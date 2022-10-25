ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Police investigating after shots fired at Loris-area gas station

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at an Horry County gas station earlier this week. Police reports obtained by WMBF News state officers from the Horry County Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 3200 North Highway 701 in Loris on Tuesday. An online search of the address matches a Minuteman convenience store.
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Conway police search for suspect that eluded traffic stop

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for a suspect that eluded them during a traffic stop Tuesday. The Conway Police Dept. said they were looking in the area of Barker Street for a male suspect. Police added the suspect will be on foot and is described as a...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Newly released interview with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer reveals callous pre-planning, history of threats, abuse

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time we’re hearing the moments the girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer told investigators she thought her boyfriend had something to do with the teen’s disappearance. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office released evidence from Raymond Moody’s case, which includes 2011...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

