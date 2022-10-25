Penn State bowl projections: Where are the Lions slotted before Ohio State?

The Penn State Nittany Lion mascot leads the cheerleaders onto the field ahead of the team prior to the college football game between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Penn State Nittany Lions on September 24,2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Penn State is 6-1 and on the cusp of the top 10 ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Ohio State. The Lions are a 15.5-point underdog. But, despite the fact that oddsmakers believe they will lose at Beaver Stadium, the team is still in a prime spot when it comes to postseason opportunities.

“Our analysts have gotten a head start on them, but no. I mean, literally, the game ended like, what, 12 minutes ago,” Penn State coach James Franklin said after a 45-17 win over Minnesota.

“I haven’t broken down Ohio State yet. They’re a good football team and we’re going to have to be ready to play, but we’d like to enjoy this for a few minutes and then I’ll get in early Sunday morning, and we’ll get started with these guys.”

Here are the latest bowl projections

Penn State bowl projections before Ohio State

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: PSU vs. Wake Forest in the Orange Bowl.

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Penn State vs. Ole Miss in the Citrus Bowl.

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: PSU vs. Wake Forest in the Orange Bowl.

Brett McMurphy, The Action Network: Penn State vs. Ole Miss in the Citrus Bowl.

Richard Johnson, SI.com: PSU vs. Ole Miss in the Music City Bowl.

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Penn State vs. Syracuse in the Orange Bowl.

College Football News: PSU vs. Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

Where will the Lions end up?

We’re starting to reach the point of the season when bowl projections begin gaining some clarity. That said, there will be even more of it following this weekend’s Lions-Buckeyes clash. Regardless of the outcome, it feels likely that the Big Ten will send three teams to one of the New Year’s Six bowl games. PSU’s destination will be determined by how it finishes the season. But, Ohio State and Michigan will also play a role. If both make the College Football Playoff, Penn State could head to the Rose Bowl. If not, one of them likely will which is why many envision the Lions playing in the Orange Bowl. At this moment, that makes plenty of sense. Either way, we have a hard time seeing a likely 10-2 Penn State team falling to the Citrus Bowl or the Music City Bowl. Thus, our best guess now is to agree with those who have the Lions slotted to play in the Orange Bowl, which is set for Dec. 30 in Miami, Fla.