW Z3, driven by 61-year-old Christine Y. Talley of Warsaw, was on Route BB, east of Hidden Valley Avenue just before 6 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a fence and an embankment.
Laclede Record
Emergency call ends in zero flame-related injuries and wreck involving one fire engine
Residential flames at 16281 Finch Road in Lebanon drew response from four separate fire agencies on Wednesday. A mobile home caught fire and the alarm was sounded at 2:06 pm. with Lebanon Fire Department arriving at the scene at 2:28 p.m.. The home was occupied by one resident and two pets, a cat and a dog at the time of the fire. Engine 2 of the Lebanon Fire Department responded after the first alarm and established command due to no response from other agencies. For more on this story see the LCR.
