FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested for murder of 65-year-old neighbor at northern Macomb County apartments
A 32-year-old man is jailed and awaiting charges in the murder of his neighbor at an apartment complex in northern Macomb County. It happened Tuesday night, in the village of Memphis.
candgnews.com
‘Serial peeping Tom’ arrested by Warren police, charged
WARREN — Warren police have arrested a suspected “serial peeping Tom,” according to the department. In the week leading up to Oct. 11, multiple residents in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads made reports of what the department called in a press release a “peeping Tom.”
State Police: “Medical emergency” causes fatal crash on I-696 in Madison Heights
State Police say the driver, who was alone in the car, “suffered a medical emergency” while on the road, “drifted into the left shoulder” and hit the wall at a “very low speed.”
animalpetitions.org
Ban Veterinarian Accused of Beating Dog From Working With Animals
Target: Matthew Hynes, DVM, Director of Michigan Veterinary Medical Association Macomb Branch. Goal: Revoke license if veterinarian is convicted of animal cruelty. A YouTube video surfaced showing a man allegedly beating, slamming, and even choking his pet dog. Unfortunately, the circumstances are nothing new. These specific allegations, however, have a troubling new twist: the suspect is a veterinarian.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Student arrested after BB gun brought to high school in Clinton Township
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A student was arrested for bringing a BB gun to a high school in Clinton Township, police said. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) at Clintondale High School, according to authorities. Officials said they were called to the school on reports of...
candgnews.com
Suspect arrested in Berkley, Troy, Royal Oak bank robberies
A bank robber who authorities say is Eddie Flint, of Troy, seen here in surveillance footage from Royal Oak, reportedly fled to Las Vegas, but local police departments and the FBI were able to have him taken into custody when he arrived in Nevada. File security footage provided by the...
Constant marijuana smell from Orion Township industrial complex raises concerns
Some people living in Orion Township say their neighborhoods reek of marijuana. An industrial complex located on Premier Road is the culprit, according to the city's supervisor.
fox2detroit.com
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, losing control in Highland Township
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A collision with a deer Saturday in Highland Township left a motorcyclist dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, of Commerce Township, was riding his Yamaha R6 motorcycle south on Harvey Lake Road, south of Wardlow Road, when he hit a deer just after 6:45 p.m.
Crumbley's bombshell admission
Good morning. It's Tuesday. Sixteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty Monday to all 24 counts with which he was charged in connection to the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, where four students died and six others and a teacher were injured. That includes first-degree murder, terrorism causing death, homicide and assault with intent to murder.
ClickOnDetroit.com
25-year-old woman killed in Sterling Heights when forklift she was driving fell on her, police say
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 25-year-old woman was killed overnight in Sterling Heights when the forklift she was driving fell on top of her, police said. The incident happened around midnight Sunday into Monday (Oct. 24) at Metalsa, a business in the 40100 block of Mitchell Drive. Sterling Heights...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County attorney found not guilty after client accused him of stealing $6.5 million
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A tax attorney from Oakland County who was accused of wiring $6.5 million of his client’s money to a Swiss bank account has been found not guilty of all charges. Jeffrey Freeman, a lawyer in Birmingham, was acquitted Tuesday (Oct. 25) on all counts. A...
There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting
There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
'You can't tell it's even a car': Fatal crash on Outer Drive in Detroit described as 'horrific scene'
At least one person is dead after a crash on Detroit’s west side Monday. Many details surrounding the crash remain unclear, but there was a heavy police presence in the area of Outer Drive and Greenfield Road late Monday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What Oxford High School shooter said about parents during his guilty plea
While the Oxford High School shooter was pleading guilty to all 24 charges Monday morning, prosecutors asked him to make some admissions involving his parents. Ethan Crumbley, 16, voluntarily pleaded guilty to every charge against him, and in doing so, he was asked to respond to certain aspects of the case that led to manslaughter charges against his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.
Macomb County officials issue warning ahead of election: Menacing voters is illegal and those who do it will be prosecuted
Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido is issuing a warning ahead of next week’s election: menacing voters is illegal. Lucido says “everyone should feel safe exercising their voting rights.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
New plan in place to combat smelly algae on Lake St. Clair in Harrison Township
Now there’s a new plan to fix the situation. The invasive algae are filling canals along riverfront properties in Harrison Township. But now it is getting the attention of the county leaders. “I know many of the commissioners have been out on site and seen some of this stuff,...
UpNorthLive.com
Oxford High School parent reacts to possible guilty plea from school shooter
OXFORD, Mich. - Accused Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty on Monday. He's accused of killing four students, injuring 6 other students, and a teacher. Investigators say this say was a calculated crime to shoot and kill multiple people at oxford high school on...
