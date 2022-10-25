ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camdenton, MO

KYTV

Investigators consider car fire suspicious near Doolittle, Mo.

NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators consider a car fire suspicious Sunday morning in Phelps County. Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of State Highway T near I-44. They found an SUV engulfed in fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished it. Firefighters report no injuries from...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash in Laclede County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday evening on State Highway WW East of Nightingale Drive in Laclede County. According to the traffic crash report, the driver, Adam Nichols of Lebanon, 31, was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Ozark Addressing Water Distribution Issues

Some problems with the water distribution system in the City of Lake Ozark have been addressed and the assistant city administrator says a longer term fix is on the way. Harrison Frye gave an update to KRMS….“We have had some issues through the last year, got really bad in the last month, where the controls kept failing. So we were not being notified we had low volume in the tower, businesses where without water…homes were without water…without notice. As soon as we can get a guy out there to repair it, it’s about a half-hour fix for him. You’ll get service back in…but we don’t get notified until the point where it’s too low, people are out. In a perfect world, you’re notified when it is going to start moving in that direction. So, the board approved for us to move forward with an updated monitoring system for each of those systems…which will also help us do more accurate digital reading of our water meters…through the next few years as we implement that program. And we were also able to get some cooperation with Ameren, which is greatly appreciated, they worked on some issues on the power supply to that tower.”
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

New Resort in Osage beach could create hundreds of new jobs

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Osage Beach announced plans for a new resort in the area yesterday, The submission plans were received on Thursday by the developers, SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development, of St. Louis The new resort is estimated to bring in 500 new jobs, and 50,000 new tourists to the area. The post New Resort in Osage beach could create hundreds of new jobs appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Sunrise Beach sinkhole reemerges, officials say they have it under control

A Lake-area sinkhole returns, two months after MoDOT crews load it with rock. The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District announced on social media that it has recently been “fielding calls regarding the sinkhole” on Route TT in front of Doctor’s Lawn and Landscape. The fire department says “MoDOT is handling the issue” and continues to monitor it.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KRMS Radio

Changes Coming To Lake Ozark’s City Administrator

A change is coming to City of Lake Ozark government as the City Administrator David Mitchem has submitted his resignation. The Board of Alderman accepted the resignation letter he tendered on October 12th at this week’s Board Meeting. According to current Assistant Administrator Harrison Frye in a statement –...
LAKE OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash

LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
LEBANON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Clarence Lee Bohrn (March 6, 1935 - October 25, 2022)

Clarence Lee Bohrn, 87 of Olean, Missouri passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his residence in Olean, Missouri. He was born March 6, 1935 in Aurora Springs, Missouri the son of the late Raymond Oliver and Zella (Duncan) Bohrn. On June 2, 1961 in Eldon, Missouri he was united in marriage to Jeanie (Gray) Bohrn who preceded him in death on December 7, 2015.
OLEAN, MO
lakeexpo.com

'The Coolest Project': Powerboater & Developer Working On New Homes & Villas At The Lake

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — When it comes to living on Lake of the Ozarks, there are three options: a house, a condo, or a villa. Villas only represent a sliver of the Lake's real estate composition, but Adam Seraphine of NHH Developments thinks they offer the best of both worlds. "The privacy of a family home with the amenities and luxuries of a condo," is how Seraphine puts it.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
MISSOURI STATE
Laclede Record

MARY DENISE SMITH SCOTT

Mary Denise Smith Scott, 60, of Marshfield, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Columbia. She was born Dec. 19, 1961, in Columbia, Mo. to John and Gladys Rogers Smith. On June 2, 2005, she was united in marriage to Herbert Scott, and they shared the last 17...
MARSHFIELD, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Injured In US 50 Rollover

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by 19-year-old George W. Howard of Sedalia, passed an eastbound 2018 Jeep, driven by 57-year-old Laura A. Monsees of Raymore, on US 50, east of Route P around 8 p.m., when the vehicles struck each other near the center line. The Dodge began to slide, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Woman Crashes BMW In Benton County

A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 BMW Z3, driven by 61-year-old Christine Y. Talley of Warsaw, was on Route BB, east of Hidden Valley Avenue just before 6 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a fence and an embankment.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

Emergency call ends in zero flame-related injuries and wreck involving one fire engine

Residential flames at 16281 Finch Road in Lebanon drew response from four separate fire agencies on Wednesday. A mobile home caught fire and the alarm was sounded at 2:06 pm. with Lebanon Fire Department arriving at the scene at 2:28 p.m.. The home was occupied by one resident and two pets, a cat and a dog at the time of the fire. Engine 2 of the Lebanon Fire Department responded after the first alarm and established command due to no response from other agencies. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO

