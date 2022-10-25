ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State bowl projections: Where are the Lions slotted before Ohio State?

By Greg Pickel
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kb4yk_0ilwgJBv00
The Penn State Nittany Lion mascot leads the cheerleaders onto the field ahead of the team prior to the college football game between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Penn State Nittany Lions on September 24,2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Penn State is 6-1 and on the cusp of the top 10 ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Ohio State. The Lions are a 15.5-point underdog. But, despite the fact that oddsmakers believe they will lose at Beaver Stadium, the team is still in a prime spot when it comes to postseason opportunities.

“Our analysts have gotten a head start on them, but no. I mean, literally, the game ended like, what, 12 minutes ago,” Penn State coach James Franklin said after a 45-17 win over Minnesota.

“I haven’t broken down Ohio State yet. They’re a good football team and we’re going to have to be ready to play, but we’d like to enjoy this for a few minutes and then I’ll get in early Sunday morning, and we’ll get started with these guys.”

Here are the latest bowl projections

Penn State bowl projections before Ohio State

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: PSU vs. Wake Forest in the Orange Bowl.

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Penn State vs. Ole Miss in the Citrus Bowl.

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: PSU vs. Wake Forest in the Orange Bowl.

Brett McMurphy, The Action Network: Penn State vs. Ole Miss in the Citrus Bowl.

Richard Johnson, SI.com: PSU vs. Ole Miss in the Music City Bowl.

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Penn State vs. Syracuse in the Orange Bowl.

College Football News: PSU vs. Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

Where will the Lions end up?

We’re starting to reach the point of the season when bowl projections begin gaining some clarity. That said, there will be even more of it following this weekend’s Lions-Buckeyes clash. Regardless of the outcome, it feels likely that the Big Ten will send three teams to one of the New Year’s Six bowl games. PSU’s destination will be determined by how it finishes the season. But, Ohio State and Michigan will also play a role. If both make the College Football Playoff, Penn State could head to the Rose Bowl. If not, one of them likely will which is why many envision the Lions playing in the Orange Bowl. At this moment, that makes plenty of sense. Either way, we have a hard time seeing a likely 10-2 Penn State team falling to the Citrus Bowl or the Music City Bowl. Thus, our best guess now is to agree with those who have the Lions slotted to play in the Orange Bowl, which is set for Dec. 30 in Miami, Fla.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

College football predictions for Week 9's biggest games: Georgia-Florida, Ohio State-Penn State ready for war

Just when you think the college football slate is in for a light weekend exiting October, that's when the greatest sport in the world surprises us. Week 9 predictions are in, highlighted by Georgia's rivalry matchup with Florida and two tilts involving nationally-ranked teams — Tennessee's prime-time showdown against Kentucky and Ohio State's trip to Penn State. Oklahoma State at Kansas State is another must-see in the Big 12 that puts the loser in the second-tier of the league standings heading down the stretch.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Josh Heupel revealed reaction to Alabama's decision to play Jermaine Burton after viral video

Josh Heupel sent Alabama home from Knoxville with a loss, but one of the biggest stories from the game happened after the clock struck zero. To illustrate, the chaos of Tennessee’s 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide — which snapped a 15-year losing streak and prompted fans to storm the field to celebrate — caused videos to appear on social media showing on-field interactions between fans and players. Allegedly, Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton was part of at least two unfortunate incidents with Volunteers fans, and TMZ and the alleged victims claim to have been struck by him.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

BREAKING: Marco Ortiz enters his name into the transfer portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators‘ long snapper Marco Ortiz has entered the transfer portal, Gators Online has learned. Ortiz is a redshirt junior who has missed most of the 2022 season due to a shoulder injury. The injury could allow him to apply for a medical hardship waiver. That would allow him to have two years of eligibility left at his new school.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

National powers are vying for 2025 QB Michael Tollefson

This summer was a busy one for San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) San Juan Hills quarterback Michael Tollefson. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound signal-caller attended camps at Georgia, Miami, Tennessee and Texas A&M. “My summer trips were really beneficial to me,” Tollefson told On3. “I went to those four schools and I...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
On3.com

4-star Kentucky target Demitrius Bell focusing on just four schools

Four-star WR Demitrius Bell plans to play his college football in the SEC, but he’s not quite sure where that will be just yet. On Tuesday, On3’s director of recruiting, Chad Simmons, reported that Bell is down to four options: Kentucky, Ole Miss, Alabama, and Georgia. Bell was previously committed to Michigan State before backing off that decision in August. The 6-foot, 175-pound class of 2023 pass catcher is considered the No. 373 overall senior prospect in the country, per the On3 Consensus.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

BREAKING: 2023 LB Christian Brathwaite commits to LSU

LSU flipped 2023 Baylor commit Christian Brathwaite on Wednesday morning, he announced on Twitter. The Cy Ranch (Tex.) linebacker committed to the Bears in January, but after a visit to Baton Rouge, the flip was on. Defensive coordinator Matt House impressed with his in-game adjustments against Ole Miss and how...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy