Page Six

Watch Leslie Jordan sing original ‘hymn’ in final video one day prior to death

Leslie Jordan sang about going to heaven just one day before his tragic passing. The “Will & Grace” star — who died at 67 on Monday — posted a video where he sang a new, original song to his Instagram on Sunday. “Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick,” the late actor wrote alongside a video singing with his producer, Danny Myrick. “Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin’ out real soon.” He ended the post with a sweet send-off, writing, “Love. Light. Leslie.” In the unreleased song, the famed comedian seemingly sang of his staunch faith and acceptance of what...
Variety

CAA Drops Kanye West as a Client, MRC Scraps Completed Documentary

Kanye West is no longer a client at CAA, Variety has confirmed. In addition, a completed documentary about West will be shelved in light of his recent antisemitic comments, MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo on Monday. “This morning, after discussion with...
American Songwriter

Documentary on Ed Sheeran’s Life and Career in the Works

Fans will get an intimate look at Ed Sheeran as a documentary follows him out in the wild, depicting a pop star in his natural habitat. Exploring all aspects of the “Shape of You” artist’s life and career, a documentary is currently in works as Sheeran continues on his sell-out Mathematics Tour, which kicked off back in April and, reportedly, won’t end until 2026.
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
TODAY.com

George Clooney reveals which ‘Golden Girls’ star made him laugh most when he guest-starred

George Clooney went down memory lane on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Oct. 21, recalling what it was like behind the scenes of "The Golden Girls" and "The Facts of Life." Clooney appeared in one episode of "Golden Girls" during Season Two, in which he played an undercover detective who stays at the ladies’ house while investigating their neighbors for dealing stolen gems. Clooney was in his early 20s at the time and told Barrymore that he remembers how crassly the older stars talked, without rebuff.
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Vibe

Beyoncé Deemed “Arrogant” For Allegedly Not Clearing An “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” Sample

Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” interpolates ’90s pop band Right Said Fred’s hit single, “I’m Too Sexy,” but the group is considering her to be “arrogant” for not going through them to clear the sample. Right Said Fred—comprised of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass—spoke out about their issue with Bey at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. [BMI] Awards, held on Monday (Oct. 3). More from VIBE.comDrake's 'Take Care' Has Officially Spent 500 Weeks On The Billboard 200Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This FallBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness “Normally, the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such...
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
KTBS

Joyce Sims dies at 63

The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
Harper's Bazaar

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release

Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Kanye West: industry backlash continues as Kim Kardashian speaks out

A completed documentary about Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been scrapped amid concern and industry backlash over the rapper’s string of antisemitic statements in recent weeks. “This morning, after discussion with our film-makers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for...

