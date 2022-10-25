While the Oxford High School shooter was pleading guilty to all 24 charges Monday morning, prosecutors asked him to make some admissions involving his parents. Ethan Crumbley, 16, voluntarily pleaded guilty to every charge against him, and in doing so, he was asked to respond to certain aspects of the case that led to manslaughter charges against his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO