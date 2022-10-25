Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Related
WMBF
Police investigating after shots fired at Loris-area gas station
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at an Horry County gas station earlier this week. Police reports obtained by WMBF News state officers from the Horry County Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 3200 North Highway 701 in Loris on Tuesday. An online search of the address matches a Minuteman convenience store.
wpde.com
Police say 'no threat' in area of CCU where carjacking took place; Suspect still wanted
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway police responded to carjacking at Conway Medical Center on Singleton Ridge Road that happened earlier Thursday morning. Officers are now looking for a suspect that is believed to be a white man, around 50-years-old, who was wearing a dark shirt and dark pants, and a dark ball cap.
Suspect in Myrtle Beach Police standoff identified
The suspect accused of shooting at officers in Myrtle Beach Tuesday has now been identified. 45 year old, William Berry Hodges of Myrtle Beach was arrested Tuesday after a confrontation with police, in a residential area.
wpde.com
Barricaded man hit woman with hammer, tied her to bed inside Myrtle Beach home: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — New details were released after a barricaded man was accused of shooting at officers and causing an hours-long standoff Tuesday in a Myrtle Beach neighborhood has been identified by police. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Va., was booked at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and...
wpde.com
Conway police search for suspect that eluded traffic stop
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for a suspect that eluded them during a traffic stop Tuesday. The Conway Police Dept. said they were looking in the area of Barker Street for a male suspect. Police added the suspect will be on foot and is described as a...
Myrtle Beach barricade suspect denied bond on attempted murder charges
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of barricading himself in a Myrtle Beach home Tuesday and shooting at officers was denied bond on the attempted murder charges and will remain in jail, a judge said Thursday. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested after the incident on Longleaf Circle. At a […]
Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have taken a man into custody who was barricaded inside a Myrtle Beach home for several hours on Tuesday. Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Longleaf Circle which is between 38th Avenue North and 44th Avenue North for a domestic situation.
wpde.com
Deputies searching for burglary suspect in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office say they need the public's help in finding a burglary suspect. The suspect is detailed as a black male with facial hair, dreadlocks and a thin build. He was driven to the house where the burglary took place in...
FBI involved after barricade situation in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The FBI is involved in the investigation after a barricaded man in Myrtle Beach shot at police on Tuesday before an hourslong standoff that ended with him in police custody, according to Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest. Police said they were called to the area of Longleaf Circle […]
wpde.com
Homicide took place in Darlington Co. prior to body being found in Florence Co.: Deputies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Darlington County are taking over a homicide investigation after determining that the murder took place in the county prior to the body being found in Florence. Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Oct. 8, in the area of...
wpde.com
Semi driver killed trying to avoid stopped vehicle in roadway in Georgetown County: SCHP
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The driver of a tractor-trailer died Thursday morning following a single-vehicle collision in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The semi was headed northbound on SC-41, when at around 11 a.m., the driver came across a vehicle stopped in the roadway near...
WMBF
VIDEO: Police arrest person accused of climbing Myrtle Beach airport gate, going onto runway
Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of someone barricaded inside of a home on Longleaf Circle. Police say the person inside the home has fired shots at officers.
Man climbs over perimeter gate, gets onto runway at Myrtle Beach airport, authorities say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Tuesday after climbing over a perimeter gate and going onto the runway at Myrtle Beach International Airport, an airport spokesman said. The man was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after the incident and charged with “entry on another’s pasture or other lands after […]
Docs: Florence County deputy accused of telling drug suspects about 911 tip among 6 fired this year
Editor’s note: We have removed one of the deputy’s names from the story after SLED said the solicitor’s office declined to prosecute the case. FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy accused of tipping off suspected drug dealers about a 911 call is one of six deputies who have been fired from the […]
FOX Carolina
Newly released interview with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer reveals callous pre-planning, history of threats, abuse
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time we’re hearing the moments the girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer told investigators she thought her boyfriend had something to do with the teen’s disappearance. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office released evidence from Raymond Moody’s case, which includes 2011...
Conway murder suspect asks judge to allow travel to North Carolina to help remodel church
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman accused of murder wants her bond conditions to be modified to allow her to travel to North Carolina to help remodel a church with her employer, according to documents obtained by News13. Meagan Jackson is requesting to be allowed to travel from Horry County to Whiteville, […]
wpde.com
13 wanted offenders from Horry Co., Pee Dee among 151 arrested in SC warrant sweep
WPDE — More than 100 wanted offenders in South Carolina were arrested during "Operation SC Sweep," which was a coordinated statewide warrant sweep done during the week of Oct. 17 - 22. The operation was led by the SC Dept. of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS). Of the...
WMBF
1 dead after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler in Horry County, SCHP says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. According to SCHP, a 2018 18-wheeler was traveling south on SE...
wpde.com
Deputies locate teenager that went missing out of Georgetown County on Wednesday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies say they have located a teenager that went missing in Georgetown County Wednesday afternoon. Massey left his home around 8:30 a.m. and had not been seen until around 2:20 p.m., when deputies say he had been located. Deputies said they were searching 30...
Comments / 0