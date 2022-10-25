ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

candgnews.com

‘Serial peeping Tom’ arrested by Warren police, charged

WARREN — Warren police have arrested a suspected “serial peeping Tom,” according to the department. In the week leading up to Oct. 11, multiple residents in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads made reports of what the department called in a press release a “peeping Tom.”
WARREN, MI
animalpetitions.org

Ban Veterinarian Accused of Beating Dog From Working With Animals

Target: Matthew Hynes, DVM, Director of Michigan Veterinary Medical Association Macomb Branch. Goal: Revoke license if veterinarian is convicted of animal cruelty. A YouTube video surfaced showing a man allegedly beating, slamming, and even choking his pet dog. Unfortunately, the circumstances are nothing new. These specific allegations, however, have a troubling new twist: the suspect is a veterinarian.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Suspect arrested in Berkley, Troy, Royal Oak bank robberies

A bank robber who authorities say is Eddie Flint, of Troy, seen here in surveillance footage from Royal Oak, reportedly fled to Las Vegas, but local police departments and the FBI were able to have him taken into custody when he arrived in Nevada. File security footage provided by the...
BERKLEY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, losing control in Highland Township

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A collision with a deer Saturday in Highland Township left a motorcyclist dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, of Commerce Township, was riding his Yamaha R6 motorcycle south on Harvey Lake Road, south of Wardlow Road, when he hit a deer just after 6:45 p.m.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Crumbley's bombshell admission

Good morning. It's Tuesday. Sixteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty Monday to all 24 counts with which he was charged in connection to the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, where four students died and six others and a teacher were injured. That includes first-degree murder, terrorism causing death, homicide and assault with intent to murder.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting

There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What Oxford High School shooter said about parents during his guilty plea

While the Oxford High School shooter was pleading guilty to all 24 charges Monday morning, prosecutors asked him to make some admissions involving his parents. Ethan Crumbley, 16, voluntarily pleaded guilty to every charge against him, and in doing so, he was asked to respond to certain aspects of the case that led to manslaughter charges against his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Oxford High School parent reacts to possible guilty plea from school shooter

OXFORD, Mich. - Accused Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty on Monday. He's accused of killing four students, injuring 6 other students, and a teacher. Investigators say this say was a calculated crime to shoot and kill multiple people at oxford high school on...

